Tata Steel : set to organise Summer Camp 2020

~ The Camp, scheduled on May 11-30, will leverage digital to connect with young and budding sporting talent ~

Tata Steel's Sports department is set to organise the Summer Camp 2020 from May 11 to May 30.

Chanakya Chaudhary, VP, Corporate Services, Tata Steel, said: 'Sports is a way of life at Tata Steel and our constant endeavour is to enable an ecosystem to create awareness and interest in Sports as a discipline and inculcate a healthy lifestyle amongst the youth of our country. Summer Camp 2020 by Tata Steel is a first-of-its-kind digitally enabled Camp to ensure continuity of our engagement with the youth, providing them the opportunity to learn from Sports legends and experts. I wish the 2020 edition all the success.'

In view of the COVID-19 pandemic and the resulting lockdown, the Company will leverage digital to connect with the young and budding sporting talent during the camp while ensuring safety. The camp, accessible across the globe free of cost, primarily caters to youth in the age group 6-18 years through sports like cricket, basketball, swimming and more. People in other age groups including senior citizens can also benefit from modules on Yoga, Zumba etc.

The camp participants will receive basic induction from expert coaches on 17 sporting disciplines through specially curated online videos (available on Tata Steel's corporate website and YouTube channel) and live interaction with the experts. Weekly Talk Sessions titled 'Across the Table' with sporting heroes including Dronacharya awardee, Arjuna awardees and other popular sports personalities will be held as part of the camp. These sessions will enable experts to share their invaluable experiences and expertise with the youth. More information on Summer Camp 2020 can be accessed at https://www.tatasteel.com/corporate/our-organisation/corporate-initiatives/summer-camp-2020/

The 2019 edition of the Summer Camp, held in JRD Sports Complex in Jamshedpur, was a success with more than 3900 participants.

Sports is an integral part of Tata Steel's corporate philosophy. The Company's commitment towards the promotion of sports is manifested through several academies of excellence, foundation and franchise, it has established over the past years, which includes Tata Football Academy, Tata Archery Academy, Tata Steel SAI Athletics & Boxing Excellence Centres, Naval Tata Hockey Academy, Tata Steel Adventure Foundation, and JFC. The Company, over the years, has made conscious investments in developing sporting infrastructure matching international standards.

About Tata Steel and Sports

Tata Steel has been championing the cause of Sports in India since its inception and made it an integral part of its culture. To further strengthen the legacy and commitment to Sports, the Company has a full-fledged Sports department which manages all its sports related endeavours.

Tata Steel has enabled professional and world-class sportspersons through its Academies like Tata Football Academy & Tata Archery Academy for more than three decades now. These academies have produced many Olympians, World Champions & National players since then.

The Company's sports department runs 18 training centres (each one for a different Sport) with an objective to engage with the community through sporting activities, identify young talented children and nurture them through training, honing their sporting skills to compete and wins laurels at national and international forums. In addition, it organises Running events (Jamshedpur Run, Bhubaneswar Run, Noamundi Run & Angul Run - which witnesses ~20,000 participants, motivating them to make health and fitness an important part of their lifestyle), Jamshedpur Sporting Association (JSA) Football League (which is now 75 years old and more than 40 local football clubs compete for the prestigious trophy), Inter-divisional tournaments and Joint Development Committee (JDC) tournaments covering multiple sports to drive employee engagement.

About Tata Steel

Tata Steel group is among the top global steel companies with an annual crude steel capacity of 33 million tonnes per annum (MnTPA). It is one of the world's most geographically-diversified steel producers, with operations and commercial presence across the world. The group (excluding SEA operations) recorded a consolidated turnover of US $22.67 billion in the financial year ending March 31, 2019. In 2018, Tata Steel acquired Bhushan Steel Ltd (now renamed as Tata Steel BSL Ltd).

A Great Place to Work-Certified organisation, Tata Steel Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, associates and joint ventures, is spread across five continents with an employee base of over 65,000.

Tata Steel retained the 'Global Steel Industry Leader' position in the DJSI 2018. The Company has been recognised as the Climate Disclosure Leader in 'Steel category' by CDP (2017). Besides being a member of the World Steel Climate Action Programme, Tata Steel has won several awards including the Lighthouse recognition for its Kalinganagar Plant - a first in India, Prime Minister's Trophy for the best performing integrated steel plant for 2016-17, 'GreenPro' certification for products (Tata Pravesh Steel Doors, Tata Structura, Tata Pipes) by CII, Authorized Economic Operator (AEO) status (Tier 2) by the Directorate of International Customs (Ministry of Finance, Govt. of India), 'Corporate Strategy Award' by Mint (2018), Golden Peacock Award for Risk Management (2018) and Best Risk Management Framework & Systems Award (2019) by CNBC TV18. The Company also received the 'Most Ethical Company' award from Ethisphere Institute for the eight time (2019), Steel Sustainability Champion (2018) by the World Steel Association, Dun & Bradstreet Corporate Awards (2019), Golden Peacock HR Excellence Award by Institute of Directors (2018), 'Best Companies To Work For' recognition by Business Today, 'Asia's Best Integrated Report' award by the Asia Sustainability Reporting Awards (2017), among several others.

Last year, the Company launched a corporate brand campaign # WeAlsoMakeTomorrow ..

