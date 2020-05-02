Tata Steel : reaches out to 3.15 lakh people during the COVID-19 lockdown period through TSF's ten-point #CombatCOVID19 programme

Jamshedpur, May 02, 2020

Tata Steel, through Tata Steel Foundation (TSF), has reached out to 3.15 lakh individuals in last 31 days of the COVID-19 lockdown period through its ten-point #CombatCOVID19 programme.

In addition to the Company's operational areas in Jharkhand and Odisha, the community initiatives have also reached to another 19 States in the country during the lockdown.

A total of 18 lakh meals have been served to the poor during this period and 28000 packets of dry ration were distributed in the Company's operational areas. More than a lakh masks have been made and distributed to ~40000 people.

Rs 30 lakh income, benefitting 2700 households, has been disbursed so far through TSF's cash for work programme, which includes making wall writings, creating newspaper bags, setting up of kitchen gardens and more.

TSF, along with the East Singhbhum district administration, is exploring possibilities of a positive outreach mechanism to address the issues of migrant labour and linking them with the cash for work programme. The assessment of stress level, skills and economic implications are also being worked upon. The immediate concern of the government is reintegration of a large number of migrant labourers into the society.

In context of its continued medical efforts to fight the pandemic, Tata Main Hospital (TMH) Jamshedpur has tested a total of 145 samples since April 24 when the facility received the approval for COVID-19 testing. TMH is the first and the only private laboratory in Jharkhand to be certified by the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) for RT-PCR diagnostic testing for COVID-19. It has the capacity to test 50 samples per day.

About Tata Steel

Tata Steel group is among the top global steel companies with an annual crude steel capacity of 33 million tonnes per annum (MnTPA). It is one of the world's most geographically-diversified steel producers, with operations and commercial presence across the world. The group (excluding SEA operations) recorded a consolidated turnover of US $22.67 billion in the financial year ending March 31, 2019. In 2018, Tata Steel acquired Bhushan Steel Ltd (now renamed as Tata Steel BSL Ltd).

A Great Place to Work-Certified organisation, Tata Steel Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, associates and joint ventures, is spread across five continents with an employee base of over 65,000.

Tata Steel retained the 'Global Steel Industry Leader' position in the DJSI 2018. The Company has been recognised as the Climate Disclosure Leader in 'Steel category' by CDP (2017). Besides being a member of the World Steel Climate Action Programme, Tata Steel has won several awards including the Lighthouse recognition for its Kalinganagar Plant - a first in India, Prime Minister's Trophy for the best performing integrated steel plant for 2016-17, 'GreenPro' certification for products (Tata Pravesh Steel Doors, Tata Structura, Tata Pipes) by CII, Authorized Economic Operator (AEO) status (Tier 2) by the Directorate of International Customs (Ministry of Finance, Govt. of India), 'Corporate Strategy Award' by Mint (2018), Golden Peacock Award for Risk Management (2018) and Best Risk Management Framework & Systems Award (2019) by CNBC TV18. The Company also received the 'Most Ethical Company' award from Ethisphere Institute for the eight time (2019), Steel Sustainability Champion (2018) by the World Steel Association, Dun & Bradstreet Corporate Awards (2019), Golden Peacock HR Excellence Award by Institute of Directors (2018), 'Best Companies To Work For' recognition by Business Today, 'Asia's Best Integrated Report' award by the Asia Sustainability Reporting Awards (2017), among several others.

Last year, the Company launched a corporate brand campaign # WeAlsoMakeTomorrow ..

To know more, visit www.tatasteel.com| Follow us on

Disclaimer:

Statements in this press release describing the Company's performance may be 'forward looking statements' within the meaning of applicable securities laws and regulations. Actual results may differ materially from those directly or indirectly expressed, inferred or implied. Important factors that could make a difference to the Company's operations include, among others, economic conditions affecting demand/supply and price conditions in the domestic and overseas markets in which the Company operates, changes in or due to the environment, Government regulations, laws, statutes, judicial pronouncements and/or other incidental factors.

Kulvin Suri

Chief, Corporate Communications-India & SEA

Tata Steel

E-mail: kulvinsuri@tatasteel.com