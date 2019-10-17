Log in
TATA STEEL LTD

Tata Steel : Noamundi gears up to host the third edition of Noamundi Run-a-thon on October 20, 2019

10/17/2019 | 11:39am EDT

OMQ Division of Tata Steel is all set to host the third edition of Noamundi Run-a-thon on October 20, 2019 at Noamundi. With a theme 'Run For A Greener Tomorrow', the Division is gearing up to welcome over 5000 runners from across the nation for the run showcasing the exquisite flora and fauna of mining region.

Registration for the third edition of Noamundi Run-a-thon has been closed. This year, the maximum limit of registrations was kept at 5000 to ensure safety of runners while providing them a memorable experience. With an overwhelming response from enthusiasts, the registrations got full before October 10, 2019.

As the event day approaches, the preparations are going on in full swing. Local participants can be seen gearing up for the run. This time, an outdoor fitness workshop with Striders, which is a fitness-training group that trains running enthusiasts for fitness and for competition, was also organized to help participants prepare for the final run.

This year, Tata Steel has also collaborated with Tata Global Beverages as its Beverage Partner and will provide Fruski, a fruit flavored drink along with Himalayan water to the runners on the race day.

While the ground preparation work has started in full force, arrangements for safety and medical facilities are being given priority for the run.

About Tata Steel
Tata Steel Group is among the top global steel companies with an annual crude steel capacity of 33 million tonnes per annum (MnTPA). It is one of the world's most geographically-diversified steel producers, with operations and commercial presence across the world. The group (excluding SEA operations) recorded a consolidated turnover of US $22.67 billion in the financial year ending March 31, 2019. In 2018, Tata Steel acquired Bhushan Steel Ltd (now renamed as Tata Steel BSL Ltd).

A Great Place to Work-Certified organisation, Tata Steel Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, associates and joint ventures, is spread across five continents with an employee base of over 65,000.

Tata Steel retained the 'Global Steel Industry Leader' position in the DJSI 2018. The Company has been recognised as the Climate Disclosure Leader in 'Steel category' by CDP (2017). Besides being a member of the World Steel Climate Action Programme, Tata Steel has won several awards including the Prime Minister's Trophy for the best performing integrated steel plant for 2016-17, 'GreenPro' certification for products (Tata Pravesh Steel Doors, Tata Structura, Tata Pipes) by CII, Authorized Economic Operator (AEO) status (Tier 2) by the Directorate of International Customs (Ministry of Finance, Govt. of India), 'Corporate Strategy Award' by Mint (2018), Golden Peacock Award for Risk Management (2018) and Best Risk Management Framework & Systems Award (2019) by CNBC TV18. The Company also received the 'Most Ethical Company' award from Ethisphere Institute for the eight time (2019), Steel Sustainability Champion (2018) by the World Steel Association, Dun & Bradstreet Corporate Awards (2019), Golden Peacock HR Excellence Award by Institute of Directors (2018), 'Best Companies To Work For' recognition by Business Today, 'Asia's Best Integrated Report' award by the Asia Sustainability Reporting Awards (2017), among several others.

In 2018, the Company launched a corporate brand campaign #WeAlsoMakeTomorrow. (www.wealsomaketomorrow.com).

To know more, visit www.tatasteel.com| Follow us on

Disclaimer

Tata Steel Ltd. published this content on 17 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 October 2019 15:38:02 UTC
