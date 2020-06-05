Log in
Tata Steel : Record Date for Commercial Papers - ISIN - INE081A14AS9

06/05/2020 | 12:41pm EDT

June 5, 2020

The Manager

Listing Compliance Department

National Stock Exchange of India Limited

Exchange Plaza

Bandra-Kurla Complex

Mumbai 400051

Symbol: TATASTEEL/TATASTEELPP

Subject: Record Date for Commercial Paper of Tata Steel Limited

We would like to inform you that the "Record Date" for the following commercial paper is as below:

SN

Name of

ISIN No.

Description

Maturity

Record

Purpose of

Company

of Security

Date

Date

Record Date

Tata Steel

Tata Steel

June 15,

June 12,

Redemption of

1

INE081A14AS7

Limited CP

CP of ₹1,200

Limited

2020

2020

15/06/20

crore

This disclosure is made pursuant to SEBI Circular No. SEBI/HO/DDHS/DDHS/CIR/P/2019/115 dated October 22, 2019 regarding Framework for listing of Commercial Paper (CP) read with BSE FAQs on listing of CPs.

This is for your information and records.

Thanking You.

Yours faithfully,

Tata Steel Limited

Parvatheesam Kanchinadham

Company Secretary &

Chief Legal Officer (Corporate & Compliance)

Registered Office Bombay House 24 Homi Mody Street Fort Mumbai 400 001 India

Tel 91 22 6665 8282 Fax 91 22 6665 7724 Website www.tatasteel.com

Corporate Identity Number L27100MH1907PLC000260

Disclaimer

Tata Steel Ltd. published this content on 05 June 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 June 2020 16:40:05 UTC
