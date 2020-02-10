Log in
TATA STEEL LTD

(500470)
Tata Steel : Results for the quarter and nine months ended December 31, 2019

02/10/2020 | 09:23am EST

WWW.INDIANEXPRESS.COM

THE INDIAN EXPRESS, SATURDAY. FEBRUARY 8, 2020

CORONAVIRUS SCARE

Cargo ship from Singapore docks

Govt urges

at port, Sindhudurg authorities

public not to

discriminate

distribute 200 masks to villagers

against Chinese

MAHARASHTRAJL

APPOINTING STATE FIRE SERVICES DIRECTOR

Relaxconditionthatcandidate

shouldknowMarathi: HCtogovt

SADAF MODAK &

TABASSUM

BARNAGARWALA

MUMBAI. FEBRUARY 7

AT RED!

village

Oil

the

Sindhudurg coast, where the

livelihood of a majority of its

population of 5,500 is depend-

ent on the Redi port, the a, 1

ival

of a Singapore flag bulk carrier

led district authorities on Friday

distribute over 200 N95 masks

to local residents amid thecoro-

navirus scare.

The cargo ship,

Nathan

Brandon. arrived at the port on

The cargo ship. Nathan Brandon. arrived at the port on

February 5. While it had trav-

elled to Singapore. Indonesia.

February 5. faprm

South Africa and UAE since last

August. sources said that ru-

All major ports are conduct-

mours about Chinese crew

Maharashtra Maritime Board

members being on board led the

also stepped in at the insistence

ing thermal screening to detect

local residents. many ofwhom

ofthe local residents.W11ile usu-

suspected coronavirus cases. As

work as loaders and crane oper-

ally doctors of the shipping

per the latest directions by the

ators ar the port. refuse to take

agents, who manage the crew,

Ministry of Health and Family

part in the ship's iron ore load-

check the members at the time

Welfare. no ship is allowed to

ing operations.

of leaving the port, the authori-

dock ata minor portwithout un-

The ship is anchored over an

ties this time informed the dis-

dergoing screening at a major

hour away from the port. said

trict collectorate.

port. Minor ports areyet to start

Customs SuperintendentAbhijit

The port officials also de-

thermal screening.

Bhise. None of the crew mem-

ployed .1 private doctorto screen

Redi, which is a minor port.

bers. whose nationality is un-

the crew. Dr MohanJagtap from

does nothave an attached health

clear. have been allowed to come

Rcdkar Hospital and Research

facility. During previous viral

ashore. While civil surgeon D

Centre visited the cargo ship on

outbreaks. privatedoctors would

Chakurkar

and Dr

Pradeep

Friday to screen crew members

conduct medical examination

Awate. a Pune-based epidemiol-

for cough. cold or respiratory ill-

forcrewmembers ofships to as-

ogist who is monitoring cmun-

ness - the ctasstc symptoms of

sist the port authority. Redi vil-

avirus in the state, said there

the 2019 novel coronavirus. He

lage sarpanch Ramsing Rane told

werenoChinesecrewmembers

reported no suspected cases.

The Indian Express: "We did not

in the ship, Bhise claimed all '22

Sindhudurg district health

want to take any risks. Health is

crew members were Chinese.

officer Dr Mahesh Khalipe said

of utmost importance. So, we

Bhise added that the ship

the crew members neither have

wanted to be doubly sure about

was to leave for China after

the

any symptom to suggest they

the crew. We want this kind of

loadingwas completed. "We are

suffer from coronavirus. nor did

scrutiny for all ships."

waitingfor a final clearance from

they report history of contact

Dr Archana Patil from the

the authorities tomoi row.Then

with any infected person. "None

Directorate of Health Services

the ship will be permitted to

of them require isolation,"

said theJawaharlal Nehru Port

start loading." he said.

Khalipe added.

