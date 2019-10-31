Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  MUMBAI STOCK EXCHANGE  >  Tata Steel Ltd    500470   INE081A01012

TATA STEEL LTD

(500470)
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Tata Steel : Workers' Union honours Group Chairman Mr Natarajan Chandrasekaran with the ‘25th Michael John Memorial Lecture Gold Medal' award

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/31/2019 | 02:17pm EDT

Mr Chandrasekaran outlines challenges of business organisations in the 21st Century

[Attachment]

Tata Workers' Union (TWU), Jamshedpur, today honoured Shri Natarajan Chandrasekaran, Executive Chairman, Tata Sons, with 'The 25th Michael John Memorial Lecture Gold Medal' award for his outstanding contribution to business leadership in the country and on the world stage.

Mr T V Narendran, CEO & MD, Tata Steel, graced the occasion as Chief Guest while Mr Rajendra Prasad Singh, General Secretary, INTUC, was the Guest of Honour.

[Attachment]

Articulating the imperatives for success in a challenging business environment, Mr Chandrasekaran said; 'Corporations must address environmental issues and sustainability while acknowledging the role of digital and artificial intelligence in co-existence with the human mind, and build additional skills around creativity, collaboration and critical thinking. There is a need to develop and participate in the creation of new ecosystems which are redefining the way business is done in an ever-evolving, geo-political environment.'

[Attachment]

In his address, Mr. Rajendra Prasad Singh said; 'It is indeed a momentous occasion today as Mr Natarajan Chandrasekaran, Executive Chairman, Tata Sons joins the illustrious list of recipients of the Michael John Memorial Lecture Award. On behalf of all my colleagues and union members my heartiest congratulations to Mr. Chandrasekaran'


Mr R Ravi Prasad, President Tata Workers' Union and Chairman, Michael John Memorial Lecture Committee, said; 'In the centenary year of the Tata Workers' Union, it is a matter of pride and honour for us to award
'The 25th Michael John Memorial Lecture Gold Medal' to Mr Chandrasekaran today. Indian industry has benefitted immensely from the leadership provided by Mr Chandrasekaran both in terms of positioning India on the world stage and creating sustainable business institutions in the country.'

[Attachment]

Born on June 2, 1963 in Mohanur near Coimbatore in Tamilnadu, Mr Chandrasekaran completed his Masters in Computer Applications from Regional Engineering College, Trichy (now National Institute of Technology, Tiruchirapalli) and joined Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) in 1987 at a time when the IT industry in India was still at a nascent stage. With his hard work, dedication and professional commitment, Mr Chandrasekaran rose to take on the mantle of CEO at TCS in 2009. He joined the Board of Tata Sons in October 2016 and was appointed its Chairman in January 2017. Mr Chandrasekaran was also nominated as the Chairman of Indian IT industry body NASSCOM in 2015.

In addition to his professional career in the Tata Group, in 2016 Mr Chandrasekaran was appointed as a Director on the Board of Reserve Bank of India. In 2018, he was appointed to the International Advisory Council of Singapore's Economic Development Board. He is also the Chairman of the Indian Institute of Management Lucknow as well as the President of the Court at Indian Institute of Science, Bengaluru.
Mr Chandrasekaran has also served as the Chairperson of the Information and Communication Technology Industry Governors at the World Economic Forum, Davos, in 2015-16.

Over the years, Mr Chandrasekaran has been the recipient of a series of awards and recognitions from a plethora of community and corporate organisations. They include, to mention a few, 'Business Leader of the Year' at the ET Awards for Corporate Excellence 2016, CNBC TV18 'Indian Business Icon' 2014, CNBC-IBC Indian of the Year 2014 (Business Category) and Best CEO for 2013 and 2014 by Business Today, among others.

Additionally, Mr Chandrasekaran has received recognitions from several educational institutions of repute, including the degree of Doctor of Letters (Honoris Causa) from his alma mater, NIT, Tiruchirapally.

Ever since he has assumed the role of Executive Chairman, Tata Sons, Mr Chandrasekaran has refined the Tata Group corporate sustainability programme to focus on education, environmental sustainability, empowerment of the underprivileged, skill development and wellness.

An avid marathon runner, he has participated in major running events across the world such as the Boston, Berlin, New York, Chicago, Amsterdam and Mumbai marathons.

Earlier speakers at Michael John Memorial Lectures:

SL. No.

