Tata Steel : enables youth to be future ready

Jamshedpur, May 02, 2020

~ 3.6 lakh+ youth leverage e-learning courses offered by the Company to upskill and upgrade their knowledge during the lockdown ~

In view of the unprecedented COVID-19 situation and the ensuing lockdown, Tata Steel, as a responsible corporate, introduced an e-learning initiative to help students and working professionals leverage the time available during the lockdown to upskill and upgrade their knowledge on various relevant topics.

A total of 27 e-learning courses from across disciplines were availed as part of the initiative. While the portal hosting the e-learning modules witnessed a traffic of over 3.6 lakh users, more than 8 lakh course licenses were issued.

Prakash Singh, Chief, Capability Development, Tata Steel said: 'The current COVID-19 situation offers a window of opportunity to young students and professionals to groom themselves by enhancing their knowledge and skills. It is in this context that we introduced the e-learning initiative to enable an ecosystem of learning and development which will strengthen the process of creating a skilled and competent workforce. We are happy to have received an overwhelming response to this initiative and will continue with our pursuit to enable young India to be future ready.'

The Capability Development department, the learning & development wing of Tata Steel, curated these e-learning courses to enable the youth become industry and future ready. The courses were available at a notional cost of Rupee one per course. The e-learning courses range from various technical disciplines such as Mechanical, Electrical and Metallurgy to current Industry trends such as Industry 4.0, Total Quality Management, and Machine Learning etc. In addition, a slew of learning sessions through smart class and webinars on pertinent technical and behavioural topics were also made available.

