TATA STEEL LTD

TATA STEEL LTD

(500470)
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News

Tata Steel in talks with European Works Council on job cuts - statement

0
11/27/2019 | 02:12pm EST
FILE PHOTO: Company logo seen outside the Tata steelworks near Rotherham in Britain

Tata Steel Europe said in a statement on Wednesday that it was in talks with a European Works Council on job cuts being made as part of restructuring.

The company said http://bit.ly/2QWTeNv that of the 3,000 job cuts across its European business announced on Nov. 18, up to 1,600 are expected in the Netherlands, 1,000 in the United Kingdom and 350 in other parts of the world.

Indian-owned Tata Steel had announced the cuts as part of wider efforts to boost profitability in Europe, saying around half of the losses would be in the Netherlands and around two-thirds would be office-based roles.

The group's quest to boost European profitability follows a decision by competition regulators in June to block a joint venture with Germany's Thyssenkrupp.

Unions in Britain and the Netherlands said that following the collapse of that deal they had been given a jobs guarantee until 2021 and they would defend that.

(Reporting by Rama Venkat in Bengaluru; editing by Grant McCool)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
QUEST CO., LTD. -0.70% 1130 End-of-day quote.19.20%
TATA STEEL LTD 1.17% 424.45 End-of-day quote.-16.27%
THYSSENKRUPP AG -1.67% 11.47 Delayed Quote.-22.13%
Financials (INR)
Sales 2020 1 533 B
EBIT 2020 130 B
Net income 2020 59 265 M
Debt 2020 979 B
Yield 2020 2,51%
P/E ratio 2020 9,21x
P/E ratio 2021 7,69x
EV / Sales2020 0,95x
EV / Sales2021 0,90x
Capitalization 478 B
Chart TATA STEEL LTD
Duration : Period :
Tata Steel Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 22
Average target price 458,41  INR
Last Close Price 421,35  INR
Spread / Highest target 60,2%
Spread / Average Target 8,80%
Spread / Lowest Target -30,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Thachat Viswanath Narendran Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director & MD
Natarajan Chandrasekaran Chairman
Sahabji Kuchroo Chief Operations Officer-West Bokaro
Koushik Chatterjee Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Jayanta Banerjee Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TATA STEEL LTD-16.27%6 731
ARCELORMITTAL-12.28%17 738
NUCOR8.11%16 983
POSCO--.--%15 919
NIPPON STEEL CORPORATION-12.69%13 654
THYSSENKRUPP AG-22.13%7 999
Categories
