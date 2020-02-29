Tata Steel : is all set to celebrate the 181 st birth anniversary of its Founder, J N Tata

Jamshedpur, February 29, 2020

Tata Steel is all set to celebrate the 181st Birth Anniversary of its Founder Jamsetji Nusserwanji Tata.

J N Tata, began his entrepreneurial journey with a textile mill in central India in the 1870s. His vision inspired the steel and power industry in India, set the foundation for technical education, and helped the country leapfrog to the ranks of industrialized nations.

On March 3, 2020, Tata Steel along with other group companies celebrates the birth anniversary of the Founder and his vision of an industrial future with community welfare at its core. The theme of this year`s Founder`s Day is Future Ready - Connected. Agile. Sustainable. It complements our corporate brand campaign #WeAlsoMakeTomorrow talking about making our future - readiness more finite as we start off the new decade.

The year 2020 is a historic year for us as the Commemorative Postal Stamp on 100 Years of Jamshedpur was also released by Shri M Venkaiah Naidu, Hon'ble Vice President of India, on February 17, 2020.

Addressing the Press Conference at Centre for Excellence, Mr Chanakya Chaudhary, Vice President (Corporate Services) said: 'It is a privilege for us to carry forward the legacy of our Founder, Jamsetji Nusserwanji Tata. He envisioned a city built on fundamentals of sustainable evolution and an inclusive community. We are proud to celebrate this vision on his 181st Birth anniversary.'

Like every year, there are host of programs being organized to mark the celebrations including the 'Steel Express Contest'. On March 3, the Steel Express train which plies between Tatanagar & Howrah, will host a 'Quiz -on-the-go' during the onward journey, as an extension of the celebrations being hosted at Jamshedpur. The quiz will encompass facets of J.N Tata and the city of Jamshedpur. Passengers will get the opportunity to participate and win on the spot prizes.

The re-branded Steel Express was flagged off on June 18, 2019. as 'Jamshedpur on rails'- An exhibition that showcased and celebrated the 100 years of Jamshedpur and its growth in education, healthcare, culture etc.

The list of activities being organized on the occasion of Founder's Day 2020 is given below:

12th Technical Exhibition at SNTI Illumination at Jubilee Park Laser Show and Dancing Fountain Show Jubilee Park Exhibition Founder`s Day Celebrations in Jamshedpur Works Founder`s Day Pageantry in Postal Park, Bistupur Founder`s Day Sports in Gopal Maidan

12th Technical Exhibition at SNTI

March 3-5, 2020 from 9 am to 6 pm

Inauguration on March 2, 2:30 pm

Tata Steel's Capability Development Division is organising its 12th Technical Exhibition titled Techex 2020, an exhibition of engineering prowess, from March 3-5, 2020. The young trainees at SNTI and NTTF, employees of Tata Steel and its subsidiaries and Tata group of companies will be showcasing innovative models based on the principles of science and engineering.

Mr T V Narendran, CEO & Managing Director, Tata Steel will grace the occasion by his presence as Chief Guest and inaugurate the event on March 2, 2020 at 2:30 pm.

A vibrant educational atmosphere will be on display in various stalls depicting the technical prowess of the young talents of the organisation. A total of 66 creative ideas with working models having a potential of wide application in various manufacturing industries across the country will be on display.

The event is expected to attract a wide participation of visitors from all walks of life, including senior students from schools, colleges including Engineering Colleges and different organisations in an around Jamshedpur.

Illumination at Jubilee Park

March 3-5, 2020 from 6 pm to 11 pm

Inauguration on March 2, 6:30 pm

The Illumination at the Founder's Statue in Jubilee Park and lighting of the Park will be inaugurated by Mr Ratan Tata, Chairman Emeritus, Tata Sons along with Mr N Chandrasekaran, Chairman, Tata Sons on March 2, 2020 at 6:30 pm.

