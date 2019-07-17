Johnson Matthey sees lower profit for Clean Air, unit chief to retire

Shares of the FTSE 100 company was the biggest loser on London's blue-chip index in early deals.

The company, which earns the lion's share of its earnings from the Clean Air unit, said Joan Braca, president of Tate & Lyle's food and beverage solutions, will replace John Walker, who will retire after 35 years with the company.

The company, among Europe's leading producers of autocatalysts, said it was battling higher-than-expected costs from its growing European car business and China's delay in the implementation of emission control rule.

However, it kept its full-year forecast unchanged and said it expected a better performance in the second half of the year.

Johnson Matthey's earnings have in recent years been boosted by Europe's stricter emission rules and developing nations' move to control pollution generated by rapid urbanisation.

