TATA STEEL LIMITED

TATA STEEL LIMITED

(500470)
Tata Steel : leads the fight against COVID-19, leverages digital to connect with grassroots India

03/30/2020 | 11:58am EDT

Jamshedpur, March 30, 2020

Much before the intensity of the COVID-19 pandemic was understood and acted upon in the country, Tata Steel through Tata Steel Foundation had already extended its arms 'digitally' to bring its communities on board with what was coming and what it meant for one and all.

On March 19, 2020, the team activated a mass awareness campaign meant to touch nearly 64 gram panchayats around Jamshedpur through pre-recorded messages in Hindi, Bangla, Ho and Santhali. As many as 10 vehicles were deployed playing pre-recorded and customised audio capsules that served to advise on precautionary measures, debunk myths and inform people of steps taken by local administrations.

In addition, the customised IEC (information, education and communication) material was also put up across highly visible spots. In a span of three days from March 19 to 21, as many as 34 Gram Panchayats in the peripheral areas of Jamshedpur were covered.

This was strategically followed by a digitally enabled and structured audio/video conversation with the Sarpanches and other individuals including Mukhia, Pradhan, Ward Members, SHG members and other community members within each Gram Panchayat, intended to provide detailed information and clarification to an empowered group of individuals. This initiative began on March 20, and has intensified since the country lockdown from March 24.

While the mass awareness campaign aimed at myth busting and encouraging people to stay indoors, the digital campaign went a step further in informing people on critical issues including lockdown, its requirement, dos and don'ts, precautionary steps and thereby helping phenomenally in preventing panic within the communities. This was actioned through a series of identified questions to the communities which brought to the table a set of queries, expectations and anticipation. All of this was collated and looped back to the district administration to ensure that there was a seamless flow of communication from the district to the grassroots. These measures were undertaken as per government and World Health Organization (WHO) guidelines.

Till now, 55 Gram Panchayats have been covered reaching out to a total of 169 people and there is a target to reach out to 38 more.

As a follow-on, Tata Steel Foundation (TSF) has also collaborated with Ghaghidih Central Jail authorities to manufacture cloth masks for distribution amongst the needy communities of Jamshedpur.

Besides Jamshedpur, the exercise has been rolled out to all 11 locations of Tata Steel operations as well as to our communities along the Jamshedpur-Kalinganagar corridor.

About Tata Steel

Tata Steel group is among the top global steel companies with an annual crude steel capacity of 33 million tonnes per annum (MnTPA). It is one of the world's most geographically-diversified steel producers, with operations and commercial presence across the world. The group (excluding SEA operations) recorded a consolidated turnover of US $22.67 billion in the financial year ending March 31, 2019. In 2018, Tata Steel acquired Bhushan Steel Ltd (now renamed as Tata Steel BSL Ltd).

A Great Place to Work-Certified organisation, Tata Steel Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, associates and joint ventures, is spread across five continents with an employee base of over 65,000.

Tata Steel retained the 'Global Steel Industry Leader' position in the DJSI 2018. The Company has been recognised as the Climate Disclosure Leader in 'Steel category' by CDP (2017). Besides being a member of the World Steel Climate Action Programme, Tata Steel has won several awards including the Lighthouse recognition for its Kalinganagar Plant - a first in India, Prime Minister's Trophy for the best performing integrated steel plant for 2016-17, 'GreenPro' certification for products (Tata Pravesh Steel Doors, Tata Structura, Tata Pipes) by CII, Authorized Economic Operator (AEO) status (Tier 2) by the Directorate of International Customs (Ministry of Finance, Govt. of India), 'Corporate Strategy Award' by Mint (2018), Golden Peacock Award for Risk Management (2018) and Best Risk Management Framework & Systems Award (2019) by CNBC TV18. The Company also received the 'Most Ethical Company' award from Ethisphere Institute for the eight time (2019), Steel Sustainability Champion (2018) by the World Steel Association, Dun & Bradstreet Corporate Awards (2019), Golden Peacock HR Excellence Award by Institute of Directors (2018), 'Best Companies To Work For' recognition by Business Today, 'Asia's Best Integrated Report' award by the Asia Sustainability Reporting Awards (2017), among several others.

Last year, the Company launched a corporate brand campaign #WeAlsoMakeTomorrow..

To know more, visit www.tatasteel.com| Follow us on

Disclaimer:

Statements in this press release describing the Company's performance may be 'forward looking statements' within the meaning of applicable securities laws and regulations. Actual results may differ materially from those directly or indirectly expressed, inferred or implied. Important factors that could make a difference to the Company's operations include, among others, economic conditions affecting demand/supply and price conditions in the domestic and overseas markets in which the Company operates, changes in or due to the environment, Government regulations, laws, statutes, judicial pronouncements and/or other incidental factors.

Kulvin Suri

Chief, Corporate Communications-India & SEA

Tata Steel

E-mail: kulvinsuri@tatasteel.com

Disclaimer

Tata Steel Ltd. published this content on 30 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 March 2020 15:57:02 UTC