It will be open for public viewing from March 3-5, 2020 from 6 pm to 11 pm. Simultaneously, there will be illumination at Bhatia Park, Kadma, Nildih Park, Nildih and Sir Dorabji Tata Park along with Jubilee Park for wider access to everyone in the city.

Special attraction this year in the Jubilee Park is the dancing and musical fountain.

Designated Parking

For people visiting Jubilee Park, following parking areas has been earmarked for the convenience of the visitors'-

In front of Sacred Heart School

In front of Sir Dorabji Tata Park

Near Mohan Ahuja Stadium

In front of Rabindra Bhawan, Sakchi

Drop Gate has been erected near Center for Excellence round about for easy mobility of visitors inside Jubilee Park.

Entry Gates

Jubilee Park main gate - From CFE Jubilee Park main gate - From Sakchi Bagh - E - Jamshed, opposite Red Cross Society, Sakchi Fourth entry at Jubilee Park for the pedestrian visitors to be made operational during March 3-5. The gate in front of the Amusement Park would be used for this purpose.

Timings of vehicular movement inside Jubilee Park and at all Drop Gates

Vehicular movement will be restricted from 6 pm to 10 pm from March 3-5, 2020.

Vehicular movement inside Jubilee Park will be allowed from 10 pm to 11 pm on March 3 to March 5, 2020 only. Local Administration can change the timings depending upon the visitor's footfall on the above dates.

Laser Show and Dancing Fountain Show

March 3 to March 5, 2020

This year also there will be Special Laser Show and Dancing Fountain Show on 100 years of Jamshedpur on March 3 to March 5, with usual charges as applicable.

Show timings (4 shows) are as follows -

1st Show - 6:30 pm to 7:00 pm

2nd Show - 7:15 pm to 7:45 pm

3rd Show - 8:00 pm to 8:30 pm

4th Show - 8:45 pm to 9.15 pm

Following traffic points will be temporarily barricaded with drop gates on March 3 from 8 am to 11 am during the citizens' pageantry in Bistupur.

Central Avenue Junction F Road, N. Town (in front of General Office Traffic Signal, N. Town) Monument Road, N. Town (Central Water Tower, N. Town) Sakchi Boulevard Road N. Town (near C-D Road, N. Town) C. Road, Bistupur (Near JGMH) UCB Showroom (next to Tulsi Bhawan) Kharkai Link Road (Milani Club South Gate) KMPM Inter College (Passage Blocking) Sakchi Boulevard Road, Bistupur (near Dena Bank) Drop Gate in front of Tata Share Registry Office Drop Gate near Directors Bungalow In and Out Gate Central Water Tower Alley blocked (both sides)

During this period suggested alternate routes for vehicles coming from Sakchi and Sonari and going towards Tatanagar Railway Station and Adityapur and vice-versa are as follows:

From Sakchi to Railway Station & Adityapur :

St. Mile Road - Dhatkidih - Ganesh Puja Exhibition Ground round about, Kadma - Kadma P.S. via Ranikudar / Ramdas Bhatta

From Sonari to Railway Station & Adityapur :

Kadma-Sonari Link Road - Ganesh Puja Exhibition Ground round about - Kadma - Kadma P.S. via Ranikudar / Ramdas Bhatta

Jubilee Park Exhibition

March 3-5, 2020 from 6 pm to 11 pm

Inauguration on March 2, 7:00 pm

J N Tata`s vision was to strengthen India and impact lives positively in all its areas of operations. Jamshedpur has lived up to the vision of our Founder. Like every year, the story of Jamshedpur will be displayed in the exhibition for the citizens of Jamshedpur. The exhibition will showcase the key highlights of the Green City, Clean City and the Steel City.

Key attractions will be the story of emergence of workforce in Jamshedpur through the eyes of one of the oldest union in the country, the Tata Workers` Union, which is completing its 100 years on March 5 this year and the display of Commemorative on Tata Steel released earlier.