Trust at Navi Mumbai is screen-

"Since most ofthoseworking

tater, the civil surgeon and

ing passengers and crew from

at the port are residents ofneigh-

collector held a meeting and de-

China, Thailand. Singapore and

bouring villages. information

cided to send government doc-

Malaysia.

spread that the crew members

tors from die rural hospital again

"Our health officials in Redi

EXPRESS NEWS SERVICE MUMBAI. FEBRUARY7

5TAlt HEALTH minister Rajesh Tope Friday issued a statement urgingpeople not to discriminate against foreign nationals from countries affected by the novel strain ofcoronavirus, His remarks come days after several Chinese nationals residing in the city claimed that they have been facing discrimination due to a panic caused by the infection that has claimed 636 lives across the world until Friday. "In some companies. these employees (Chinese nationals) have been asked for medical fitness certificates or laboratory test reports as a precondition of resuming theirjob." the statement issued by the health ministry said. The health ministryalso clarified thateach passengerflyingto India from China is monitored for two weeks. "Whoever isjoining workafter 14dayshome isolation needs no medical certificate or laboratory evidence," it said. On February 6. The Indian Express had reported inst,rnres of discrimination faced by Chinese nationals in the city. In one of the cases, a 30-year-old woman had alleged she was asked by a housing society member to show her travel history before beingallowed to enter her friend's flat in Khar, Murnbai's western suburbs. In anothercase. a 27-year--0Id man had to cancel his return ticket from China to Mumbai after his landlord told him thatentry toSantacruzWest residential society, where he lives as a ten- ant, will be prohibited if he did not come with a health certifi- cate. The ministry also urged people to not believe in rumours that have indicated non-vegetarian

EXPRESS NEWS SERVICE

Advocate

Ceneral

(AG)

ing it rnandatoryis not required.

that the state maylook forcandi-

Ashutosh Kumbhakoni. while

The candidate can learn the lan-

dates from nodal/national level

MUMBAI. FEBRUARY 7

informing the court that the

guage

later,"

Justice

institute imparting fire safety

EXPRESSING CONCERNS over

stategovernment would discuss

Dharmadhikari

told

training in Nagpur.

the issue offilling the post with

Kumbhakoni.

Moreover. the court said that

fire safety in Maharashtra. the

the Maharashtra Public Service

While observing that the

appointmentofa full-time direc-

Bombay High Court on Friday

Commission (MPSC). said thatas

chief fire offlrer of Mumbai has

tor is necessary as per the

asked the state government to

per requirements, to hold the di-

been given the additional charge

Maharashtra Fire Prevention and

relax the mandatory qualifica-

rector's

post. the

candidate

of the director of the state fire

Life Safety Measures Act. 2006

tion of proficiency in Marathi

should have "adequate knowl-

services since December 2014.

and merely conducting drills is

while appointing a full-time di-

edge" ofMarathi.

the court said that he could not

not sufficient.

rector of the Maharashtra Fire

At

this.

Justice

be given multiple duties while

"The duty of the director of

Services. a post that has re-

Dhannadhikari noted that the

he has the huge responsibilityof

the Maharashtra Fire Services is

mained vacant for nearly six

govemmentcould relax the con-

the mega city ofMumbai.

to ensure that fire-fighting

years.

dition and need not make profi-

Referring to a major fire that

equipment and life-saving

A Division Bench ofJustice S

ciency in Marathi a mandatory

broke out on the fifth noor of a

measures are made available," it

C Dharmadhikari andJustice RI

qualification "at the threshold".

10-storeyed residential building

noted.

Chagla was hearing a public in-

'The staregovemmentwould be

in Malabar Hill on Wednesday

While asking senior govern-

terest litigation (PIL) filed by ac-

advised to relax this condition

evening. the court said that it

ment officials to look into the

tivist Sharmila Ghuge on the is-

that the candidate should know

would not beright to burden the

matter. thecourtposted the next

sue offire safety rules.

Marathi. At the threshold. mak-

city chieffire officer. Itsuggested

hearingafter two weeks.

No anti-CAA resolution in Budget Session: Cong

EXPRESS NEWS SERVICE

state legislative Assembly and

but opposed NRC.

tion is upto 100units.

Council against CM... In absence

While welcoming the deci-

His department will also

MUMBAI. FEBRUARY 7

of consensus. we will not press

sion.

BIP

leader

Madhav

study a proposal ro provideelec-

THE STATEgovernmentwill not

it beyond a point."

