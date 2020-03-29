Tata Steel : augmenting medical services at TMH and is engaging with the communities proximate to Jamshedpur to fight Coronavirus

Jamshedpur, March 29, 2020

TMH to set up over 500 Isolation Beds for COVID-19

Company to provide 50,000 meals per day to the most vulnerable communities

Tata Steel follows a robust management system framework and a sound safety governance structure that drives its health and safety measures. The company is constantly monitoring the COVID-19 situation and is also ensuring regular communication with its stakeholders in and around Jamshedpur. The company has taken several initiatives at TMH and within the communities to address COVID-19 crisis situation. Some of the initiatives are given below:

Augmenting Medical Services in Jamshedpur and mining locations in Jharkhand

TMH Jamshedpur has curtailed the OPD services and has created special emergency facilities for repeat medicines through telephonic appointments and online/telephonic booking. A COVID-19 Screening Room has been created with online booking appointment provision for Jamshedpur citizens.

507 Isolation beds and 77 Critical Care Beds with invasive and non-invasive ventilators is in the process of being set-up at TMH, Jamshedpur. 130 Isolation bed facility is already operational at TMH.

Besides the augmentation of facilities in Jamshedpur, the company has also created isolation facilities with Critical Care Facilities for COVID-19 in its mining locations in West Bokaro, Jharia and Noamundi in the state of Jharkhand.

10-point programme of CSR

Mass awareness on COVID-19 through deployment of 10 vehicles equipped to cover proximate Gram Panchayats (located radially outwards from the city of Jamshedpur), playing pre-recorded and customized audio messages (in Ho, Santali, Bengali, Hindi and Odia) on COVID-19 for mass awareness. Digital outreach (digitally enabled and structured conversation on COVID-19 with the sarpanch and other individuals within each Gram Panchayat) to empower 150 Gram Panchayats proximate Tata Steel`s operating locations. Digital outreach to empower all Sahiyyas / frontline health workers in Kolhan region of Jharkhand Creating temporary 'cash for work' opportunities for men and women within the communities who are going to lose their daily income due to key activities like construction, public transportation activities coming to a halt. The modalities of this programme is being worked upon. Enabling availability of cooked food for most vulnerable communities in Jamshedpur in close collaboration with East Singhbhum District Administration and Annamrita Foundation mid-day meal kitchen. The target is to provide 50,000 meals per day. So far, meal has been provided to 1900 needy people per day, which is being increased daily to reach the target of 50,000 meals per day. Addressing prevailing shortage of protective masks through Ghaghidih Central Jail inmates, Self Help Groups supported by Tata Steel at Jamshedpur and Noamundi. The company is targeting manufacturing of 50,000 masks, which will be used for distribution amongst the needy communities and also the contract workforce of Tata Steel. 10,000 masks have already been manufactured and distributed so far. Setting up a helpline to deal with stress and anxiety related to the corona outbreak with Jeevan, a Jamshedpur based organization which runs suicide helplines. Digital conversations and entertainment for children of Masti Ki Pathshala and other Residential Bridge Courses as well as at old age homes in Jamshedpur. Soft skills and service orientation modules for non-medical staff to be deployed in isolation / quarantine set-ups across the city and also out locations. Convening the civil society / NGO / CSR led response for coordinated and greater impact along with district administration.

About Tata Steel

Tata Steel group is among the top global steel companies with an annual crude steel capacity of 33 million tonnes per annum. It is one of the world's most geographically-diversified steel producers, with operations and commercial presence across the world. The group (excluding SEA operations) recorded a consolidated turnover of US $22.67 billion in the financial year ending March 31, 2019. In 2018, Tata Steel acquired Bhushan Steel Ltd (now renamed as Tata Steel BSL Ltd).

A Great Place to Work-Certified organisation, Tata Steel Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, associates and joint ventures, is spread across five continents with an employee base of over 65,000.

Tata Steel retained the 'Global Steel Industry Leader' position in the DJSI 2018. The Company has been recognised as the Climate Disclosure Leader in 'Steel category' by CDP (2017). Besides being a member of the World Steel Climate Action Programme, Tata Steel has won several awards including the Lighthouse recognition for its Kalinganagar Plant - a first in India, Prime Minister's Trophy for the best performing integrated steel plant for 2016-17, 'GreenPro' certification for products (Tata Pravesh Steel Doors, Tata Structura, Tata Pipes) by CII, Authorized Economic Operator (AEO) status (Tier 2) by the Directorate of International Customs (Ministry of Finance, Govt. of India), 'Corporate Strategy Award' by Mint (2018), Golden Peacock Award for Risk Management (2018) and Best Risk Management Framework & Systems Award (2019) by CNBC TV18. The Company also received the 'Most Ethical Company' award from Ethisphere Institute for the eight time (2019), Steel Sustainability Champion (2018) by the World Steel Association, Dun & Bradstreet Corporate Awards (2019), Golden Peacock HR Excellence Award by Institute of Directors (2018), 'Best Companies To Work For' recognition by Business Today, 'Asia's Best Integrated Report' award by the Asia Sustainability Reporting Awards (2017), among several others.

Last year, the Company launched a corporate brand campaign # WeAlsoMakeTomorrow ..

To know more, visit www.tatasteel.com| Follow us on

Disclaimer:

Statements in this press release describing the Company's performance may be 'forward looking statements' within the meaning of applicable securities laws and regulations. Actual results may differ materially from those directly or indirectly expressed, inferred or implied. Important factors that could make a difference to the Company's operations include, among others, economic conditions affecting demand/supply and price conditions in the domestic and overseas markets in which the Company operates, changes in or due to the environment, Government regulations, laws, statutes, judicial pronouncements and/or other incidental factors.

Kulvin Suri

Chief, Corporate Communications-India & SEA

Tata Steel

E-mail: kulvinsuri@tatasteel.com