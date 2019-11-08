Tata Steel : reinforces its commitment to sustainability, introduces Electric Vehicles

~ Partners with Tata Motors to deploy a fleet of 40 Tigor EVs by FY22 ~

In line with its commitment to sustainability, Tata Steel is introducing a fleet of electric vehicles for employee commuting in Jamshedpur under its Go-Green initiative. The Company has partnered with Tata Motors to deploy 40 Tigor Electric Vehicles (EVs) by FY22 in a staggered fashion. A batch of 9 Tigor EVs were handed over by the Tata Motors' team to Tata Steel, today, at the Company's plant in Jamshedpur in the presence of

Mr Chanakya Chaudhary, Vice President, Corporate Services, Tata Steel, Mr Sanjiv Paul, Vice President (Safety, Health & Sustainability), Tata Steel, Mr. R. Ravi Prasad, Tata Workers' Union, along with Mr Shailesh Chandra, President, Electric Mobility Business & Corporate Strategy, Tata Motors.

Mr. Chanakya Chaudhary said: 'The launch of EV fleet is in line with our Company's green mobility initiative. We are pleased to partner with Tata Motors for the deployment of eco-friendly mobility solutions for our employees. This endeavour is yet another addition to our host of initiatives including roads made of plastic waste, no use of single-use plastic, waste management, biodiversity efforts and more - all to enable a sustainable future.'

On the occasion, Mr. Sanjiv Paul said: 'It is our continuous endeavour as a responsible corporate to enable a greener today and tomorrow for all our stakeholders. Studies have shown that the use of green technology for short distance commuting can have a big impact on lowering carbon emissions and noise pollution. Going forward, our fleet of electric vehicles will help us increase our green footprint while encouraging greener options for public commuting in a larger way.'

Mr. R. Ravi Prasad said: 'In the current context of global warming the need of the hour is to embrace more and more environment friendly ways of living. Tata Steel has taken an important step ahead in this direction today with the introduction of electric vehicles and I congratulate the team involved in this initiative. I am also happy to inform that the Tata Workers' Union has also taken up a lot of green initiatives in Jamshedpur and we are receiving whole-hearted support from all stakeholders.'

Mr. Shailesh Chandra said: 'We are delighted to partner with Tata Steel on their pragmatic initiative of inducting zero-emission vehicles in their fleet in Jamshedpur. We are confident that the Tigor EV will comprehensively address the mobility needs of the firm in an economical and eco-friendly manner. We remain committed to the sustainable mobility mission and will continue to work towards bringing aspirational e-mobility solutions for customers, leading the drive towards faster adoption of electric vehicles in the country.'

The EV fleet will also be listed on Digiwheels, Tata Steel's digital solution (application), to enable employees to manage their commuting related requirements in the operational areas of the Company.

Tata Motors is playing a leading role in proactively driving electric mobility in the country. To build a sustainable future for India, the Company has been working collaboratively on various electric and hybrid vehicle solutions.