Bhandari·said. "Congress leaders

trici ty to farmers during day-

'The government is not go-

have to explain their stand to

time, he added.

bring ,1 resolution opposing the

ing tobring .,ny resolution in the

Rahul Gandhi.Is Congress giving

"I have asked rhe departrnent

Citizenship (Amendment) Act

Budget

Session

opposing

up its opposition (to CAA) be-

to take a

decision in three

(CAA) in the Budget Session of

CM." he added while maintain-

cause ofShiv Sena? Dr are they

months. The department will

the Assembly. set to begin on

ing that Congress will continue

nowconvinced that the state has

also study a proposal to provide

February 24. Energy Minister

to oppose the "discriminatory"

limited role in enforcing CM:·

electricityto farmers duringday

Nitin Raut said on Friday.

Act.

Raut. meanwhile. said that

time," the minister said.

Speaking to mediapersons.

In a recent interview to Shiv

the state government was con-

llt present. electnciry for

the Congress leader said: 'We

Sena mouthpiece

Saamana.

sidering a proposal to provide

agricultural purposes is provided

(Congress)wanted the govern-

Chief

Minister

Uddhav

electricity free to the residential

only during night.

ment to adopt a resolution in the

Thackeray had supported CAA

users whose monthly consump-

WITH PTI

.r.

TATA

TATA STEEL LIMITED

Rogislcrod Offco: 8rJ':1!J:1y uu•.r!,

:.£..:

f-J:_i·n

'.l·)f,'i

Strn1d

f-er1 r..'u1·

b.il

J:)· ·y; 1 tr,,;,.1

,.

11· ?./. RGf.S f).R::'

• F.t:11: ,:

ri·

;:>? e;:;,:=.::; 17:1.1

• :-:·,i:•.f <-,,.-.,;,::tpl1;1l:1··k•:I:

, '/•.',·!.. ,:,.,.

1

,.,,1 cup·

w•., ·. l.d.1·

CIN

L; '')l.'f/-f

1('· PLC:•c:-C2ti.'·

NOTICE

wereChinese.Thevessel hadgot

to check the crew members.

are trying to provide scientificin·

a medical clearance for all its

''The situation is under control.

formation tovillagers. lftheyun-

crew members when they left

We have sent a medical team to

derstand how the disease is

from the Mumbai port two days

create

awareness about

the

transmitted, they will not feel

ago," he added.

virus."

said Collector

I<

scared. Also, this is a cargo ship,

TI1e Redi Port Limited and the

Manjulaxrni.

so the risk is low."

� � � � 3l"(i'((lqlffil

m cfi ilTG q;J t;ffil("(I

food as a cause ofthe infection. Meanwhile. five new patients, including a Chinese national, have been putunderquarantineon suspicion ofcoronavirus infection in the state.

  • fr if·I <>··

·I

Extrct of Standalone Financial Rc,sults for the,

Parneurars

Qu;,nor

ended on

31

12.2019

-r;al

r,,v..•r1:J0;

ri·n :iur-:r1

A1.1dil('d

1

ii·:

:ru:=

:..i1

N1,·

rl1r11

.Lrr;

.1

rr1•

t!•1:

w··ti-:fi

ti,•';11')

:;1.,

aM

J.

'.;1 ; :·1

11

111'11r I

1te.,.1JI

h./1•1

F'r1:r1!

(l_:1��·,J

[1:r

Jl>t;•

[JI'' U'.:

ll•!'1.'fl!

1,).Y

41J

'

(."II'.•

r

r:.u:.p'1on,1

!.'fl'[-:

_Nt>:

'-'1d1I :

1:...c;:.:;

'r;f '.I',('

1.::r•r)tJ

,.1f1,:r

'ti.

I

Ol8l

-,;UI

c:1·n:lri:IF':fl'.!

'!

11:::,·nc

':-1•

th!

1111ri1c!

1Ccr:p· 1n•j P·,;' '.: :Lu<,',! tvr

'.h1J :"l!r,0,:11.• 1ft,_,r

1.1".,

in·: Gi-,,,

C1'l1:;rP.l·,,:11:w1r lr·t-,:,n·,,

••1llt

I

;,; (

(,

•:-1 !

;,,t1,1•,: ,::tp!'.:.l :rii:"

I= ,11o:.11r,

1'•(;1/1!,·

·.,·ui,

I

i.a6

•;,

: 11J

11:·

·..ti

1 .��, , --------

81:,•!n1:" 1::):.d111J 1,:.-:1J:i1,,n

11_!·...

