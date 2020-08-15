Log in
Tata Steel : celebrates India's 74th Independence Day across its operating locations with a lot of fervour

08/15/2020 | 01:23pm EDT

Mumbai, August 15, 2020

~ Salutes healthcare professionals and frontline warriors in the fight against Covid-19 pandemic ~

~ Reaffirms its commitment towards building an 'Atmanirbhar Bharat' ~

Tata Steel, today, celebrated the Independence Day with a lot of fervour across its offices, plants and mines.

Sanjiv Paul, Vice President (Safety, Health & Sustainability), Tata Steel unfurled the tricolour at the Company's iconic Jamshedpur Steel Works to mark India's 74th Independence Day. He was joined by a number of Company officials including Vice Presidents and the office bearers of Tata Workers' Union.All the other guests, employees and other stakeholders were invited to join the function on the webcast.

Addressing the gathering after unfurling the national flag, Mr Paul said: 'Our Independence Day has always been a day of great celebration, a social event marked by people getting together, congratulating each other for having upheld the values and principles that India's freedom fighters held dear and resolving to work harder and smarter to strengthen that legacy and leaving behind an even stronger India. The ambience of fun, gaiety and general revelry, however is missing this year. It's not lost on any of us that we stand under the tiranga today at a time which is unprecedented. Never in the history of Independent India have we seen a crisis as grave.'

Expressing his gratitude for the corona warriors, all the stakeholders, Central, State and local governments, Mr Paul applauded their relentless efforts during the COVID times. On this occasion, he also highlighted the issues of climate change, loss of biodiversity and availability of potable water.

'I am confident that we will put in a cohesive and collective effort to ensure that we deal with these issues and contribute meaningfully to reduce this risk to humanity,' Mr Paul added.

At Tata Centre in Kolkata, the national flag was unfurled by Peeyush Gupta, Vice President (Steel Marketing & Sales), Tata Steel.

In Tata Steel Kalinganagar, the chief guest of the function was Satish Kumar Tiwary, Chief (Mechanical Maintenance), TSK, unfurled the national flag. The 74th Independence Day was also observed in Bamnipal Housing Complex, Kalinganagar.

Similarly, the celebrations were held at different raw material locations including the Jharia Division, West Bokaro Division and OMQ Division at Noamundi and Joda.

Tata Steel Mines Limited also celebrated the Independence Day at Sukinda Chromite Mine and Kamarda Chromite Mine in Odisha. At Sukinda, the flag unfurling was done by Awnish Kumar, Asst. General Manager (Mining), Tata Steel Mines Limited and at Kamarda by Haridrumat Behera, Asst. General Manager (Mining) Tata Steel Mines Limited.

Similarly, Tata Steel Special Economic Zone Limited (TSSEZL) celebrated Independence Day with much enthusiasm. Umesh Sharma, Head, Projects, TSSEZ graced the occasion with his presence and unfurled the flag along with the employees. At the Office of the Chief Resident Executive, Bhubaneswar, Debashis Jena, CRE (Bhubaneswar), Tata Steel unfurled the national flag.

Social distancing norms and COVID-guidelines were followed at all the locations while celebrating Independence Day.

About Tata Steel

Tata Steel group is among the top global steel companies with an annual crude steel capacity of 34 million tonnes per annum. It is one of the world's most geographically-diversified steel producers, with operations and commercial presence across the world. The group (excluding SEA operations) recorded a consolidated turnover of US $19.7 billion in the financial year ending March 31, 2020.

A Great Place to Work-CertifiedTM organisation, Tata Steel Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, associates and joint ventures, is spread across five continents with an employee base of over 65,000.

Tata Steel was recognised as DJSI steel sector leader in 2018 and has ranked fourth in the steel sector in 2019. Besides being a member of the worldsteel's Climate Action Programme, Tata Steel has won several awards and recognitions including the World Economic Forum's Global Lighthouse recognition for its Kalinganagar Plant - a first in India, and Prime Minister's Trophy for the best performing integrated steel plant for 2016-17. The Company, ranked as India's most valuable Metals & Mining brand by Brand Finance, received the 'Honourable Mention' at the National CSR Awards 2019, Steel Sustainability Champion 2019 by worldsteel, CII Greenco Star Performer Award 2019, 'Most Ethical Company' award 2020 from Ethisphere Institute, and Best Risk Management Framework & Systems Award (2020) by CNBC TV-18, among several others.

To know more, visit www.tatasteel.comand www.wealsomaketomorrow.com.

Follow us on

Disclaimer:

Statements in this press release describing the Company's performance may be 'forward looking statements' within the meaning of applicable securities laws and regulations. Actual results may differ materially from those directly or indirectly expressed, inferred or implied. Important factors that could make a difference to the Company's operations include, among others, economic conditions affecting demand/ supply and price conditions in the domestic and overseas markets in which the Company operates, changes in or due to the environment, Government regulations, laws, statutes, judicial pronouncements and/ or other incidental factors.

Kulvin Suri

Chief, Corporate Communications-India & SEA

Tata Steel

E-mail: kulvinsuri@tatasteel.com

Disclaimer

Tata Steel Ltd. published this content on 15 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 August 2020 17:22:09 UTC
