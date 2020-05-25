Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  MUMBAI STOCK EXCHANGE  >  Tata Steel Limited    500470   INE081A01012

TATA STEEL LIMITED

(500470)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Tata Steel : Record Date for Commercial Papers - ISIN - INE081A14AR9

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/25/2020 | 11:03am EDT

May 25, 2020

The Manager

Listing Compliance Department

National Stock Exchange of India Limited

Exchange Plaza

Bandra-Kurla Complex

Mumbai 400051

Symbol: TATASTEEL/TATASTEELPP

Subject: Record Date for Commercial Paper of Tata Steel Limited

We would like to inform you that the "Record Date" for the following commercial paper is as below:

SN

Name of

ISIN No.

Description

Maturity

Record

Purpose of

Company

of Security

Date

Date

Record Date

Tata Steel

Tata Steel

June 3,

June 2,

Redemption of

1

INE081A14AR9

Limited CP

CP of ₹1,150

Limited

2020

2020

03/06/20

crore

This disclosure is made pursuant to SEBI Circular No. SEBI/HO/DDHS/DDHS/CIR/P/2019/115 dated October 22, 2019 regarding Framework for listing of Commercial Paper (CP) read with BSE FAQs on listing of CPs.

This is for your information and records.

Thanking You.

Yours faithfully,

Tata Steel Limited

Parvatheesam Kanchinadham

Company Secretary &

Chief Legal Officer (Corporate & Compliance)

Registered Office Bombay House 24 Homi Mody Street Fort Mumbai 400 001 India

Tel 91 22 6665 8282 Fax 91 22 6665 7724 Website www.tatasteel.com

Corporate Identity Number L27100MH1907PLC000260

May 25, 2020

The General Manager- Listing CRD

BSE Limited

Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Towers, Dalal Street,

Fort Mumbai

Maharashtra 400001

Scrip Code: 500470/890144

Subject: Record Date for Commercial Paper of Tata Steel Limited

We would like to inform you that the "Record Date" for the following commercial paper is as below:

SN

Name of

Scrip

ISIN No.

Maturity Date

Record Date

Purpose of

Company

Code

Record Date

Tata Steel

Redemption

1

718640

INE081A14AR9

June 3, 2020

June 2, 2020

of CP of

Limited

₹1,150 crore

This disclosure is made pursuant to SEBI Circular No. SEBI/HO/DDHS/DDHS/CIR/P/2019/115 dated October 22, 2019 regarding Framework for listing of Commercial Paper (CP) read with BSE FAQs on listing of CPs.

This is for your information and records.

Thanking You.

Yours faithfully,

Tata Steel Limited

Parvatheesam Kanchinadham

Company Secretary &

Chief Legal Officer (Corporate & Compliance)

Registered Office Bombay House 24 Homi Mody Street Fort Mumbai 400 001 India

Tel 91 22 6665 8282 Fax 91 22 6665 7724 Website www.tatasteel.com

Corporate Identity Number L27100MH1907PLC000260

Disclaimer

Tata Steel Ltd. published this content on 25 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 May 2020 15:02:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on TATA STEEL LIMITED
11:03aTATA STEEL : Record Date for Commercial Papers - ISIN - INE081A14AR9
PU
05/20SALZGITTER : No negotiations with Thyssenkrupp on steel
RE
05/20NOMENCLATURE : Allotment of Non-Convertible Debentures on Private Placement basi..
PU
05/19'NOTHING OFF-LIMITS' : Thyssenkrupp could sell steel business in historic shift
RE
05/19TATA STEEL : Certificate in respect of issue of Commercial Papers - Q4FY2020
PU
05/19House cleaning at Thyssenkrupp could start M&A wave
RE
05/18Ailing icon Thyssenkrupp seeks partners for steel, warship units
RE
05/18TATA STEEL : takes several initiatives to arrest the spread of COVID-19
PU
05/18Unions hit out at Tata Steel plans to make Netherlands bear bulk of European ..
RE
05/15TATA STEEL : Record Date for Commercial Paper of Tata Steel Limited
PU
More news
Financials (INR)
Sales 2020 1 444 B
EBIT 2020 86 698 M
Net income 2020 34 932 M
Debt 2020 1 010 B
Yield 2020 3,72%
P/E ratio 2020 16,3x
P/E ratio 2021 -38,8x
EV / Sales2020 0,92x
EV / Sales2021 1,00x
Capitalization 312 B
Chart TATA STEEL LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Tata Steel Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TATA STEEL LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 23
Average target price 376,82 INR
Last Close Price 274,45 INR
Spread / Highest target 116%
Spread / Average Target 37,3%
Spread / Lowest Target -12,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Thachat Viswanath Narendran Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director & MD
Natarajan Chandrasekaran Chairman
Sahabji Kuchroo Chief Operations Officer-West Bokaro
Koushik Chatterjee Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Jayanta Banerjee Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TATA STEEL LIMITED-41.85%4 099
NUCOR-29.85%11 889
POSCO-27.27%11 091
ARCELORMITTAL-47.48%9 782
NIPPON STEEL CORPORATION-44.72%7 830
MAGNITOGORSK IRON & STEEL WORKS-9.02%5 945
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group