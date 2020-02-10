Tata Steel : Results for the quarter and nine months ended December 31, 2019
CORONAVIRUS SCARE
Cargo ship from Singapore docks
Govt urges
at port, Sindhudurg authorities
public not to
discriminate
distribute 200 masks to villagers
against Chinese
MAHARASHTRAJL
APPOINTING STATE FIRE SERVICES DIRECTOR
Relaxconditionthatcandidate
shouldknowMarathi: HCtogovt
SADAF MODAK &
TABASSUM
BARNAGARWALA
MUMBAI. FEBRUARY 7
AT RED!
village
Oil
the
Sindhudurg coast, where the
livelihood of a majority of its
population of 5,500 is depend-
ent on the Redi port, the a, 1
ival
of a Singapore flag bulk carrier
led district authorities on Friday
distribute over 200 N95 masks
to local residents amid thecoro-
navirus scare.
The cargo ship,
Nathan
Brandon. arrived at the port on
The cargo ship. Nathan Brandon. arrived at the port on
February 5. While it had trav-
elled to Singapore. Indonesia.
February 5.faprm
South Africa and UAE since last
August. sources said that ru-
All major ports are conduct-
mours about Chinese crew
Maharashtra Maritime Board
members being on board led the
also stepped in at the insistence
ing thermal screening to detect
local residents. many ofwhom
ofthe local residents.W11ile usu-
suspected coronavirus cases. As
work as loaders and crane oper-
ally doctors of the shipping
per the latest directions by the
ators ar the port. refuse to take
agents, who manage the crew,
Ministry of Health and Family
part in the ship's iron ore load-
check the members at the time
Welfare. no ship is allowed to
ing operations.
of leaving the port, the authori-
dock ata minor portwithout un-
The ship is anchored over an
ties this time informed the dis-
dergoing screening at a major
hour away from the port. said
trict collectorate.
port. Minor ports areyet to start
Customs SuperintendentAbhijit
The port officials also de-
thermal screening.
Bhise. None of the crew mem-
ployed .1 private doctorto screen
Redi, which is a minor port.
bers. whose nationality is un-
the crew. Dr MohanJagtap from
does nothave an attached health
clear. have been allowed to come
Rcdkar Hospital and Research
facility. During previous viral
ashore. While civil surgeon D
Centre visited the cargo ship on
outbreaks. privatedoctors would
Chakurkar
and Dr
Pradeep
Friday to screen crew members
conduct medical examination
Awate. a Pune-based epidemiol-
for cough. cold or respiratory ill-
forcrewmembers ofships to as-
ogist who is monitoring cmun-
ness - the ctasstc symptoms of
sist the port authority. Redi vil-
avirus in the state, said there
the 2019 novel coronavirus. He
lage sarpanch Ramsing Rane told
werenoChinesecrewmembers
reported no suspected cases.
The Indian Express: "We did not
in the ship, Bhise claimed all '22
Sindhudurg district health
want to take any risks. Health is
crew members were Chinese.
officer Dr Mahesh Khalipe said
of utmost importance. So, we
Bhise added that the ship
the crew members neither have
wanted to be doubly sure about
was to leave for China after
the
any symptom to suggest they
the crew. We want this kind of
loadingwas completed. "We are
suffer from coronavirus. nor did
scrutiny for all ships."
waitingfor a final clearance from
they report history of contact
Dr Archana Patil from the
the authorities tomoi row.Then
with any infected person. "None
Directorate of Health Services
the ship will be permitted to
of them require isolation,"
said theJawaharlal Nehru Port
start loading." he said.
Khalipe added.
Trust at Navi Mumbai is screen-
"Since most ofthoseworking
tater, the civil surgeon and
ing passengers and crew from
at the port are residents ofneigh-
collector held a meeting and de-
China, Thailand. Singapore and
bouring villages. information
cided to send government doc-
Malaysia.
spread that the crew members
tors from die rural hospital again
"Our health officials in Redi
EXPRESS NEWS SERVICE MUMBAI. FEBRUARY7
5TAlt HEALTH minister Rajesh Tope Friday issued a statement urgingpeople not to discriminate against foreign nationals from countries affected by the novel strain ofcoronavirus, His remarks come days after several Chinese nationals residing in the city claimed that they have been facing discrimination due to a panic caused by the infection that has claimed 636 lives across the world until Friday. "In some companies. these employees (Chinese nationals) have been asked for medical fitness certificates or laboratory test reports as a precondition of resuming theirjob." the statement issued by the health ministry said. The health ministryalso clarified thateach passengerflyingto India from China is monitored for two weeks. "Whoever isjoining workafter 14dayshome isolation needs no medical certificate or laboratory evidence," it said. On February 6. The Indian Express had reported inst,rnres of discrimination faced by Chinese nationals in the city. In one of the cases, a 30-year-old woman had alleged she was asked by a housing society member to show her travel history before beingallowed to enter her friend's flat in Khar, Murnbai's western suburbs. In anothercase. a 27-year--0Id man had to cancel his return ticket from China to Mumbai after his landlord told him thatentry toSantacruzWest residential society, where he lives as a ten- ant, will be prohibited if he did not come with a health certifi- cate. The ministry also urged people to not believe in rumours that have indicated non-vegetarian
EXPRESS NEWS SERVICE
Advocate
Ceneral
(AG)
ing it rnandatoryis not required.
