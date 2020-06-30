Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  MUMBAI STOCK EXCHANGE  >  Tata Steel Limited    500470   INE081A01012

TATA STEEL LIMITED

(500470)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Tata Steel : Reg 57 – Undertaking by Tata Steel Limited

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
06/30/2020 | 02:19am EDT

June 29, 2020

The Secretary, Listing Department BSE Limited

Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Towers, Dalal Street,

The Manager, Listing Department National Stock Exchange of India Limited Exchange Plaza, 5th Floor, Plot No. C/1,

Mumbai - 400 001, Maharashtra, India. Scrip Code: 500470/890144

G Block, Bandra-Kurla Complex, Bandra (E), Mumbai - 400 051, Maharashtra, India. Symbol: TATASTEEL/TATASTEELPPDear Madam, Sir,

Sub: Undertaking pursuant to Regulation 57(2) of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 ("Listing Regulations")

Please find enclosed herewith the Undertaking from Tata Steel Limited pursuant to Regulation 57(2) of the Listing Regulations.

This is for your information and record.

Yours faithfully,

Tata Steel Limited

Parvatheesam Kanchinadham Company Secretary &

Chief Legal Officer (Corporate & Compliance)

Encl: As above

Registered Office Bombay House 24 Homi Mody Street Fort Mumbai 400 001 India

Tel 91 22 6665 8282 Fax 91 22 6665 7724 Websitewww.tatasteel.com

Corporate Identity Number L27100MH1907PLC000260

UNDERTAKING

[Pursuant to Regulation 57(2) of the Securities and Exchange Board of India

(Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015]

We hereby undertake that all documents and intimations required to be submitted to Debenture Trustees in terms of Trust Deed and Securities and Exchange Board of India (Issue and Listing of Debt Securities) Regulations, 2008, as amended, in respect of the outstanding Non-Convertible Debentures of Tata Steel Limited, have been complied with for the year ended March 31, 2020.

Tata Steel Limited

Parvatheesam Kanchinadham Company Secretary &

Chief Legal Officer (Corporate & Compliance)

Date: June 29, 2020

Place: Mumbai

Registered Office Bombay House 24 Homi Mody Street Fort Mumbai 400 001 India

Tel 91 22 6665 8282 Fax 91 22 6665 7724 Websitewww.tatasteel.com

Corporate Identity Number L27100MH1907PLC000260

Disclaimer

Tata Steel Ltd. published this content on 29 June 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 June 2020 06:18:09 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on TATA STEEL LIMITED
02:19aTATA STEEL : Outcome of Board Meeting
PU
02:19aTATA STEEL : Reg 57 – Undertaking by Tata Steel Limited
PU
02:19aTATA STEEL : Reg 52 – Details of NCDs for half year ended March 31, 2020 a..
PU
02:19aTATA STEEL : Statement of Deviation and variation in proceeds of NCDs
PU
06/26Dutch Tata Steel employees to resume strike action
RE
06/24TATA STEEL : Dutch Tata Steel workers suspend strike as talks resume - union
RE
06/24TATA STEEL : introduces the first-ever Fibre Reinforced Polymer Quarantine Units..
PU
06/22TATA STEEL : Annual Secretarial Compliance Report FY2019-20
PU
06/15TATA STEEL : launches specialised Coated Brands for Emerging Corporate Accounts
AQ
06/15TATA STEEL : Redemption of Commercial Paper - ISIN - INE081A14AS7
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 1 424 B 18 866 M 18 866 M
Net income 2020 34 893 M 462 M 462 M
Net Debt 2020 1 019 B 13 499 M 13 499 M
P/E ratio 2020 20,8x
Yield 2020 3,14%
Capitalization 364 B 4 825 M 4 828 M
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 0,97x
Nbr of Employees 75 294
Free-Float 66,6%
Chart TATA STEEL LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Tata Steel Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TATA STEEL LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 24
Average target price 375,39 INR
Last Close Price 321,25 INR
Spread / Highest target 84,9%
Spread / Average Target 16,9%
Spread / Lowest Target -25,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Thachat Viswanath Narendran Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director & MD
Natarajan Chandrasekaran Chairman
Sahabji Kuchroo Chief Operations Officer-West Bokaro
Koushik Chatterjee Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Jayanta Banerjee Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TATA STEEL LIMITED-31.94%4 825
NUCOR-27.86%12 226
POSCO-25.79%12 176
ARCELORMITTAL-40.34%11 018
NIPPON STEEL CORPORATION-41.00%8 786
MAGNITOGORSK IRON & STEEL WORKS-11.32%6 039
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group