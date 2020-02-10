Tata Steel : Results for the quarter and nine months ended December 31, 2019

EXPRESS NEWS SERVICE MUMBAI. FEBRUARY7

5TAlt HEALTH minister Rajesh Tope Friday issued a statement urgingpeople not to discriminate against foreign nationals from countries affected by the novel strain ofcoronavirus, His remarks come days after several Chinese nationals residing in the city claimed that they have been facing discrimination due to a panic caused by the infection that has claimed 636 lives across the world until Friday. "In some companies. these employees (Chinese nationals) have been asked for medical fitness certificates or laboratory test reports as a precondition of resuming theirjob." the statement issued by the health ministry said. The health ministryalso clarified thateach passengerflyingto India from China is monitored for two weeks. "Whoever isjoining workafter 14dayshome isolation needs no medical certificate or laboratory evidence," it said. On February 6. The Indian Express had reported inst,rnres of discrimination faced by Chinese nationals in the city. In one of the cases, a 30-year-old woman had alleged she was asked by a housing society member to show her travel history before beingallowed to enter her friend's flat in Khar, Murnbai's western suburbs. In anothercase. a 27-year--0Id man had to cancel his return ticket from China to Mumbai after his landlord told him thatentry toSantacruzWest residential society, where he lives as a ten- ant, will be prohibited if he did not come with a health certifi- cate. The ministry also urged people to not believe in rumours that have indicated non-vegetarian