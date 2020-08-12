Log in
Tata Steel : Record Date for Commercial Papers - INE081A14AT5

08/12/2020 | 12:18am EDT

August 11, 2020

The General Manager- Listing CRD

BSE Limited

Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Towers, Dalal Street,

Fort Mumbai

Maharashtra 400001

Scrip Code: 500470/890144

Subject: Record Date for Commercial Paper of Tata Steel Limited

We would like to inform you that the "Record Date" for the following commercial paper is as below:

SN

Name of

Scrip

ISIN No.

Maturity Date

Record

Purpose of

Company

Code

Date

Record Date

1

Tata Steel

718831

INE081A14AT5

August

24,

August

Redemption of

Limited

2020

21, 2020

CP of ₹700 crore

This disclosure is made pursuant to SEBI Circular No. SEBI/HO/DDHS/DDHS/CIR/P/2019/115 dated October 22, 2019 regarding Framework for listing of Commercial Paper (CP) read with BSE FAQs on listing of CPs.

This is for your information and records.

Thanking You.

Yours faithfully,

Tata Steel Limited

Parvatheesam Kanchinadham

Company Secretary &

Chief Legal Officer (Corporate & Compliance)

Registered Office Bombay House 24 Homi Mody Street Fort Mumbai 400 001 India

Tel 91 22 6665 8282 Fax 91 22 6665 7724 Website www.tatasteel.com

Corporate Identity Number L27100MH1907PLC000260

Disclaimer

Tata Steel Ltd. published this content on 11 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 August 2020 04:17:09 UTC