Founder`s Day Celebrations in Jamshedpur Works

March 3, 2020 at 7 am

Founder`s Day is celebrated in Jamshedpur Works every year. There is March Past parade by various Departments of Tata Steel and Tata Steel`s group companies. The representatives of different groups in the procession pay homage at the Founder's Statue at the Works Main Gate. Floats and Audio-Visual displays are part of the contingents (details attached).

This programme is by invitation only.

Founder`s Day Pageantry in Postal Park, Bistupur

March 3, 2020 at 9:45 am

With the support of the citizens of Jamshedpur and the local administration, a pageantry is organized in front of the Founder's Statue in Postal Park, Bistupur, at 9:45 am. Mr N Chandrasekaran, Chairman, Tata Sons will flag-off the pageantry tableaus and address the citizens of Jamshedpur on this occasion.

The pageantry tableaus participating this year are from Tata Motors, Social Organisations, and Jamshedpur Armed Force (JAP). 26 Social Organisations and approximately 1500 participants will be part of the pageantry, this year. All the floats participating in the Founder`s Day Pageantry in Postal Park will be kept for public display near the Ganesh Puja Maidan, Kadma on March 3-4.

Founder`s Day Sports in Gopal Maidan

March 2-3, 2020

Like every year, Tata Steel organizes Founder`s Day Sports on the occasion of Founder`s Day. There are host of sporting events for men and women of Tata Steel and the community at large organised by the Sports Department of Tata Steel. The events include run, relay, shot-put, pick and run, dribbling TT ball, tug-of-war, etc. (details attached).

About Tata Steel

Tata Steel group is among the top global steel companies with an annual crude steel capacity of 33 million tonnes per annum. It is one of the world's most geographically-diversified steel producers, with operations and commercial presence across the world. The group (excluding SEA operations) recorded a consolidated turnover of US $22.67 billion in the financial year ending March 31, 2019. In 2018, Tata Steel acquired Bhushan Steel Ltd (now renamed as Tata Steel BSL Ltd).

A Great Place to Work-Certified organisation, Tata Steel Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, associates and joint ventures, is spread across five continents with an employee base of over 65,000.

Tata Steel retained the 'Global Steel Industry Leader' position in the DJSI 2018. The Company has been recognised as the Climate Disclosure Leader in 'Steel category' by CDP (2017). Besides being a member of the World Steel Climate Action Programme, Tata Steel has won several awards including the Lighthouse recognition for its Kalinganagar Plant - a first in India, Prime Minister's Trophy for the best performing integrated steel plant for 2016-17, 'GreenPro' certification for products (Tata Pravesh Steel Doors, Tata Structura, Tata Pipes) by CII, Authorized Economic Operator (AEO) status (Tier 2) by the Directorate of International Customs (Ministry of Finance, Govt. of India), 'Corporate Strategy Award' by Mint (2018), Golden Peacock Award for Risk Management (2018) and Best Risk Management Framework & Systems Award (2019) by CNBC TV18. The Company also received the 'Most Ethical Company' award from Ethisphere Institute for the eight time (2019), Steel Sustainability Champion (2018) by the World Steel Association, Dun & Bradstreet Corporate Awards (2019), Golden Peacock HR Excellence Award by Institute of Directors (2018), 'Best Companies To Work For' recognition by Business Today, 'Asia's Best Integrated Report' award by the Asia Sustainability Reporting Awards (2017), among several others.

Last year, the Company launched a corporate brand campaign # WeAlsoMakeTomorrow ..

To know more, visit www.tatasteel.com| Follow us on

Disclaimer:

Statements in this press release describing the Company's performance may be 'forward looking statements' within the meaning of applicable securities laws and regulations. Actual results may differ materially from those directly or indirectly expressed, inferred or implied. Important factors that could make a difference to the Company's operations include, among others, economic conditions affecting demand/supply and price conditions in the domestic and overseas markets in which the Company operates, changes in or due to the environment, Government regulations, laws, statutes, judicial pronouncements and/or other incidental factors.

Kulvin Suri

Chief, Corporate Communications-India & SEA

Tata Steel

E-mail: kulvinsuri@tatasteel.com