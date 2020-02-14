Tata Steel : TMH bags 4 prizes in the 41st All India Steel Medical Officers Conference (AISMOC) 2020 at Visakhapatnam

Jamshedpur, February 14, 2020

A 12-member team led by Air Marshal (Dr) Rajan Chaudhry, AVSM, VSM (Retd.), General Manager (Medical Services), Tata Steel, participated in the 41st All India Steel Medical Officers Conference (AISMOC) 2020 from February 7 to 9, 2020 at Visakhapatnam.

The conference this year was hosted by the Rashtriya Ispat Nigam Ltd. (RINL), Visakhapatnam.

The Tata Main Hospital (TMH) Team won 4 prizes in the scientific research presentations. Dr. Gyvi Gaurav won the 1st prize in the short paper category and won the prize for the best Male Speaker. Dr. Deb Sanjay Nag won the 1st prize for the best long paper and Dr. Preeti Srivastava won the 1st prize in the PG Poster category.

The TMH team was also represented by Dr. Ashok Sunder who delivered his lecture in a symposium and Dr. Sudhir Mishra, who participated in a panel discussion on effective communication and documentation skills.

