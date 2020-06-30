Tata Steel : Statement of Deviation and variation in proceeds of NCDs

June 29, 2020
The Secretary, Listing Department BSE Limited
The Manager, Listing Department
Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Towers, Dalal Street,
Mumbai - 400 001. Maharashtra, India.
National Stock Exchange of India Limited Exchange Plaza, 5th Floor, Plot No. C/1, G Block, Bandra-Kurla Complex, Bandra (E) Mumbai - 400 051.
Maharashtra, India.
Scrip Code: 500470/890144
Symbol: TATASTEEL/TATASTEELPP
Dear Madam, Sirs,
Sub: Statement of Deviation or Variation in the use of proceeds of issue of listed non-convertible debt securities
Please find enclosed herewith a statement indicating no deviation or variation in utilization of proceeds of issue of listed non-convertible debt securities issued by the Company during the half year ended March 31, 2020.
This disclosure is being made in terms of the SEBI Circular No. SEBI/HO/ DDHS/08/2020 dated January 17, 2020.
Tata Steel Limited
Parvatheesam Kanchinadham
Company Secretary &
Chief Legal Officer (Corporate & Compliance)
Registered Office Bombay House 24 Homi Mody Street Fort Mumbai 400 001 India
Corporate Identity Number L27100MH1907PLC000260
AnnexureStatement of Deviation or VariationName of listed entity Mode of Fund Raising
Tata Steel Limited
Public Issues / Private Placement
Type of instrument
Date of Raising Funds Amount Raised
Non-Convertible Debentures/Non-Convertible Redeemable Preference Shares
Report filed for half year ended
Is there a Deviation / Variation in use of funds raised?
Whether any approval is required to vary the objects of the issue stated in the prospectus/ offer document?
If yes, details of the approval so required?
Date of approval
Explanation for the Deviation / VariationComments of the audit committee after review
Comments of the auditors, if any
Objects for which funds have been raised and where there has been a deviation, in the following table
Original Object
March 13, 2020 ₹670 crore March 31, 2020
No
Not ApplicableThis 'Nil' Statement as on March 31, 2020 was placed before the Audit Committee at its meeting held on June 28, 2020. The Committee noted.
NoneNA
Funds Utilised
NADeviation could mean:
Name of Signatory - Parvatheesam Kanchinadham Designation - Company Secretary &
Chief Legal Officer (Corporate & Compliance) Date: June 29, 2020
Place: Mumbai
STEEL LIMITED