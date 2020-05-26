Tata Steel : Redemption of Commercial Paper ISIN INE081A14AQ1

Log in
05/26/2020 | 12:53pm EDT

May 26, 2020

The General Manager - Listing CRD

The Manager, Listing Department

BSE Limited

National Stock Exchange of India Limited

Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Towers,

Exchange Plaza, 5th Floor, Plot No. C/1,

Dalal Street, Fort,

G Block, Bandra-Kurla Complex, Bandra,

Mumbai - 400 001.

Mumbai - 400 051.

Maharashtra, India.

Maharashtra, India.

Scrip Code: 500470/890144

Symbol: TATASTEEL/TATASTEELPP

Subject: Redemption of Commercial Paper (CPs)

We refer to our letter dated May 15, 2020 intimating the record date for payment of redemption amount payable on the following CPs:

ISIN

Due Date

Actual Date of Payment

INE081A14AQ1

May 26, 2020

May 26, 2020

In terms of the SEBI Circular No. SEBI/HO/DDHS/DDHS/CIR/P/2019/115 dated October 22, 2019 regarding Framework for listing of CPs, we hereby certify that the redemption amount was paid on the abovementioned CPs on the due date i.e. May 26, 2020

This is for your information and records.

Thanking You.

Yours faithfully,

Tata Steel Limited

Parvatheesam Kanchinadham

Company Secretary &

Chief Legal Officer (Corporate & Compliance)

Registered Office Bombay House 24 Homi Mody Street Fort Mumbai 400 001 India

Tel 91 22 6665 8282 Fax 91 22 6665 7724 Website www.tatasteel.com

Corporate Identity Number L27100MH1907PLC000260

Disclaimer

Tata Steel Ltd. published this content on 26 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 May 2020 15:27:03 UTC
