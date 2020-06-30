Log in
TATA STEEL LIMITED

(500470)
Tata Steel : Statement of Deviation and variation in proceeds of NCDs

06/30/2020 | 02:19am EDT

June 29, 2020

The Secretary, Listing Department BSE Limited

The Manager, Listing Department

Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Towers, Dalal Street,

Mumbai - 400 001. Maharashtra, India.

National Stock Exchange of India Limited Exchange Plaza, 5th Floor, Plot No. C/1, G Block, Bandra-Kurla Complex, Bandra (E) Mumbai - 400 051.

Maharashtra, India.

Scrip Code: 500470/890144

Symbol: TATASTEEL/TATASTEELPP

Dear Madam, Sirs,

Sub: Statement of Deviation or Variation in the use of proceeds of issue of listed non-convertible debt securities

Please find enclosed herewith a statement indicating no deviation or variation in utilization of proceeds of issue of listed non-convertible debt securities issued by the Company during the half year ended March 31, 2020.

This disclosure is being made in terms of the SEBI Circular No. SEBI/HO/ DDHS/08/2020 dated January 17, 2020.

This is for your information and records.

Thanking you.

Yours faithfully,

Tata Steel Limited

Parvatheesam Kanchinadham

Company Secretary &

Chief Legal Officer (Corporate & Compliance)

Encl: As above

Registered Office Bombay House 24 Homi Mody Street Fort Mumbai 400 001 India

Tel 91 22 6665 8282 Fax 91 22 6665 7724 Websitewww.tatasteel.com

Corporate Identity Number L27100MH1907PLC000260

AnnexureStatement of Deviation or VariationName of listed entity Mode of Fund Raising

Tata Steel Limited

Public Issues / Private Placement

Type of instrument

Date of Raising Funds Amount Raised

Non-Convertible Debentures/Non-Convertible Redeemable Preference Shares

Report filed for half year ended

Is there a Deviation / Variation in use of funds raised?

Whether any approval is required to vary the objects of the issue stated in the prospectus/ offer document?

If yes, details of the approval so required?

Date of approval

Explanation for the Deviation / VariationComments of the audit committee after review

Comments of the auditors, if any

Objects for which funds have been raised and where there has been a deviation, in the following table

Original Object

Original Allocation

March 13, 2020 ₹670 crore March 31, 2020

No

Not ApplicableThis 'Nil' Statement as on March 31, 2020 was placed before the Audit Committee at its meeting held on June 28, 2020. The Committee noted.

NoneNA

Funds Utilised

NADeviation could mean:

  • (a) Deviation in the objects or purposes for which the funds have been raised

  • (b) Deviation in the amount of funds actually utilized as against what was originally disclosed.

Name of Signatory - Parvatheesam Kanchinadham Designation - Company Secretary &

Chief Legal Officer (Corporate & Compliance) Date: June 29, 2020

Place: Mumbai

STEEL LIMITED

Disclaimer

Tata Steel Ltd. published this content on 29 June 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 June 2020 06:18:08 UTC
