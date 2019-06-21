Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Tate and Lyle    TATE   GB0008754136

TATE AND LYLE

(TATE)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Tate and Lyle : & Lyle extends exclusive partnership with DKSH to Vietnam

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/21/2019 | 07:40am EDT

Ho Chi Minh City, 21 June 2019 - DKSH's Business Unit Performance Materials, a leading food ingredients distributor, will provide market expansion services for Tate & Lyle in Vietnam, including marketing, technical sales, distribution and logistics for Tate & Lyle's product portfolio.

The extended exclusive partnership agreement covers all products from Tate & Lyle's portfolio: fibers, low and no calorie sweeteners, stabilisers and texturants used in a wide range of applications, including beverage, dairy, soups, sauces and dressings, meat processing and nutraceuticals.

DKSH is already partnered with Tate & Lyle in Myanmar and India. Tate & Lyle has again chosen DKSH due to DKSH's extensive distribution network, innovation center, large customer base and strong technical sales force with deep knowledge of the Vietnam market.

Benjamin Wong, Regional Sales Director, Food & Beverage Solutions, Tate & Lyle Asia Pacific, said: 'We are delighted to extend our partnership with DKSH to help us support more businesses in Vietnam's fast growing, dynamic food and beverage industry. The demand and need for great tasting, healthier products with less sugar and fat, fewer calories and added fibre is growing, particularly as childhood obesity rates continue to rise, and the need for nutritious convenience foods that fit in with busier lifestyles grows with increased urbanization. Tate & Lyle has 160 years' experience of making food extraordinary and, in partnership with DKSH, is ready to help more customers in Vietnam to produce winning products that support healthier diets, without compromising on taste or texture.'

Ben Hopkins, Vice President, Global Food & Beverage Industry, DKSH, said: 'We are very pleased to extend our strategic partnership with Tate & Lyle to Vietnam. Tate & Lyle's platform of specialty ingredients are well positioned to address consumer needs to reduce sugar and calories from foods and beverages, and provide additional nutrition. Our customers will now be able to access the extensive range of Tate & Lyle's innovative ingredients. We are excited to partner with Tate & Lyle to help Vietnamese food and beverage manufacturers create healthier products that tackle emerging and serious health issues across Vietnam.'

ENDS

Disclaimer

Tate & Lyle plc published this content on 21 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 June 2019 11:39:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on TATE AND LYLE
07:40aTATE AND LYLE : & Lyle extends exclusive partnership with DKSH to Vietnam
PU
06/20TATE AND LYLE : & Lyle and Long Life Dairy collaborate to improve consumer acces..
PU
06/20TATE AND LYLE : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
06/10TATE AND LYLE : Annual Financial Report
PU
05/23TATE AND LYLE : & Lyle slips after forecasts only limited earnings growth
RE
05/23TATE AND LYLE : & Lyle PLC 2019 Full Year Results Sment
PU
05/20TATE & LYLE PLC : annual earnings release
04/17TATE AND LYLE : & Lyle announces decision from US Food and Drug Administration (..
PU
04/03TATE & LYLE SPONSORS FIBER SYMPOSIUM : Not All Fibers Are Equal
PU
03/26TATE AND LYLE : & Lyle announces sale of oat ingredients business to Lantmännen
PU
More news
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2020 2 838 M
EBIT 2020 312 M
Net income 2020 231 M
Debt 2020 391 M
Yield 2020 4,03%
P/E ratio 2020 15,15
P/E ratio 2021 14,50
EV / Sales 2020 1,37x
EV / Sales 2021 1,33x
Capitalization 3 507 M
Chart TATE AND LYLE
Duration : Period :
Tate and Lyle Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TATE AND LYLE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 9
Average target price 7,26  GBP
Spread / Average Target -3,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Anthony Nicholas Seymour Hampton Chief Executive Officer & Director
Gerard Martin Murphy Chairman
Melissa Law President-Global Operations
Imran Nawaz Chief Financial Officer & Director
Douglas Malcolm Hurt Senior Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TATE AND LYLE11.94%4 300
FOSHAN HAITIAN FLAVOURING & FOOD CO LTD50.44%40 237
INTERNATIONAL FLAVORS & FRAGRANCES10.93%14 843
CHRISTIAN HANSEN HOLDING A/S30.28%14 323
KIKKOMAN CORPORATION-20.05%8 234
YIHAI INTERNATIONAL HOLDING LTD112.37%5 273
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About