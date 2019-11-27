Log in
Tata Steel locks horns with union over 3,000 job cuts

11/27/2019 | 04:05pm EST
FILE PHOTO: Company logo seen outside the Tata steelworks near Rotherham in Britain

Tata Steel Europe said on Wednesday it had begun talks with its workers on a "transformation programme" that involves up to 3,000 job cuts, prompting an angry response from union leaders who said the plan needed to be revised.

Indian-owned Tata Steel, which announced restructuring plans on Nov. 18 in a bid to boost profitability, added the further detail on Wednesday that up to 1,600 cuts were expected in the Netherlands, 1,000 in Britain and 350 elsewhere.

About two-thirds of job losses are expected to be management and office-based roles, it said.

The restructuring follows a decision by competition regulators in June to block a joint venture with Germany's Thyssenkrupp.

Unions in Britain and the Netherlands said that after that deal collapsed, they were given a jobs guarantee until 2021, and they would expect the company to stick to that.

Roy Rickhuss, general secretary of the British steelworkers’ union Community, said unionists attending Tata's talks with its European Works Council had told the company their plans were "ill-thought out, badly conceived and need to be revisited".

Tata has said their proposals are designed to ensure a long-term future, but the unions say a vision that includes plans for investment has been consistently lacking.

"It feels like the company is just managing decline and we need a significant change of direction that can inspire the workforce that they have a future," Rickhuss said in an emailed statement.

Further talks are planned over the coming weeks.

The steel sector across Europe is battling surplus capacity and high costs.

ArcelorMittal, the world's biggest steelmaker, has idled a series of plants across Europe. It is also in conflict with the Italian government over its attempt to walk away from a 2018 deal to buy Ilva, Europe's largest steel plant.

Britain's biggest steel factory, British Steel, went into compulsory liquidation in May and is subject to a provisional agreement to be sold to Chinese steelmaker Jingye, which requires regulatory approvals if it is to go ahead.

(Reporting by Rama Venkat in Bengaluru and Barbara Lewis in London; editing by Sonya Hepinstall)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ARCELORMITTAL -1.51% 15.672 Delayed Quote.-12.28%
TATA STEEL LTD 1.17% 424.45 End-of-day quote.-16.27%
THYSSENKRUPP AG -1.67% 11.47 Delayed Quote.-22.13%
Financials (INR)
Sales 2020 1 533 B
EBIT 2020 130 B
Net income 2020 59 265 M
Debt 2020 979 B
Yield 2020 2,51%
P/E ratio 2020 9,21x
P/E ratio 2021 7,69x
EV / Sales2020 0,95x
EV / Sales2021 0,90x
Capitalization 478 B
Chart TATA STEEL LTD
Duration : Period :
Tata Steel Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 22
Average target price 458,41  INR
Last Close Price 421,35  INR
Spread / Highest target 60,2%
Spread / Average Target 8,80%
Spread / Lowest Target -30,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Thachat Viswanath Narendran Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director & MD
Natarajan Chandrasekaran Chairman
Sahabji Kuchroo Chief Operations Officer-West Bokaro
Koushik Chatterjee Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Jayanta Banerjee Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TATA STEEL LTD-16.27%6 731
ARCELORMITTAL-12.28%17 738
NUCOR8.11%16 983
POSCO--.--%15 919
NIPPON STEEL CORPORATION-12.69%13 654
THYSSENKRUPP AG-22.13%7 999
Categories
