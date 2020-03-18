Tata Steel : and Punjab Police Raid Counterfeiters in Mandi Gobindgarh in Punjab For Selling Fake Wiron Products

Mumbai, March 18, 2020

~ Part of the Company's relentless effort to protect Tata Steel brand and its assets ~

As part of the ongoing effort to protect its brand and assets, Tata Steel, with the support of Punjab Police, raided the premises of M/S Classic Wire Products in Mandi Gobindgarh, Fatehgarh Sahib, Punjab, for selling counterfeit Tata Wiron products.

According to the First Information Report filed by the Mandi Gobindgarh Police Station, the raid was conducted by Tata Steel with the support of the Punjab Police at the counterfeiter's premises that was using the name 'TATA WIRE PRODUCTS' (brand name - Tata Wiron) without any authorisation and was involved in selling of wires including barbed wires. These counterfeit wires were being sold in the market under the name 'TATA WIRE PRODUCTS' causing confusion in the minds of the consumers.

In this connection, two persons were arrested by the Punjab Police and formal charges will be brought against them. Further, the Police have also seized print stationery including visiting cards, packaging materials, and envelopes with 'TATA' name on them and subsequently removed the name TATA from the unauthorised display boards and hoardings.

Tata Steel will continue to actively pursue these efforts in monitoring and acting against any such illegal activities which are impacting its assets and the brand.

Tata Steel strongly condemns the misuse and illegal usage of its trademarks, logos and other intellectual properties. In pursuit of protecting the Company's brand reputation and goodwill, Tata Steel's brand protection team continuously monitors and acts against entities including counterfeiters which are infringing on Company's Intellectual property rights.

Over the years, Tata Steel's range of products and solutions have earned trust and tremendous goodwill by virtue of the organisation's commitment to maintaining highest standards in product quality and focus on innovation.

Last month, a similar raid was conducted on a retail outlet named 'A ONE STEEL TRADERS' in the Vasai area of Palghar district in Maharashtra wherein counterfeit 'Tata Wiron' products were being sold.

About Tata Steel

Tata Steel group is among the top global steel companies with an annual crude steel capacity of 33 million tonnes per annum. It is one of the world's most geographically-diversified steel producers, with operations and commercial presence across the world. The group (excluding SEA operations) recorded a consolidated turnover of US $22.67 billion in the financial year ending March 31, 2019. In 2018, Tata Steel acquired Bhushan Steel Ltd (now renamed as Tata Steel BSL Ltd).

A Great Place to Work-Certified organisation, Tata Steel Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, associates and joint ventures, is spread across five continents with an employee base of over 65,000.

Tata Steel retained the 'Global Steel Industry Leader' position in the DJSI 2018. The Company has been recognised as the Climate Disclosure Leader in 'Steel category' by CDP (2017). Besides being a member of the World Steel Climate Action Programme, Tata Steel has won several awards including the Lighthouse recognition for its Kalinganagar Plant - a first in India, Prime Minister's Trophy for the best performing integrated steel plant for 2016-17, 'GreenPro' certification for products (Tata Pravesh Steel Doors, Tata Structura, Tata Pipes) by CII, Authorized Economic Operator (AEO) status (Tier 2) by the Directorate of International Customs (Ministry of Finance, Govt. of India), 'Corporate Strategy Award' by Mint (2018), Golden Peacock Award for Risk Management (2018) and Best Risk Management Framework & Systems Award (2019) by CNBC TV18. The Company also received the 'Most Ethical Company' award from Ethisphere Institute for the eight time (2019), Steel Sustainability Champion (2018) by the World Steel Association, Dun & Bradstreet Corporate Awards (2019), Golden Peacock HR Excellence Award by Institute of Directors (2018), 'Best Companies To Work For' recognition by Business Today, 'Asia's Best Integrated Report' award by the Asia Sustainability Reporting Awards (2017), among several others.

Last year, the Company launched a corporate brand campaign # WeAlsoMakeTomorrow ..

Disclaimer:

Statements in this press release describing the Company's performance may be 'forward looking statements' within the meaning of applicable securities laws and regulations. Actual results may differ materially from those directly or indirectly expressed, inferred or implied. Important factors that could make a difference to the Company's operations include, among others, economic conditions affecting demand/supply and price conditions in the domestic and overseas markets in which the Company operates, changes in or due to the environment, Government regulations, laws, statutes, judicial pronouncements and/or other incidental factors.

Kulvin Suri

Chief, Corporate Communications-India & SEA

Tata Steel

E-mail: kulvinsuri@tatasteel.com