that the state maylook forcandi-
Ashutosh Kumbhakoni. while
The candidate can learn the lan-
dates from nodal/national level
MUMBAI. FEBRUARY 7
informing the court that the
guage
later,"
Justice
institute imparting fire safety
EXPRESSING CONCERNS over
stategovernment would discuss
Dharmadhikari
told
training in Nagpur.
the issue offilling the post with
Kumbhakoni.
Moreover. the court said that
fire safety in Maharashtra. the
the Maharashtra Public Service
While observing that the
appointmentofa full-time direc-
Bombay High Court on Friday
Commission (MPSC). said thatas
chief fire offlrer of Mumbai has
tor is necessary as per the
asked the state government to
per requirements, to hold the di-
been given the additional charge
Maharashtra Fire Prevention and
relax the mandatory qualifica-
rector's
post. the
candidate
of the director of the state fire
Life Safety Measures Act. 2006
tion of proficiency in Marathi
should have "adequate knowl-
services since December 2014.
and merely conducting drills is
while appointing a full-time di-
edge" ofMarathi.
the court said that he could not
not sufficient.
rector of the Maharashtra Fire
At
this.
Justice
be given multiple duties while
"The duty of the director of
Services. a post that has re-
Dhannadhikari noted that the
he has the huge responsibilityof
the Maharashtra Fire Services is
mained vacant for nearly six
govemmentcould relax the con-
the mega city ofMumbai.
to ensure that fire-fighting
years.
dition and need not make profi-
Referring to a major fire that
equipment and life-saving
A Division Bench ofJustice S
ciency in Marathi a mandatory
broke out on the fifth noor of a
measures are made available," it
C Dharmadhikari andJusticeRI
qualification "at the threshold".
10-storeyed residential building
noted.
Chagla was hearing a public in-
'The staregovemmentwould be
in Malabar Hill on Wednesday
While asking senior govern-
terest litigation (PIL) filed by ac-
advised to relax this condition
evening. the court said that it
ment officials to look into the
tivist Sharmila Ghuge on the is-
that the candidate should know
would not beright to burden the
matter. thecourtposted the next
sue offire safety rules.
Marathi. At the threshold. mak-
city chieffire officer. Itsuggested
hearingafter two weeks.
No anti-CAA resolution in Budget Session: Cong
EXPRESS NEWS SERVICE
state legislative Assembly and
but opposed NRC.
tion is upto 100units.
Council against CM... In absence
While welcoming the deci-
His department will also
MUMBAI. FEBRUARY 7
of consensus. we will not press
sion.
BIP
leader
Madhav
study a proposal ro provideelec-
THE STATEgovernmentwill not
it beyond a point."
Bhandari·said. "Congress leaders
trici ty to farmers during day-
'The government is not go-
have to explain their stand to
time, he added.
bring ,1 resolution opposing the
ing tobring .,ny resolution in the
Rahul Gandhi.Is Congress giving
"I have asked rhe departrnent
Citizenship (Amendment) Act
Budget
Session
opposing
up its opposition (to CAA) be-
to take a
decision in three
(CAA) in the Budget Session of
CM." he added while maintain-
cause ofShiv Sena? Dr are they
months. The department will
the Assembly. set to begin on
ing that Congress will continue
nowconvinced that the state has
also study a proposal to provide
February 24. Energy Minister
to oppose the "discriminatory"
limited role in enforcing CM:·
electricityto farmers duringday
Nitin Raut said on Friday.
Act.
Raut. meanwhile. said that
time," the minister said.
Speaking to mediapersons.
In a recent interview to Shiv
the state government was con-
llt present. electnciry for
the Congress leader said: 'We
Sena mouthpiece
Saamana.
sidering a proposal to provide
agricultural purposes is provided
(Congress)wanted the govern-
Chief
Minister
Uddhav
electricity free to the residential
only during night.
ment to adopt a resolution in the
Thackeray had supported CAA
users whose monthly consump-
WITH PTI
.r.
food as a cause ofthe infection. Meanwhile. five new patients, including a Chinese national, have been putunderquarantineon suspicion ofcoronavirus infection in the state.