1·_,·., ·

n.ir,1-:"

r,,11,:

nl

1:') •.•,r:li

--1-----t

1,;1rri1��1:-,

pn•

i'rv,:

,:lll't11,11-...,ir.'.•

-

1"'

Rup•

··, ,.-11'"'1

".'1,f.t![/,r;(I

F, 30

Tl(M.i'.

U111l1;:.i q;1rnn1:

pt)'

,;l,;m::1: 1U

.;'11

:··,_.

:m11r1!1sNI). 1·•

iuf),f'·, 1.,ru:r c¥r.,...p!1r·rn

=

1n

ilf:!f"l'.·.'

Extract of Consolidated FinanciI

Rnulls for lhR

quarter/ nine months ended on 31st December 2019

Nir,N,"e months

C'.tl.il'tt

Qu;1rtor

ouaner

Einancml

cndC"d on

(:'Oded on

ended on

enrted on

'yCM

J0.09 2019

31

1] 2018

31 12 2019

J112201H

onded on

31.03.2019

Audi1l'cl

A1c1llt>U

,1( ·.) 1

.-.

. 1

f'. ! 7

/111,;1;

rl:,

-z t��124

Gt·'.':•

{.;:

'2.]1)2,ro

.,

i.i.

l'_,

.-· · :c: 1,;3

8

J2. 'Cl

·

--l

��.n . ':•

3.1' 9 8-1

2

J)t

1:::

ro1

..,,_

(_;: 1!

; '.)

H.: 'I/

1.:1 1 '

·,

14(,

n

. ,

:!,

I

14(. •2

l.1 m

2,.,

orl

,.,

fjC 0,1

!l!) 1

.JJ no

;:• 1

··S

61

J

69.03

1)()10

quartorl nine months Andod on 31st Decqmhnr 2019

{

Cit:P.-

q) ��clR:t.t;

'$ fa6tla5( '$ ·3c>8l5ci.i4:&t ;g

P;ntic11l11rJt

Qwut"r

011J1rtN

111'dqdon

nod&d on

·

tl-2010

30,09.201

f'.t'i•I P•,11 •: ·: 11,:

'ur :tw ·..• :11Prl

(ht•'•,•,

Un1udllcd

Un;,udllod

'1 q·•d

------

ri·:it fl.!'d.!'1'1 f11;n uprdl'j ·

J:.·

'.!��) ,11

.. t l(i/t;

Hi

•.'1'.Ccpt1·Jn;.1

1•1.-rrn, 1

:,·1u ·:,,I

; I

):!

"'111 f.h,/ ·:

:1_:.,:-.·:

lr tl1"1 :.1J1r1,Jd

b,,f:ri,

:.o

l

5,,IJ

: 1

1

1C.,. f'l)(i:•.

r,l10",.'.1111W11'",

I

��•: P·,/' ·

:L1:" •

dr1.1:1

!,F

fro1•1

(.:.iT•' rw IHI

Opr-:-,,11r,...

Nu! /1',)1 •. '!Ln'.',;

;if'.Pr

.-n·

irrr·1

U1i·,,·,;,11!11i ,,i:J

(Jpr:r.111r1··.,.

fo'.,11 CC/"flp' h,_,:....-.1•,•l' l"CC:f'"HJ lcr ',;£1 r'"C:1

!rt:;

'.Corq;11t; wi Pr:1rt1

· 1Lt);,s', f:J· 1t11• 1wrln1!

. ..1rt1··

;u11J O:i·t.:r C-:.•11:_•rc!H..'n!.H·•-·

l11C'orN• ��1/'f;r

ta;, J!

Qu.,rlnr

Nin month•

Nine month"; Fm.:.nch,I

rncfoc1 on

n1)11

nndotl on

year

Jl.12 201R

31 12 201

31122018

ondnd on

Un.,udltr.d

Unaudlwd

Un!lldltt>d

J1,0J.201U

Audtrd

·i).1'}�� ;:;:i,;

I Ob.70

.,_, ::_.!:.: :i.

,,..:::::-

.:.·:w'!::

:1 .:.' .r_'.J �� I,

''.{(.f;f',

.-r:::,(i1,

)1

1nr.2

w J{(<>� � �

ctr�� · tki:lM R o1tfd{[dteJl .ia: : B. 2020

P:•1d-:.:c

H:p.il'..,

••• "'': a:lll.11 f "•J ·J;1I ,,_.

