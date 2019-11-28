Log in
TATA STEEL LTD

TATA STEEL LTD

(500470)
  Report  
News 
News

Tata Steel : Fix steel unit or drop it, top Thyssenkrupp investor says

0
11/28/2019 | 09:16am EST
FILE PHOTO: The logo of Thyssenkrupp is seen near elevators in its headquarters in Essen

DUESSELDORF, Germany (Reuters) - Union Investment, a top-10 investor of ailing conglomerate Thyssenkrupp raised pressure on management to soon present a plan for a turnaround of its steel unit, adding the group should otherwise drop the business.

By Tom Käckenhoff

Steel Europe, subject a highly cyclical market, made adjusted earnings before interest and tax of 31 million euros ($34 million) in the last fiscal year that ended Sept. 30, a decline of 95% year-on-year.

Thyssenkrupp has delayed a strategy announcement to December, angering workers who have been wondering about the division's future following the collapse of a planned joint venture deal with Tata Steel earlier this year.

"If you can't make money with steel in Europe for years then you have to ask yourself whether it makes sense to continue to operate that business," said Michael Muders, fund manager at Union Investment. "Without positive cash flow at some point the question arises whether it is better to wind down the whole company," he said.

(Writing by Christoph Steitz; Editing by Tassilo Hummel)

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
TATA STEEL LTD 1.17% 424.45 End-of-day quote.-16.27%
THYSSENKRUPP AG -1.53% 11.28 Delayed Quote.-23.43%
Financials (INR)
Sales 2020 1 533 B
EBIT 2020 130 B
Net income 2020 59 265 M
Debt 2020 979 B
Yield 2020 2,51%
P/E ratio 2020 9,21x
P/E ratio 2021 7,69x
EV / Sales2020 0,96x
EV / Sales2021 0,91x
Capitalization 490 B
Chart TATA STEEL LTD
Duration : Period :
Tata Steel Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 22
Average target price 458,41  INR
Last Close Price 421,35  INR
Spread / Highest target 60,2%
Spread / Average Target 8,80%
Spread / Lowest Target -30,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Thachat Viswanath Narendran Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director & MD
Natarajan Chandrasekaran Chairman
Sahabji Kuchroo Chief Operations Officer-West Bokaro
Koushik Chatterjee Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Jayanta Banerjee Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TATA STEEL LTD-16.27%6 706
ARCELORMITTAL-13.61%17 438
NUCOR8.86%17 101
POSCO--.--%15 861
NIPPON STEEL CORPORATION-12.87%13 584
THYSSENKRUPP AG-23.43%7 851
