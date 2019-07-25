Tate and Lyle : Result of AGM

Tate & Lyle PLC (the 'Company') announces that at its Annual General Meeting ('AGM') held earlier today, all resolutions contained in the Notice of Annual General Meeting 2019 were duly passed.
The results of the poll held at the AGM are as follows:
Resolution
Total For(1)
Total Against
Votes withheld(2)
No. of votes
% of vote
No. of votes
% of vote
No. of votes
1.
Report and Accounts
321,536,308
99.98
52,024
0.02
1,003,837
2.
Remuneration Report
310,308,734
96.87
10,034,011
3.13
2,237,747
3.
Approve final dividend
321,365,380
99.83
550,205
0.17
669,908
4.
Re-elect Dr Gerry Murphy
318,135,226
98.84
3,722,649
1.16
727,617
5.
Re-elect Nick Hampton
321,143,416
99.78
714,800
0.22
727,277
6.
Elect Imran Nawaz
319,471,199
99.26
2,382,756
0.74
731,538
7.
Re-elect Paul Forman
321,075,355
99.76
782,852
0.24
727,286
8.
Re-elect Lars Frederiksen
320,860,067
99.69
998,850
0.31
726,084
9.
Re-elect Anne Minto
318,979,175
99.11
2,876,939
0.89
729,379
10.
Elect Kimberly Nelson
321,658,467
99.94
186,884
0.06
740,142
11.
Re-elect Dr Ajai Puri
320,841,074
99.69
1,009,244
0.31
735,175
12.
Re-elect Sybella Stanley
319,564,410
99.29
2,285,026
0.71
736,057
13.
Elect Warren Tucker
321,125,651
99.77
726,066
0.23
731,276
14.
Re-appoint Ernst & Young LLP
321,840,876
99.98
61,697
0.02
687,096
15.
Approve auditors' remuneration
321,848,722
99.98
50,257
0.02
690,690
16.
Authority to make political donations and incur political expenditure
318,429,322
98.95
3,393,171
1.05
767,176
17.
Authority to allot shares
301,976,039
93.81
19,909,327
6.19
704,303
18.
Authority to disapply pre-emption rights
312,781,124
97.18
9,065,963
2.82
742,581
19.
Additional authority to disapply pre-emption rights for an acquisition or specified capital investment
305,233,158
94.84
16,599,967
5.16
756,542
20.
Authority to purchase own shares
318,861,394
99.27
2,350,251
0.73
1,379,023
21.
Authority in respect of notices for general meetings
303,840,492
94.39
18,050,603
5.61
698,574
22.
Adoption of new Articles of Association
321,773,043
99.97
90,269
0.03
726,357
(1)Includes discretionary votes.
(2)A 'vote withheld' is not a vote in law and is not counted in the calculation of the proportion of votes 'For' or 'Against' a resolution.
On 23 July 2019, there were 468,379,602 ordinary shares and 2,394,000 preference shares (which have limited voting rights) in issue.
In accordance with Listing Rule 9.6.2, copies of the resolutions passed as special business at the AGM will shortly be available to view via the National Storage Mechanism at:http://www.morningstar.co.uk/uk/NSM.