Tata Steel : flags-off the 1st Raw Material Consignment of Ferrous Scrap at its Steel Recycling Plant being set-up in Rohtak, Haryana

Tata Steel flagged-off the 1st raw material consignment of ferrous scrap on the 24th of July for trials at its steel recycling plant being set-up in Rohtak in Haryana.

Steel Recycling Business is a definitive green step by Tata Steel towards sustainable steel production and ecosystem. The steel produced through the recycled route entails lower carbon emissions, lower resource consumption & lower energy utilisation.

Yogesh Bedi, Chief, Steel Recycling Business, Tata Steel, said: 'Steel Recycling through the Electric Arc Furnace (EAF) route is a global trend and going forward it would become imperative for India's sustainable growth aspirations. Tata Steel has been pioneering various aspects of the steel industry since its inception in 1907. Steel Recycling Business is yet another pioneering initiative from Tata Steel to enable circular economy and a sustainable tomorrow.'

The initiative aims to provide the much-needed raw material fillip to the steel industry by making available Quality Processed Ferrous Scrap, streamlining the currently unorganised scrap supply chain, lowering the dependency on imports, and enhancing the transparency and efficiency in the entire value chain.

The first state-of-the-art Scrap Processing Plant of 0.5 MnTPA capacity, which is being set-up in Rohtak, Haryana, is scheduled to be commissioned soon. The BOO partner is M/s Aarti Green Tech Ltd, a subsidiary of M/s Aarti Steel Ltd. It is the first such facility in India, equipped with state-of-the-art scrap processing equipment such as Shredder, Baler, Material Handler etc. The scrap would be procured from various market segments such as End-of-Life Vehicle scrap, Obsolete Household Scrap, Construction & Demolition scrap, Industrial Scrap etc. This scrap would be processed through mechanised equipment and the high Quality processed scrap would be supplied to Electric Arc Furnaces (EAFs), Induction Furnaces (IFs) & Foundries for downstream steel making, satiating their long-standing demand.

The National Steel Policy envisages a 300 MnTPA steel production in India by FY30 and steel recycling will play a pivotal role in attaining this ambition.

