Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  MUMBAI STOCK EXCHANGE  >  Tata Steel Ltd    500470   INE081A01012

TATA STEEL LTD

(500470)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Tata Steel : adjudged ‘Firm of the Year - Metals & Mining' at the 6th CNBC-TV18 India Risk Management Awards

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/15/2020 | 07:47am EST

Mumbai, February 15, 2020

~ Recognised for the fourth time in the Metals & Mining category ~

~ Award recognises consistent efforts towards becoming a risk-intelligent organisation ~

Tata Steel has been declared winner for the fourth time (including three consecutive years) in the category 'Best Risk Management Framework & Systems - Metals & Mining' at the CNBC TV18 India Risk Management Awards (IRMA) held in Mumbai on February 6, 2020.

Samita Shah, Group Head, Corporate Finance & Risk Management, Tata Steel,received the award on behalf of the Company. Carmen M. Reinhart, Minos A. Zombanakis, Professor of the International Financial System at Harvard Kennedy School, presided over the awards function.

CNBC TV-18 IRMA awards recognise organisations and teams that have significantly added to the understanding and practice of Risk Management. Judged by an independent panel of experts for exceptional performance, the awards provide an opportunity for organisations and individuals to showcase their understanding and practice of Risk Management.

Tata Steel has rolled out the Enterprise Risk Management Process across the organization. Since its inception in 2013, the process has evolved with the development of detailed process framework and robust Governance structure. It has helped foster a risk-intelligent culture by creating platforms which enable timely cognizance of risks and help devise appropriate organizational response.

About Tata Steel

Tata Steel group is among the top global steel companies with an annual crude steel capacity of 33 million tonnes per annum. It is one of the world's most geographically-diversified steel producers, with operations and commercial presence across the world. The group (excluding SEA operations) recorded a consolidated turnover of US $22.67 billion in the financial year ending March 31, 2019. In 2018, Tata Steel acquired Bhushan Steel Ltd (now renamed as Tata Steel BSL Ltd).

A Great Place to Work-Certified organisation, Tata Steel Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, associates and joint ventures, is spread across five continents with an employee base of over 65,000.

Tata Steel retained the 'Global Steel Industry Leader' position in the DJSI 2018. The Company has been recognised as the Climate Disclosure Leader in 'Steel category' by CDP (2017). Besides being a member of the World Steel Climate Action Programme, Tata Steel has won several awards including the Lighthouse recognition for its Kalinganagar Plant - a first in India, Prime Minister's Trophy for the best performing integrated steel plant for 2016-17, 'GreenPro' certification for products (Tata Pravesh Steel Doors, Tata Structura, Tata Pipes) by CII, Authorized Economic Operator (AEO) status (Tier 2) by the Directorate of International Customs (Ministry of Finance, Govt. of India), 'Corporate Strategy Award' by Mint (2018), Golden Peacock Award for Risk Management (2018) and Best Risk Management Framework & Systems Award (2019) by CNBC TV18. The Company also received the 'Most Ethical Company' award from Ethisphere Institute for the eight time (2019), Steel Sustainability Champion (2018) by the World Steel Association, Dun & Bradstreet Corporate Awards (2019), Golden Peacock HR Excellence Award by Institute of Directors (2018), 'Best Companies To Work For' recognition by Business Today, 'Asia's Best Integrated Report' award by the Asia Sustainability Reporting Awards (2017), among several others.

Last year, the Company launched a corporate brand campaign #WeAlsoMakeTomorrow..

To know more, visit www.tatasteel.com| Follow us on

Disclaimer:

Statements in this press release describing the Company's performance may be 'forward looking statements' within the meaning of applicable securities laws and regulations. Actual results may differ materially from those directly or indirectly expressed, inferred or implied. Important factors that could make a difference to the Company's operations include, among others, economic conditions affecting demand/supply and price conditions in the domestic and overseas markets in which the Company operates, changes in or due to the environment, Government regulations, laws, statutes, judicial pronouncements and/or other incidental factors.

Kulvin Suri

Chief, Corporate Communications-India & SEA

Tata Steel

E-mail: kulvinsuri@tatasteel.com

Disclaimer

Tata Steel Ltd. published this content on 15 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 February 2020 12:46:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on TATA STEEL LTD
07:47aTATA STEEL : adjudged ‘Firm of the Year - Metals & Mining' at the 6th CNBC..
PU
02/14TATA STEEL : TMH bags 4 prizes in the 41st All India Steel Medical Officers Conf..
PU
02/13TATA STEEL : organises Azimushshaan Mushaira–2020 tomorrow
PU
02/13Steel becomes new problem child as Thyssenkrupp posts profit drop
RE
02/10TATA STEEL : recognised as global leader for engaging its supply chain on climat..
PU
02/10TATA STEEL : Results for the quarter and nine months ended December 31, 2019
PU
02/08TATA STEEL : brand protection enforcement effort results in busting of an in-tra..
PU
02/08TATA STEEL : Literary Meet Series Concludes on a high with Mind Master Viswanath..
PU
02/07TATA STEEL : reports consolidated financial results for the quarter and nine mon..
PU
02/07TATA STEEL : Newspaper advertisement – Record date
PU
More news
Financials (INR)
Sales 2020 1 494 B
EBIT 2020 101 B
Net income 2020 49 700 M
Debt 2020 1 004 B
Yield 2020 2,53%
P/E ratio 2020 12,5x
P/E ratio 2021 7,48x
EV / Sales2020 1,00x
EV / Sales2021 0,93x
Capitalization 493 B
Chart TATA STEEL LTD
Duration : Period :
Tata Steel Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 23
Average target price 489,09  INR
Last Close Price 434,05  INR
Spread / Highest target 44,7%
Spread / Average Target 12,7%
Spread / Lowest Target -32,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Thachat Viswanath Narendran Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director & MD
Natarajan Chandrasekaran Chairman
Sahabji Kuchroo Chief Operations Officer-West Bokaro
Koushik Chatterjee Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Jayanta Banerjee Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TATA STEEL LTD0.54%6 896
ARCELORMITTAL2.44%17 583
POSCO--.--%14 857
NUCOR-16.22%14 230
NIPPON STEEL CORPORATION-8.63%12 479
MAGNITOGORSKIY MTALLURGCHSKY KMBNTPAO--.--%8 029
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group