; HJ cw

t",trrrl

(J'. ,· 1·.�� :r-xC:ll(!lm; ·i:·,•d...,,1110·· '•:: ,Jr·.·1J:;i

1 .,n1 N,,., r.1;n!m lt·',r11n1r"'"''.

E;1r:11... q; J;r" •!GU!!·, ':>h,1·,· •try srr' !)ti f!'.J

----------

B,,·;1,,.<. 1rn1"Q'· f':(1· ,h,1rr 1C 1•.,,:. fJI

Mlll!f,11'!1",.!). in R:1pP!•!, '. ,r:,' 11H,(q:l1!J!',ll

:"Ji q!i·r1 !'

•rnl·'CJ'·

fl••' •,11,Ht

1C: ,.i1 ••

1"rJI

1E

:n1n•,i;1i,·.:1J;.Ji

1n

Hupu,•:..

: ..if'.t· ,,i,.1;1:µl11m..1'

..,.1rri1",111 ·:-'

1.,•.:•Jil',·

·.it1.1't!

fJ'

l

'..i"' 111111·1

.1·•rJ

I

,;'1;,r.n"l'illll"rl

r rv .-.,111

1'",'1

B,1"!'" ,•.1m1'"'l(j:, fJfl" h.rr. .'

l(J L.. ,,-:" !''r>t

rlD"U>1'i:.;.-.1!f-1"

RlHWC!, (;.i(l•ff f.'(U!l.•'•l'fl!-1

1

0• 11jr-rj ",l/111 "(J,

p,•• ./-i.ff1•

10 f•,1ct,

'HJ/

.111ru;•'1:.,,,_:1

- ,..

P_u1,m.-

,1(1,..-r 1J,:1;11p!1,:111,'

,.·4411!;

I

4

l'.t••r1,1

'" <3)

1,'. /'

11;rn..;i

J7'

lr•/1" ... ;

('I 'lll

1fl 7<

--

1n :Ill

kfl:1

1(1.911

•••:J J,

2ClO'

/_

;r1 n•

1:> ill

874

1"•!111

'l'i

,

G1 ll

·ri.:;.1

2:.; ,'.t,

51-iO

Nott'

:1,,

( /W ;1f,,:,v,

If,

"' P.> l!.:J'.:l 1;l •t>1,

1"',.11:•(i fl.r1•1;1! !J1 ;jl;11).1l• 1tll•

,11•(1

:;r.-ll'.,'lh;11,:'1'

'111!··,

Ii

f 1111•

'."•,.1rh:•

ltll It• :)',• r' •·

11

1!1•

'1.'n :·,) •tt

.11r,:·rll

.·,_11 t1 flt,:tl w .... h,· 3'.,,;• E lf•..TJll(jil'J un,!,1r f<•:l(ll

.'.lll'J'' ,,1

t Jr

r• ,,:

:-;[:£!• l[)!'hll': 1n·i I 11•1,J'

w

r

In ,tlr.i F,·11,:11·rJII'!•

I

1-.,·qu

.,h:)'':,

,.,..

•,,,

l tu•

fql Moq

,•

ilf :1,,--. S,'l""{ln'.(ll)f'

,l••rl C:··,·1r.r.l 1'!,1l11(!

1H'.",!III:-

lr,r

lh•J

q·:.11t,,,;:t1• 1: ri

r1111l'

1'fu1·•!

•,

:.1,

r,,

,,., !'1•

I

?ft11

,)11

;1•.·'l !;,:·1,

tr:

11•··

wt::.iu,··, o' lh(' ::;;..dd:.xc.l1;1"qtP• ;·,·Jwlfi.' 11:..11 nti1·11"t,vit,"N

tr 1·1nc!l:1 ��-,,) :,n·

'1, 1 >)11 ••:·i111•/:, ·.•,1 I::

· :

,.•,.,..,.',',l

1t.1·

ti.·,

,,:,11·)

Ko111hi Ch.1tti:orioe

Mw·.i111·1 n,,·,::·rq1

r.'·11111.,,1

D•11•::lt11 ."..

:;.1111•'

F 11',111'.itl!I

()'111,..,·:

Mu·11:111

L,tt.mr:irv c,t. ::111;

TATA STEEL

••

.•

Disclaimer

Tata Steel Ltd. published this content on 10 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 February 2020 14:22:04 UTC
