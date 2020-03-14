Tata Steel : recognised for ‘Excellence in Knowledge Management' by American Productivity & Quality Centre

Mumbai, March 14, 2020

~ Among the 10 global organisations to receive the recognition in 2020 ~

~ Recognises Tata Steel's commitment to achieving real-world impact through knowledge management programmes ~

Tata Steel has been selected for the 2020 honours list for 'Excellence in Knowledge Management' by Houston (US)-based American Productivity & Quality Centre (APQC). The annual award recognises Tata Steel's global standard in systems and processes created and practised for its knowledge management capabilities.

Tata Steel had participated in the APQC's Excellence in Knowledge Management (KM) Award to get an external perspective on its KM process and to understand the best practices required to achieve its aspirational maturity. APQC's KM Capability Assessment Tool looks at various aspects covering 12 component areas to assess organisations' KM process through a five-step maturity model.

The quality of Knowledge Management is a critical discipline that decides an organisation's ability to create, share, use, and manage knowledge and information. More importantly, it is also a measure of the organisation's ability to retain and leverage knowledge and information that may otherwise be lost when employees change jobs.

Avneesh Gupta, Vice President, Total Quality Management & Shared Services, Tata Steel, said: 'Knowledge and information are important assets in any organisation, and like physical and financial assets, requires conscious management. It is imperative to enable structured and quality knowledge management practices to drive business continuity and excellence.

We are proud to receive the recognition of excellence from APQC. This recognition will further motivate us in our continued pursuit to strengthen the management of organisational knowledge, steering us ahead towards creating a passion for learning.'

Dr. Carla O'Dell, Chairman, APQCs said: 'All of the award winners generate impactful results through sustainable knowledge management programs.'

The 8-month journey that started in July 2019 involved a comprehensive application form submission which included details related to all the 12 component areas and relevant examples. This exercise was undertaken by the Tata Steel's TQM (Total Quality Management) team.

Tata Steel is among the 10 global organisations named for the prestigious award this year and one among the two India-headquartered companies.

Founded in 1977 by business leader and innovator Jack Grayson, APQC, a non-profit organisation, is the world's foremost authority in benchmarking, best practices, process and performance improvement and knowledge management. APQC provides information, data, and insights for organisations to work smarter, faster, and with greater confidence. They provide independent, unbiased, and validated research & data to their more than 550 members in 45 industries worldwide. Their members have exclusive access to the world's largest set of benchmark data, with more than two million data points.

About Tata Steel

Tata Steel group is among the top global steel companies with an annual crude steel capacity of 33 million tonnes per annum. It is one of the world's most geographically-diversified steel producers, with operations and commercial presence across the world. The group (excluding SEA operations) recorded a consolidated turnover of US $22.67 billion in the financial year ending March 31, 2019. In 2018, Tata Steel acquired Bhushan Steel Ltd (now renamed as Tata Steel BSL Ltd).

A Great Place to Work-Certified organisation, Tata Steel Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, associates and joint ventures, is spread across five continents with an employee base of over 65,000.

Tata Steel retained the 'Global Steel Industry Leader' position in the DJSI 2018. The Company has been recognised as the Climate Disclosure Leader in 'Steel category' by CDP (2017).

Last year, the Company launched a corporate brand campaign # WeAlsoMakeTomorrow ..

To know more, visit www.tatasteel.com

