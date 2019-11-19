Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  MUMBAI STOCK EXCHANGE  >  Tata Steel Ltd    500470   INE081A01012

TATA STEEL LTD

(500470)
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Tata Steel faces battle with unions over plans to cut up to 3,000 European jobs

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/19/2019 | 07:28am EST
FILE PHOTO: Company logo seen outside the Tata steelworks near Rotherham in Britain

Steelworkers in Britain and the Netherlands said on Tuesday they would fight Tata Steel's plans to cut up to 3,000 jobs across its European operations, as the sector wrestles with excess supply, weak demand and high costs.

Indian-owned Tata announced the cuts late on Monday as part of wider efforts to boost profitability in Europe, saying around half of the losses would be in the Netherlands and around two-thirds would be office-based roles.

Tata's announcement confirmed a number previously reported by Reuters.

In addition to its Dutch plant, Tata has a plant in Wales and downstream operations, including finished products, across Europe.

The group's quest to boost European profitability follows a decision by competition regulators in June to block a joint venture with Germany's Thyssenkrupp.

Unions in Britain and the Netherlands said that following the collapse of that deal, they had been given a jobs guarantee until 2021 and they would defend that.

President of Tata Steel's European works council Frits van Wieringen said it would take time to work out detail, but warned of "a very serious confrontation in the Netherlands".

"There is no justification whatsoever to cut over 1,500 jobs here, and it will be impossible to find any kind of compromise over that," he said.

Roy Rickhuss, general secretary of the British steelworkers’ union Community, said British workers would also be "robustly defending" the 2021 jobs agreement.

Tata on Monday said it was urgently seeking to increase sales of higher value products and improve efficiency, as well as reducing employment costs.

It has ruled out plant closures and said the aim was to shield Tata Steel Europe from challenges, such as weak demand, excess capacity and trade issues, and to become cash positive by the end of its financial year ending March 2021.

In the first six months of its financial year starting April 2019, Tata Steel Europe reported a 90% plunge in earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA).

European steelmakers largely blame China for the extent of a surplus in the market, while China, the world's biggest steel-producing country, says it has made its own deep cuts to capacity.

ArcelorMittal, the world's biggest steelmaker, has idled a series of plants across Europe. It is also in conflict with the Italian government over its attempt to walk away from a 2018 deal to buy Ilva, Europe's largest steel plant.

Britain's biggest steel factory, British Steel, went into compulsory liquidation in May and is subject to a provisional agreement to be sold to Chinese steelmaker Jingye.

The deal will require regulatory and foreign investment clearance from European jurisdictions, including the European Union.

Ahead of British elections in December, the Jingye acquisition is politically resonant as job opportunities have become a major issue. If confirmed, the rescue could save thousands of jobs.

(Additional reporting by Indranil Sarkar and Muvija M in Bengaluru; Editing by Jane Merriman and Mark Potter)

By Bart H. Meijer and Barbara Lewis
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ARCELORMITTAL 1.84% 14.93 Delayed Quote.-19.16%
TATA STEEL LTD 4.01% 410.2 End-of-day quote.-19.08%
THYSSENKRUPP AG 2.79% 13.485 Delayed Quote.-12.75%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on TATA STEEL LTD
07:28aTata Steel faces battle with unions over plans to cut up to 3,000 European jo..
RE
11/18TATA STEEL : outlines proposals for transformation programme to build a stronger..
PU
11/18TATA STEEL : "Operation Sunshine" - Reducing Neonatal Maternal Mortality under P..
PU
11/13TATA STEEL : The countdown to the sixth edition of Samvaad begins
PU
11/12ELECTROCOMPONENTS : first-half profit hurt by British Steel liquidation
RE
11/11ARCELORMITTAL : China's Jingye Group agrees outline deal to rescue British Steel
RE
11/11NINGBO FUBANG JINGYE : China's Jingye enters into sale contract with British Ste..
RE
11/11China's Jingye Group in talks to buy British Steel
RE
11/08TATA STEEL : reinforces its commitment to sustainability, introduces Electric Ve..
PU
11/07TATA STEEL : The Countdown to the sixth edition of Samvaad begins
PU
More news
Financials (INR)
Sales 2020 1 535 B
EBIT 2020 130 B
Net income 2020 64 983 M
Debt 2020 979 B
Yield 2020 2,58%
P/E ratio 2020 8,96x
P/E ratio 2021 7,49x
EV / Sales2020 0,94x
EV / Sales2021 0,90x
Capitalization 470 B
Chart TATA STEEL LTD
Duration : Period :
Tata Steel Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 22
Average target price 458,09  INR
Last Close Price 410,20  INR
Spread / Highest target 64,6%
Spread / Average Target 11,7%
Spread / Lowest Target -28,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Thachat Viswanath Narendran Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director & MD
Natarajan Chandrasekaran Chairman
Sahabji Kuchroo Chief Operations Officer-West Bokaro
Koushik Chatterjee Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Jayanta Banerjee Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TATA STEEL LTD-19.08%6 536
NUCOR7.05%16 816
ARCELORMITTAL-19.16%16 454
POSCO--.--%15 643
NIPPON STEEL CORPORATION-14.17%13 482
THYSSENKRUPP AG-12.75%9 021
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group