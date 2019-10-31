Tata Steel : Workers' Union honours Group Chairman Mr Natarajan Chandrasekaran with the ‘25th Michael John Memorial Lecture Gold Medal' award

Mr Chandrasekaran outlines challenges of business organisations in the 21st Century

Tata Workers' Union (TWU), Jamshedpur, today honoured Shri Natarajan Chandrasekaran, Executive Chairman, Tata Sons, with 'The 25th Michael John Memorial Lecture Gold Medal' award for his outstanding contribution to business leadership in the country and on the world stage.

Mr T V Narendran, CEO & MD, Tata Steel, graced the occasion as Chief Guest while Mr Rajendra Prasad Singh, General Secretary, INTUC, was the Guest of Honour.

Articulating the imperatives for success in a challenging business environment, Mr Chandrasekaran said; 'Corporations must address environmental issues and sustainability while acknowledging the role of digital and artificial intelligence in co-existence with the human mind, and build additional skills around creativity, collaboration and critical thinking. There is a need to develop and participate in the creation of new ecosystems which are redefining the way business is done in an ever-evolving, geo-political environment.'

In his address, Mr. Rajendra Prasad Singh said; 'It is indeed a momentous occasion today as Mr Natarajan Chandrasekaran, Executive Chairman, Tata Sons joins the illustrious list of recipients of the Michael John Memorial Lecture Award. On behalf of all my colleagues and union members my heartiest congratulations to Mr. Chandrasekaran'



Mr R Ravi Prasad, President Tata Workers' Union and Chairman, Michael John Memorial Lecture Committee, said; 'In the centenary year of the Tata Workers' Union, it is a matter of pride and honour for us to award

'The 25th Michael John Memorial Lecture Gold Medal' to Mr Chandrasekaran today. Indian industry has benefitted immensely from the leadership provided by Mr Chandrasekaran both in terms of positioning India on the world stage and creating sustainable business institutions in the country.'

Born on June 2, 1963 in Mohanur near Coimbatore in Tamilnadu, Mr Chandrasekaran completed his Masters in Computer Applications from Regional Engineering College, Trichy (now National Institute of Technology, Tiruchirapalli) and joined Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) in 1987 at a time when the IT industry in India was still at a nascent stage. With his hard work, dedication and professional commitment, Mr Chandrasekaran rose to take on the mantle of CEO at TCS in 2009. He joined the Board of Tata Sons in October 2016 and was appointed its Chairman in January 2017. Mr Chandrasekaran was also nominated as the Chairman of Indian IT industry body NASSCOM in 2015.

In addition to his professional career in the Tata Group, in 2016 Mr Chandrasekaran was appointed as a Director on the Board of Reserve Bank of India. In 2018, he was appointed to the International Advisory Council of Singapore's Economic Development Board. He is also the Chairman of the Indian Institute of Management Lucknow as well as the President of the Court at Indian Institute of Science, Bengaluru.

Mr Chandrasekaran has also served as the Chairperson of the Information and Communication Technology Industry Governors at the World Economic Forum, Davos, in 2015-16.

Over the years, Mr Chandrasekaran has been the recipient of a series of awards and recognitions from a plethora of community and corporate organisations. They include, to mention a few, 'Business Leader of the Year' at the ET Awards for Corporate Excellence 2016, CNBC TV18 'Indian Business Icon' 2014, CNBC-IBC Indian of the Year 2014 (Business Category) and Best CEO for 2013 and 2014 by Business Today, among others.

Additionally, Mr Chandrasekaran has received recognitions from several educational institutions of repute, including the degree of Doctor of Letters (Honoris Causa) from his alma mater, NIT, Tiruchirapally.

Ever since he has assumed the role of Executive Chairman, Tata Sons, Mr Chandrasekaran has refined the Tata Group corporate sustainability programme to focus on education, environmental sustainability, empowerment of the underprivileged, skill development and wellness.

An avid marathon runner, he has participated in major running events across the world such as the Boston, Berlin, New York, Chicago, Amsterdam and Mumbai marathons.

Earlier speakers at Michael John Memorial Lectures:

SL. No. Year Lecture by Subject 1 1985 J. R. D. Tata, Former Chairman, Tata Steel Working & Growing Together 2 1986 G. Ramanujam, Former President, INTUC Towards New Culture 3 1987 L. K. Jha, Former Secretary, Ministry of Finance Strategy for Full Employment 4 1988 Dr. P. P. Narayanan, President, ICFTU Trade Union in the 21st Century - The Challenges Ahead 5 1989 S. K. Jain, Former Dy. Director General, ILO Technology Employment and Quality of Work 6 1990 C. S. Dharmadhikari, Retd. Judge, Bombay High Court Dignity of Labour 7 1991 Dr. V Krishnamurthy, Former Chairman, Maruti Udyog Ltd. Labour Management partnership for Global Competitiveness 8 1992 Russi Mody, Former Chairman & M D, Tata Steel Probing into the Future 9 1993 R. Venkataraman, Former President of India Labour Relation for Productivity & Quality 10 1994 V. G. Gopal, Former President of Tata Workers' Union Trade Union- A Positive Factor of Nation Building 11 1995 Ratan Tata, Emeritus Chairman, Tata Steel On Human Bonds & Value 12 1996 Gopeshwar, Former General Secretary, INTUC Industrial Growth Scenario Today 13 1997 P. A. Sangma, Former Speaker of Lok Sobha Trade Union Solidarity, Dignity of Labour 14 1998 Dr. J.J. Irani, Former MD, Tata Steel The Role of Industrial Relation in the Changing Industrial Scenario 15 1999 R. P. Billimoria, Chairman & M.D. Billimoria, Consultant Pvt. Ltd. Building & Sustaining Together Michael John Foot Steep 16 2000 Fr. E. H. Grath, Director, Human Life Centre, Balasore (Orissa) Significant features of the world of work today 17 2001 Dr. Karan Singh, Former M.P. Labour Management Relationship 18 2002 Prof. APJ Abdul Kalam Hon'ble President of India Quality of Man 19 2003 B. Muthuraman, Former MD, Tata Steel Tata Steel on Economic Value and Industrial Relation 20 2008 Oscar Fernandes, Former Minister of State (Independent Charge) of the Ministry of Labour and Employment, GoI Importance of Technical Education 21 2009 S. K. Benjamin, Former President of TWU Industrial Peace and Harmony 22 2010 H M Nerurkar, Former Managing Director, Tata Steel Innovation, Education and Training 23 2011 Shri Prakash Jaiswal, Ex Union Minister, Coal Cordial Relationship between TWU and Tata Steel Based on the Principle of Trusteeship 24 2018 Dr G Sanjeeva Reddy, President, INTUC Future of Work

To commemorate the 100 years milestones of the Tata Workers Union, Mr Chandrasekaran also inaugurated the upgraded V. G. Gopal Heritage Gallery housed in the Tata Workers' Union office premises.