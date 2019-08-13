Tata Steel : Adventure Foundation (TSAF) cadets selected to represent India at the Asian Kids Climbing Championship in Beijing, China

Two cadets of the Tata Steel Adventure Foundation Sport Climbing Centre have been selected by the Indian Mountaineering Foundation, Delhi for the Asia Kids Climbing Championship to be held in Huairou, Beijing, China from August 16 - 18, 2019.

The selected cadets are (1) Vidula Abhale - Age 12yrs -Female studying in Std. 7 in J H Tarapore School Dhatkidih and (2) Suraj Singh Thakur - Age 13 yrs - Male studying in Std. 7 in Prem Jyoti Prangan School, Keenan Stadium.

Both the cadets have been training at TSAF for the past 2 years. They have performed well with Suraj winning a Gold medal and a Silver medal and Vidula winning two Silver Medals and a Bronze medal in the IMF all India Sport Climbing Championships this year. Their excellent performance has placed them in the 3rd position in National rankings in the Sub Jr category, thus ensuring their selection to represent India at the Asian Kids Championship in Beijing, China.

The competition will be held in all three formats i.e. Bouldering, Speed Climbing and Lead Climbing. Performances on all the three events combined will decide the medal winners. The TSAF cadets Vidula and Suraj will be leaving from Bangalore on August 13, 2019 and will return on August 20, 2019.

In the past Tata Steel Adventure Foundation Sport Climbing cadets Talim Ansari, Anisha Verma and Aman Verma have participated in the Asia Kids Climbing Championship held in Iran, Singapore and China respectively.

