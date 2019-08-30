Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE OF INDIA  >  Tata Steel Limited    TATASTEEL   INE081A01012

TATA STEEL LIMITED

(TATASTEEL)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Tata Steel : Sports Department organizes Inter JDC Water Polo Championship as part of Sir Dorabji Tata Birth Anniversary and National Sports Day celebrations

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/30/2019 | 12:17pm EDT
[Attachment]

To commemorate Sir Dorabji Tata Birth Anniversary and National Sports Day, Tata Steel's Sports Department organized the Inter JDC (Joint Departmental Council) Water Polo Championship for Men, at the JRD Tata Sports Complex on August 29, 2019. Mr. R. Shahnawaz Alam, Vice President, Tata Workers' Union graced the occasion as the Chief Guest

A total of 32 teams participated in the event.

The Results are as under:

1st Position : Security
2nd Position : Coke Plant
3rd Position : Mech. Maintenance
Best Player : Rana (Security)
Best Goal Keeper : Praveen Yadav ( Security)

The Chief Guest congratulated the winners and gave away the prizes.

About Tata Steel
Tata Steel group is among the top global steel companies with an annual crude steel capacity of 33 million tonnes per annum (MnTPA). It is one of the world's most geographically-diversified steel producers, with operations and commercial presence across the world. The group (excluding SEA operations) recorded a consolidated turnover of US $22.67 billion in the financial year ending March 31, 2019. In 2018, Tata Steel acquired Bhushan Steel Ltd (now renamed as Tata Steel BSL Ltd).

A Great Place to Work-CertifiedTM organisation, Tata Steel Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, associates and joint ventures, is spread across five continents with an employee base of over 65,000.

Tata Steel retained the 'Global Steel Industry Leader' position in the DJSI 2018. The Company has been recognised as the Climate Disclosure Leader in 'Steel category' by CDP (2017). Besides being a member of the World Steel Climate Action Programme, Tata Steel has won several awards including the Prime Minister's Trophy for the best performing integrated steel plant for 2016-17, 'GreenPro' certification for products (Tata Pravesh Steel Doors, Tata Structura, Tata Pipes) by CII, Authorized Economic Operator (AEO) status (Tier 2) by the Directorate of International Customs (Ministry of Finance, Govt. of India), 'Corporate Strategy Award' by Mint (2018), Golden Peacock Award for Risk Management (2018) and Best Risk Management Framework & Systems Award (2019) by CNBC TV18. The Company also received the 'Most Ethical Company' award from Ethisphere Institute for the eight time (2019), Steel Sustainability Champion (2018) by the World Steel Association, Dun & Bradstreet Corporate Awards (2019), Golden Peacock HR Excellence Award by Institute of Directors (2018), 'Best Companies To Work For' recognition by Business Today, 'Asia's Best Integrated Report' award by the Asia Sustainability Reporting Awards (2017), among several others.

For corporate information, visit www.tatasteel.comand follow us on

Disclaimer
Statements in this press release describing the Company's performance may be 'forward looking statements' within the meaning of applicable securities laws and regulations. Actual results may differ materially from those directly or indirectly expressed, inferred or implied. Important factors that could make a difference to the Company's operations include, among others, economic conditions affecting demand/ supply and price conditions in the domestic and overseas markets in which the Company operates, changes in or due to the environment, Government regulations, laws, statutes, judicial pronouncements and/ or other incidental factors.

Disclaimer

Tata Steel Ltd. published this content on 30 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 August 2019 16:16:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on TATA STEEL LIMITED
12:17pTATA STEEL : Sports Department organizes Inter JDC Water Polo Championship as pa..
PU
06:11aBritish Steel unit sold to France's Systra to save jobs - Official Receiver
RE
08/25TATA STEEL : Archery Academy cadet ‘Komalika Bari' emerges as Cadet World ..
PU
08/22THYSSENKRUPP : Files Complaint Against EU Decision to Stop Tata Steel JV
DJ
08/22TATA STEEL : Thyssenkrupp files complaint over Brussels' veto on Tata JV
RE
08/21TATA STEEL : J N Tata Vocational Training Institute (JNTVTI) inaugurated at Jhar..
PU
08/16EREGLI DEMIR VE CELIK FABRIKALARI T : Turkey's military pension fund reaches Bri..
RE
08/16TATA STEEL : British business minister welcomes outline British Steel deal
RE
08/14TATA STEEL : Structura wins India's Most Trusted Brand Award from International ..
PU
08/13TATA STEEL : Odisha CM Shri Naveen Patnaik inaugurates NTHA Odisha, a joint init..
PU
More news
Financials (INR)
Sales 2020 1 593 B
EBIT 2020 154 B
Net income 2020 50 508 M
Debt 2020 964 B
Yield 2020 3,00%
P/E ratio 2020 8,19x
P/E ratio 2021 5,62x
EV / Sales2020 0,85x
EV / Sales2021 0,85x
Capitalization 395 B
Chart TATA STEEL LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Tata Steel Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TATA STEEL LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 22
Average target price 461,09  INR
Last Close Price 344,90  INR
Spread / Highest target 95,7%
Spread / Average Target 33,7%
Spread / Lowest Target -7,22%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Thachat Viswanath Narendran Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director & MD
Natarajan Chandrasekaran Chairman
Koushik Chatterjee Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Ashok Kumar Chief Technology Officer-Process
Vinay V. Mahashabde Chief Technical Officer-Flat Products
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TATA STEEL LIMITED-35.33%5 362
NUCOR-8.70%14 797
ARCELORMITTAL-29.06%14 404
POSCO--.--%13 541
NOVOLIPETSK STEEL PAO--.--%13 149
NIPPON STEEL CORP-21.16%12 621
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group