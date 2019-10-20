Tata Steel : 5200 people ran in the third edition of Noamundi Run-a-thon promoting greener tomorrow

The third edition of Noamundi Run-a-thon, the signature event of Tata Steel's Ore Mines & Quarries Division (OMQ Division) witnessed 5200 runners from across the nation running for the cause of environment, today at Sports Complex, Noamundi.

The event was flagged off by Mr Arun Misra, Vice President (Raw Materials), Tata Steel, Mr Uttam Singh, Vice President (Iron Making), Tata Steel, Mr Hanumant Singh Rawat, Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIGP), Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), Dr Prem Chand, Commandant, CRPF, Mr Atul Bhatnagar, General Manager (OMQ), Tata Steel and Mr Kulvin Suri, Chief, Corporate Communications, India & SEA, Tata Steel.

In line with this year's theme 'Run for a Greener Tomorrow', messaging in the Sports Complex and across the running track was done on eco-friendly biofabric material.

The Run-a-thon was held in 10 KM and 7 KM categories for men and women, 5 KM run for boys and girls under the age of 16 years from schools and colleges and 2 KM run for Persons with Disabilities (PWDs).

Speaking on the occasion, Mr Arun Misra said: 'I am delighted to see the enthusiasm and such a huge participation in the third edition of Noamundi Run-a-thon. Sports & sustainability are integral part of Tata Steel and this run has established a strong connect with the community. The theme of this edition of the Run-a-thon is in line with our commitment towards sustainable mining and a greener tomorrow. This event has also given an opportunity to the young running talent of this region to compete with best in the field.'

The winner of 10 KM (Men) finished the race in 30.15 minutes whereas the winner of 10 KM (Women) finished the race in 37.30 minutes. The winner of 7 KM (Men) finished the race in 21.53 minutes whereas the winner of 7 KM (Women) finished the race in 25.18 minutes. The winner of 5 KM (Boys) finished the race in 16.09 minutes whereas the winner of 5 KM (Girls) finished the race in 19.40 minutes. A separate award for the Persons with Disability category was also distributed to all the runners in this category. Apart from this, top three local winners in all the categories were also awarded by the dignitaries.

Noamundi is well-known for its scenic beauty and Tata Steel has actively contributed in restoring the flora and fauna of the region through various initiatives. The Noamundi Iron Mine has taken several initiatives fostering green belt and biodiversity in the region.

Among others present on the occasion were Mr Sanjay Kumar, District Mining Officer, Chaibasa, Mr Samresh Bhandari, Block Development Officer, Noamundi, Mr Bagicha Singh, Arjuna awardee, local residents, people from the peripheral villages of Noamundi and Joda, Tata Steel employees, their families and students from various schools & institutions.

LIST OF WINNERS IN DIFFERENT CATEGORIES:

10 KM RUN (MEN)

Position Prize Money Name Time (mm:sec) 1st

2nd

3rd

4th

5th Rs 51,000/-

Rs 41,000/-

Rs 31,000/-

Rs 21,000/-

Rs 11,000/- Dharmender Choudhary

Virendra Verma

Pintu Yadav

Arjun Tudu

Sunil Poonia 30.15

31.28

31.54

32.08

32.10

Position Prize Money Name Time (mm:sec) 1st Rs 51, 000/- Aaradhana Singh 37.30 2nd Rs 41, 000/- Dimple Singh 39.08 3rd Rs 31, 000/- Shital Z Bhagat 39.34 4th Rs 21, 000/- Sabina Khatun 41.18 5th Rs 11, 000/- Pooja 44.27

Position Prize Money Name Time (mm:sec) 1st Rs 25, 000/- Mukund Banra 21.53 2nd Rs 20, 000/- Varinder Singh 23.08 3rd Rs 15, 000/- Parasnath Mahto 23.49 4th Rs 10, 000/- Sanjay Mahto 24.16 5th Rs 7, 500/- Akash Mirdha 24.27

Position Prize Money Name Time (mm:sec) 1st Rs 25, 000/- Samsadara Begum 25.18 2nd Rs 20, 000/- Shilpy Yadav 29.04 3rd Rs 15, 000/- Basanti Kumari 30.20 4th Rs 10, 000/- Sapna 30.54 5th Rs 7, 500/- Ranjita Laguri 31.46

Position Prize Money Name Time (mm:sec) 1st Rs 10, 000/- Gopal Ram 16.09 2nd Rs 8, 000/- Saluka Jonko 17.14 3rd Rs 7, 000/- Ritesh Yadav 17.18 4th Rs 6, 000/- Pradip Sahu 17.25 5th Rs 5, 000/- Karan Maharana 17.37

Position Prize Money Name Time (mm:sec) 1st Rs 10, 000/- Pratima Majhi 19.40 2nd Rs 8, 000/- Shivani Kumari 22.39 3rd Rs 7, 000/- Parvati Tudu 22.51 4th Rs 6, 000/- Sanayaara Begum 22.53 5th Rs 5, 000/- Sainamile Mohanty 23.01

