Tata Steel : Sports Department organizes Inter JDC Water Polo Championship as part of Sir Dorabji Tata Birth Anniversary and National Sports Day celebrations

To commemorate Sir Dorabji Tata Birth Anniversary and National Sports Day, Tata Steel's Sports Department organized the Inter JDC (Joint Departmental Council) Water Polo Championship for Men, at the JRD Tata Sports Complex on August 29, 2019. Mr. R. Shahnawaz Alam, Vice President, Tata Workers' Union graced the occasion as the Chief Guest

A total of 32 teams participated in the event.

The Results are as under:

1st Position : Security

2nd Position : Coke Plant

3rd Position : Mech. Maintenance

Best Player : Rana (Security)

Best Goal Keeper : Praveen Yadav ( Security)

The Chief Guest congratulated the winners and gave away the prizes.