Year

Lecture by

Subject

1

1985

J. R. D. Tata, Former Chairman, Tata Steel

Working & Growing Together

2

1986

G. Ramanujam, Former President, INTUC

Towards New Culture

3

1987

L. K. Jha, Former Secretary, Ministry of Finance

Strategy for Full Employment

4

1988

Dr. P. P. Narayanan, President, ICFTU

Trade Union in the 21st Century - The Challenges Ahead

5

1989

S. K. Jain, Former Dy. Director General, ILO

Technology Employment and Quality of Work

6

1990

C. S. Dharmadhikari, Retd. Judge, Bombay High Court

Dignity of Labour

7

1991

Dr. V Krishnamurthy, Former Chairman, Maruti Udyog Ltd.

Labour Management partnership for Global Competitiveness

8

1992

Russi Mody, Former Chairman & M D, Tata Steel

Probing into the Future

9

1993

R. Venkataraman, Former President of India

Labour Relation for Productivity & Quality

10

1994

V. G. Gopal, Former President of Tata Workers' Union

Trade Union- A Positive Factor of Nation Building

11

1995

Ratan Tata, Emeritus Chairman, Tata Steel

On Human Bonds & Value

12

1996

Gopeshwar, Former General Secretary, INTUC

Industrial Growth Scenario Today

13

1997

P. A. Sangma, Former Speaker of Lok Sobha

Trade Union Solidarity, Dignity of Labour

14

1998

Dr. J.J. Irani, Former MD, Tata Steel

The Role of Industrial Relation in the Changing Industrial Scenario

15

1999

R. P. Billimoria, Chairman & M.D. Billimoria, Consultant Pvt. Ltd.

Building & Sustaining Together Michael John Foot Steep

16

2000

Fr. E. H. Grath, Director, Human Life Centre, Balasore (Orissa)

Significant features of the world of work today

17

2001

Dr. Karan Singh, Former M.P.

Labour Management Relationship

18

2002

Prof. APJ Abdul Kalam Hon'ble President of India

Quality of Man

19

2003

B. Muthuraman, Former MD, Tata Steel

Tata Steel on Economic Value and Industrial Relation

20

2008

Oscar Fernandes, Former Minister of State (Independent Charge) of the Ministry of Labour and Employment, GoI

Importance of Technical Education

21

2009

S. K. Benjamin, Former President of TWU

Industrial Peace and Harmony

22

2010

H M Nerurkar, Former Managing Director, Tata Steel

Innovation, Education and Training

23

2011

Shri Prakash Jaiswal, Ex Union Minister, Coal

Cordial Relationship between TWU and Tata Steel Based on the Principle of Trusteeship

24

2018

Dr G Sanjeeva Reddy, President, INTUC

Future of Work

To commemorate the 100 years milestones of the Tata Workers Union, Mr Chandrasekaran also inaugurated the upgraded V. G. Gopal Heritage Gallery housed in the Tata Workers' Union office premises.

Disclaimer

Tata Steel Ltd. published this content on 31 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 October 2019 18:16:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on TATA STEEL LTD
02:17pTATA STEEL : Workers' Union honours Group Chairman Mr Natarajan Chandrasekaran w..
PU
10/29Indian steelmakers face debt challenges after ill-timed bets
RE
10/24TATA STEEL : Newspaper advertisement – Record date
PU
10/23Kone signals Thyssenkrupp elevator interest, might have to sell some assets
RE
10/20TATA STEEL : 5200 people ran in the third edition of Noamundi Run-a-thon promoti..
PU
10/18TATA STEEL : Clarification
PU
10/17TATA STEEL : Noamundi gears up to host the third edition of Noamundi Run-a-thon ..
PU
10/15TATA STEEL : wins three awards at the worldsteel's 10th Steelie Awards
PU
10/11Weak demand offsets fall in iron ore prices for steelmakers
RE
10/10TATA STEEL : Update on 2QFY20 volumes
PU
More news
Financials (INR)
Sales 2020 1 557 B
EBIT 2020 139 B
Net income 2020 51 835 M
Debt 2020 984 B
Yield 2020 2,73%
P/E ratio 2020 10,1x
P/E ratio 2021 6,50x
EV / Sales2020 0,91x
EV / Sales2021 0,89x
Capitalization 436 B
Chart TATA STEEL LTD
Duration : Period :
Tata Steel Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 21
Average target price 441,52  INR
Last Close Price 380,50  INR
Spread / Highest target 77,4%
Spread / Average Target 16,0%
Spread / Lowest Target -27,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Thachat Viswanath Narendran Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director & MD
Natarajan Chandrasekaran Chairman
Sahabji Kuchroo Chief Operations Officer-West Bokaro
Koushik Chatterjee Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Jayanta Banerjee Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TATA STEEL LTD-23.45%6 266
NUCOR4.92%16 480
ARCELORMITTAL-24.47%15 423
POSCO--.--%14 472
NIPPON STEEL CORPORATION-14.49%13 390
THYSSENKRUPP AG-13.18%9 005
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group