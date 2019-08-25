Tata Steel : Archery Academy cadet ‘Komalika Bari' emerges as Cadet World Champion in the World Archery Youth & Cadet Championship 2019

Tata Archery Academy (TAA) cadet 'Komalika Bari', today, won the Gold medal in the Women's Cadet Recurve category in the Word Archery Youth & Cadet Championship 2019. The championship was organised in Madrid, Spain, from August 19-25, 2019.

Ms. Bari defeated Waka Sonoda of Japan by 7-3 in the finals, bringing laurels to the Tata Archery Academy, which had been instrumental in honing her talent.

The 17-year old became India's second recurve cadet (under-18) world champion after Deepika Kumari, also a former cadet of Tata Archery Academy, who won the title in 2009.

Komalika Bari hails from Jamshedpur and had started archery training in the year 2012 at the age of 11 at ISWP training centre facility in Jamshedpur. She joined Tata Archery Academy in 2016 and has been training in TAA for three years now under one of the best coaching panels of Archery in India comprising ace coaches - Mr. Dharmendra Tiwary, Ms. Purnima Mahato, Mr. Anil Kumar and Mr. Bikash Upadhyay.

