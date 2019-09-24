Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  MUMBAI STOCK EXCHANGE  >  Tata Steel Ltd    500470   INE081A01012

TATA STEEL LTD

(500470)
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Tata Steel : Thyssenkrupp CEO Kerkhoff to leave, chairwoman Merz to take over

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/24/2019 | 06:35pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: Guido Kerkhoff, CEO of steelmaker Thyssenkrupp AG, gestures during the annual shareholders meeting in Bochum

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - Thyssenkrupp said on Tuesday it will start talks soon to end the contract of current Chief Executive Guido Kerkhoff, whose brief tenure at the submarines-to-car-parts group included four profit warnings and two failed restructuring efforts.

The move is the latest sign of turmoil at the steel-to-elevators conglomerate, which is trying to restructure itself by selling or listing all or parts of its elevator unit, by far its most profitable business.

It comes after mounting scepticism over Kerkhoff's ability to turn around the group, with shares having fallen 40% since he took over as CEO in July 2018, hitting their lowest levels since 2003 last month.

Under Kerkhoff's tenure, Thyssenkrupp cut earnings outlooks four times, dropped out of Germany's benchmark stock index and scrapped plans to spin off its capital goods business and efforts form a joint venture with Tata Steel.

"The personnel committee of the supervisory board of Thyssenkrupp AG recommends to the supervisory board to start negotiations to end the board mandate of Guido Kerkhoff shortly," Thyssenkrupp said in a statement.

Thyssenkrupp did not elaborate on the decision, but said it would propose current Supervisory Board Chairwoman Martina Merz, who has been in the job since February, as interim CEO for no longer than a year.

If Merz, a former Bosch [ROBG.UL] manager, is elected interim CEO by the supervisory board, fellow board member and former Siegfried Russwurm will take over her duties as chairman on an interim basis, Thyssenkrupp said.

The company said it would also recommend that Klaus Keysberg, currently head of the group's Materials Services business area, join its management board.

The supervisory board will decide on the proposals at an extraordinary meeting shortly, the company said.

Kerkhoff, who joined Thyssenkrupp as finance chief in 2011, took over as CEO last year following tumultuous weeks during which the conglomerate's former CEO and chairman departed due to mounting investor pressure over strategic issues.

The 51-year old had been given a five-year contract a year ago. His departure is unlikely to cause a strategic shift for the group, which earlier this year had admitted that some of its units would be better off under different owners.

"The realignment of the group announced in May 2019 and unanimously approved by the Supervisory Board will be systematically continued. The focus will be on the three areas 'performance first', 'flexible portfolio' and 'efficient organization'," the company said.

(Reporting by Christoph Steitz in Frankfurt; Editing by Chris Reese and Matthew Lewis)

By Christoph Steitz
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
TATA STEEL LTD 2.28% 377.5 End-of-day quote.-25.54%
THYSSENKRUPP AG 0.28% 12.475 Delayed Quote.-16.96%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on TATA STEEL LTD
06:46pGUIDO KERKHOFF : Thyssenkrupp CEO Kerkhoff to leave, chairwoman Merz to take ove..
RE
06:35pTATA STEEL : Thyssenkrupp CEO Kerkhoff to leave, chairwoman Merz to take over
RE
11:17aTATA STEEL : mines awarded the FIMI Bala Gulshan Tandon Excellence Award
PU
09/23TATA STEEL : Regional Samvaad 2019 reaches Arunachal Pradesh
PU
09/20TATA STEEL : Digital initiatives honoured as ‘Business Transformer' at the..
PU
09/18TATA STEEL : Foundation enables one-of-its-kind training for prison guards
PU
09/18TATA STEEL : TSAF Expedition to Mt. Kang Yatse successful
PU
09/17E.ON to tackle Npower after EU clears Innogy takeover
RE
09/11TATA STEEL : Regional Samvaad 2019 commences with the first edition at Coorg, Ka..
PU
09/06TATA STEEL : Sports Department High Performance Centre organizes the Nutrition W..
PU
More news
Financials (INR)
Sales 2020 1 593 B
EBIT 2020 151 B
Net income 2020 53 168 M
Debt 2020 988 B
Yield 2020 2,82%
P/E ratio 2020 8,79x
P/E ratio 2021 5,96x
EV / Sales2020 0,89x
EV / Sales2021 0,87x
Capitalization 425 B
Chart TATA STEEL LTD
Duration : Period :
Tata Steel Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 21
Average target price 449,19  INR
Last Close Price 370,65  INR
Spread / Highest target 82,1%
Spread / Average Target 21,2%
Spread / Lowest Target -25,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Thachat Viswanath Narendran Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director & MD
Ratan Naval Tata Chairman-Emeritus
Om Prakash Bhatt Independent Non-Executive Director
Natarajan Chandrasekaran Chairman
Koushik Chatterjee Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TATA STEEL LTD-25.54%6 110
NUCOR1.56%16 025
POSCO--.--%15 474
ARCELORMITTAL-28.27%14 480
NOVOLIPETSK STEEL PAO--.--%13 401
NIPPON STEEL CORP-19.03%12 890
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group