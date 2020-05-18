Jamshedpur, May 16, 2020

Tata Steel takes several initiatives to arrest the spread of COVID-19. In the last two weeks, TMH Jamshedpur conducted 1016 RT-PCR diagnostic test for COVID-19 which includes 121 tests conducted on May 15. The hospital has converted one entire building for COVID-19. The four COVID-19 positive patients admitted in the hospital are stable and are doing fine.

Further, Tata Steel through Tata Steel Foundation (TSF) launched a 10 point #CombatCovid19 programme for the communities in and around its operational areas. TSF has been focusing on addressing the issues of migrant labourers, in coordination with the East Singhbhum district administration.

Accordingly, extensive discussions were held with the civil society organizations regarding the setting up of migrant resource centers. In an endeavour to address end-to-end needs arising with the arrival of migrant workers into the state, the District Response Coordination Group has shared specific formats across blocks for collating information to track the details of migrant workers and thereafter to link them with MGNREGA scheme for livelihoods. So far, TSF has reached out to 5122 people across 22 States. Through enabling linkages to registration, a total of 600 travel registrations were done to enable people to come home.

The 'Cash for Work' programme which has been designed to ensure sustainability through self- employment among Tata Steel communities has taken off on a significant note. The programme has resulted in creating income of Rs 18 lakh to 15000 people through vocations like wall art, making paper bags and setting up of kitchen gardens.

Amid COVID-19 crisis, Tata Steel Utilities and Infrastructure Services Limited (TSUISL), formerly known as JUSCO (Jamshedpur Utilities & Services Company Limited), a Tata Steel subsidiary, is preparing to fight Dengue as well. TSUISL through its civic services touches lives of over 7.5 lakh citizens within its command area of 64 sq. km, and beyond its command areas, as required.

Along with sanitization drive in Jamshedpur, TSUISL is taking all precautionary measures in order to be better prepared for dengue during monsoon. The Company is regularly doing anti-larvae around the houses, colonies, ditches, drains, river beds, man holes, attached pits including emptying of the unwanted containers filled with water and spraying of anti-larvae medicine in the same. Over 70 people are engaged in this activity throughout the township exclusively for dengue prevention. The Company has also launched a small video 'Protect Yourself from Dengue' available on YouTube link https://youtu.be/-7UPcrO3gho

About Tata Steel

Tata Steel group is among the top global steel companies with an annual crude steel capacity of 33 million tonnes per annum (MnTPA). It is one of the world's most geographically-diversified steel producers, with operations and commercial presence across the world. The group (excluding SEA operations) recorded a consolidated turnover of US $22.67 billion in the financial year ending March 31, 2019. In 2018, Tata Steel acquired Bhushan Steel Ltd (now renamed as Tata Steel BSL Ltd).

A Great Place to Work-Certified organisation, Tata Steel Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, associates and joint ventures, is spread across five continents with an employee base of over 65,000.

Tata Steel retained the 'Global Steel Industry Leader' position in the DJSI 2018. The Company has been recognised as the Climate Disclosure Leader in 'Steel category' by CDP (2017). Besides being a member of the World Steel Climate Action Programme, Tata Steel has won several awards including the Lighthouse recognition for its Kalinganagar Plant - a first in India, Prime Minister's Trophy for the best performing integrated steel plant for 2016-17, 'GreenPro' certification for products (Tata Pravesh Steel Doors, Tata Structura, Tata Pipes) by CII, Authorized Economic Operator (AEO) status (Tier 2) by the Directorate of International Customs (Ministry of Finance, Govt. of India), 'Corporate Strategy Award' by Mint (2018), Golden Peacock Award for Risk Management (2018) and Best Risk Management Framework & Systems Award (2019) by CNBC TV18. The Company also received the 'Most Ethical Company' award from Ethisphere Institute for the eight time (2019), Steel Sustainability Champion (2018) by the World Steel Association, Dun & Bradstreet Corporate Awards (2019), Golden Peacock HR Excellence Award by Institute of Directors (2018), 'Best Companies To Work For' recognition by Business Today, 'Asia's Best Integrated Report' award by the Asia Sustainability Reporting Awards (2017), among several others.

Last year, the Company launched a corporate brand campaign # WeAlsoMakeTomorrow ..

