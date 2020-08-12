Tata Steel : Record Date for Commercial Papers - INE081A14AT5

August 11, 2020
The General Manager- Listing CRD
BSE Limited
Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Towers, Dalal Street,
Fort Mumbai
Maharashtra 400001
Scrip Code: 500470/890144
Subject: Record Date for Commercial Paper of Tata Steel Limited
We would like to inform you that the "Record Date" for the following commercial paper is as below:
|
SN
|
Name of
|
Scrip
|
ISIN No.
|
Maturity Date
|
Record
|
Purpose of
|
Company
|
Code
|
Date
|
Record Date
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1
|
Tata Steel
|
718831
|
INE081A14AT5
|
August
|
24,
|
August
|
Redemption of
|
|
Limited
|
|
|
2020
|
|
21, 2020
|
CP of ₹700 crore
This disclosure is made pursuant to SEBI Circular No. SEBI/HO/DDHS/DDHS/CIR/P/2019/115 dated October 22, 2019 regarding Framework for listing of Commercial Paper (CP) read with BSE FAQs on listing of CPs.
This is for your information and records.
Thanking You.
Yours faithfully,
Tata Steel Limited
Parvatheesam Kanchinadham
Company Secretary &
Chief Legal Officer (Corporate & Compliance)
Registered Office Bombay House 24 Homi Mody Street Fort Mumbai 400 001 India
Tel 91 22 6665 8282 Fax 91 22 6665 7724 Website www.tatasteel.com
Corporate Identity Number L27100MH1907PLC000260
Disclaimer
Tata Steel Ltd. published this content on 11 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 August 2020 04:17:09 UTC