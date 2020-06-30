Tata Steel : Reg 57 – Undertaking by Tata Steel Limited

June 29, 2020

The Secretary, Listing Department BSE Limited

Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Towers, Dalal Street,

The Manager, Listing Department National Stock Exchange of India Limited Exchange Plaza, 5th Floor, Plot No. C/1,

Mumbai - 400 001, Maharashtra, India. Scrip Code: 500470/890144

G Block, Bandra-Kurla Complex, Bandra (E), Mumbai - 400 051, Maharashtra, India. Symbol: TATASTEEL/TATASTEELPPDear Madam, Sir,

Sub: Undertaking pursuant to Regulation 57(2) of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 ("Listing Regulations")

Please find enclosed herewith the Undertaking from Tata Steel Limited pursuant to Regulation 57(2) of the Listing Regulations.

This is for your information and record.

Yours faithfully,

Tata Steel Limited

Parvatheesam Kanchinadham Company Secretary &

Chief Legal Officer (Corporate & Compliance)

Encl: As above

Registered Office Bombay House 24 Homi Mody Street Fort Mumbai 400 001 India

Tel 91 22 6665 8282 Fax 91 22 6665 7724 Websitewww.tatasteel.com

Corporate Identity Number L27100MH1907PLC000260

UNDERTAKING

[Pursuant to Regulation 57(2) of the Securities and Exchange Board of India

(Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015]

We hereby undertake that all documents and intimations required to be submitted to Debenture Trustees in terms of Trust Deed and Securities and Exchange Board of India (Issue and Listing of Debt Securities) Regulations, 2008, as amended, in respect of the outstanding Non-Convertible Debentures of Tata Steel Limited, have been complied with for the year ended March 31, 2020.

Tata Steel Limited

Date: June 29, 2020

Place: Mumbai

