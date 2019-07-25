Log in
Tate and Lyle : Result of AGM

07/25/2019 | 08:10am EDT

Tate & Lyle PLC

Result of Annual General Meeting 2019

Tate & Lyle PLC (the 'Company') announces that at its Annual General Meeting ('AGM') held earlier today, all resolutions contained in the Notice of Annual General Meeting 2019 were duly passed.

The results of the poll held at the AGM are as follows:

Resolution

Total For(1)

Total Against

Votes withheld(2)

No. of votes

% of vote

No. of votes

% of vote

No. of votes

1.

Report and Accounts

321,536,308

99.98

52,024

0.02

1,003,837

2.

Remuneration Report

310,308,734

96.87

10,034,011

3.13

2,237,747

3.

Approve final dividend

321,365,380

99.83

550,205

0.17

669,908

4.

Re-elect Dr Gerry Murphy

318,135,226

98.84

3,722,649

1.16

727,617

5.

Re-elect Nick Hampton

321,143,416

99.78

714,800

0.22

727,277

6.

Elect Imran Nawaz

319,471,199

99.26

2,382,756

0.74

731,538

7.

Re-elect Paul Forman

321,075,355

99.76

782,852

0.24

727,286

8.

Re-elect Lars Frederiksen

320,860,067

99.69

998,850

0.31

726,084

9.

Re-elect Anne Minto

318,979,175

99.11

2,876,939

0.89

729,379

10.

Elect Kimberly Nelson

321,658,467

99.94

186,884

0.06

740,142

11.

Re-elect Dr Ajai Puri

320,841,074

99.69

1,009,244

0.31

735,175

12.

Re-elect Sybella Stanley

319,564,410

99.29

2,285,026

0.71

736,057

13.

Elect Warren Tucker

321,125,651

99.77

726,066

0.23

731,276

14.

Re-appoint Ernst & Young LLP

321,840,876

99.98

61,697

0.02

687,096

15.

Approve auditors' remuneration

321,848,722

99.98

50,257

0.02

690,690

16.

Authority to make political donations and incur political expenditure

318,429,322

98.95

3,393,171

1.05

767,176

17.

Authority to allot shares

301,976,039

93.81

19,909,327

6.19

704,303

18.

Authority to disapply pre-emption rights

312,781,124

97.18

9,065,963

2.82

742,581

19.

Additional authority to disapply pre-emption rights for an acquisition or specified capital investment

305,233,158

94.84

16,599,967

5.16

756,542

20.

Authority to purchase own shares

318,861,394

99.27

2,350,251

0.73

1,379,023

21.

Authority in respect of notices for general meetings

303,840,492

94.39

18,050,603

5.61

698,574

22.

Adoption of new Articles of Association

321,773,043

99.97

90,269

0.03

726,357

(1) Includes discretionary votes.

(2) A 'vote withheld' is not a vote in law and is not counted in the calculation of the proportion of votes 'For' or 'Against' a resolution.

On 23 July 2019, there were 468,379,602 ordinary shares and 2,394,000 preference shares (which have limited voting rights) in issue.

In accordance with Listing Rule 9.6.2, copies of the resolutions passed as special business at the AGM will shortly be available to view via the National Storage Mechanism at: http://www.morningstar.co.uk/uk/NSM.

Claire-Marie O'Grady

Company Secretary

25 July 2019

Disclaimer

Tate & Lyle plc published this content on 25 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 July 2019 12:09:00 UTC
