Tate and Lyle : & Lyle extends exclusive partnership with DKSH to Vietnam

Ho Chi Minh City, 21 June 2019 - DKSH's Business Unit Performance Materials, a leading food ingredients distributor, will provide market expansion services for Tate & Lyle in Vietnam, including marketing, technical sales, distribution and logistics for Tate & Lyle's product portfolio.

The extended exclusive partnership agreement covers all products from Tate & Lyle's portfolio: fibers, low and no calorie sweeteners, stabilisers and texturants used in a wide range of applications, including beverage, dairy, soups, sauces and dressings, meat processing and nutraceuticals.

DKSH is already partnered with Tate & Lyle in Myanmar and India. Tate & Lyle has again chosen DKSH due to DKSH's extensive distribution network, innovation center, large customer base and strong technical sales force with deep knowledge of the Vietnam market.

Benjamin Wong, Regional Sales Director, Food & Beverage Solutions, Tate & Lyle Asia Pacific, said: 'We are delighted to extend our partnership with DKSH to help us support more businesses in Vietnam's fast growing, dynamic food and beverage industry. The demand and need for great tasting, healthier products with less sugar and fat, fewer calories and added fibre is growing, particularly as childhood obesity rates continue to rise, and the need for nutritious convenience foods that fit in with busier lifestyles grows with increased urbanization. Tate & Lyle has 160 years' experience of making food extraordinary and, in partnership with DKSH, is ready to help more customers in Vietnam to produce winning products that support healthier diets, without compromising on taste or texture.'

Ben Hopkins, Vice President, Global Food & Beverage Industry, DKSH, said: 'We are very pleased to extend our strategic partnership with Tate & Lyle to Vietnam. Tate & Lyle's platform of specialty ingredients are well positioned to address consumer needs to reduce sugar and calories from foods and beverages, and provide additional nutrition. Our customers will now be able to access the extensive range of Tate & Lyle's innovative ingredients. We are excited to partner with Tate & Lyle to help Vietnamese food and beverage manufacturers create healthier products that tackle emerging and serious health issues across Vietnam.'

