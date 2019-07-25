Tate and Lyle : Result of AGM

Tate & Lyle PLC

Result of Annual General Meeting 2019

Tate & Lyle PLC (the 'Company') announces that at its Annual General Meeting ('AGM') held earlier today, all resolutions contained in the Notice of Annual General Meeting 2019 were duly passed.

The results of the poll held at the AGM are as follows:

Resolution Total For(1) Total Against Votes withheld(2) No. of votes % of vote No. of votes % of vote No. of votes 1. Report and Accounts 321,536,308 99.98 52,024 0.02 1,003,837 2. Remuneration Report 310,308,734 96.87 10,034,011 3.13 2,237,747 3. Approve final dividend 321,365,380 99.83 550,205 0.17 669,908 4. Re-elect Dr Gerry Murphy 318,135,226 98.84 3,722,649 1.16 727,617 5. Re-elect Nick Hampton 321,143,416 99.78 714,800 0.22 727,277 6. Elect Imran Nawaz 319,471,199 99.26 2,382,756 0.74 731,538 7. Re-elect Paul Forman 321,075,355 99.76 782,852 0.24 727,286 8. Re-elect Lars Frederiksen 320,860,067 99.69 998,850 0.31 726,084 9. Re-elect Anne Minto 318,979,175 99.11 2,876,939 0.89 729,379 10. Elect Kimberly Nelson 321,658,467 99.94 186,884 0.06 740,142 11. Re-elect Dr Ajai Puri 320,841,074 99.69 1,009,244 0.31 735,175 12. Re-elect Sybella Stanley 319,564,410 99.29 2,285,026 0.71 736,057 13. Elect Warren Tucker 321,125,651 99.77 726,066 0.23 731,276 14. Re-appoint Ernst & Young LLP 321,840,876 99.98 61,697 0.02 687,096 15. Approve auditors' remuneration 321,848,722 99.98 50,257 0.02 690,690 16. Authority to make political donations and incur political expenditure 318,429,322 98.95 3,393,171 1.05 767,176 17. Authority to allot shares 301,976,039 93.81 19,909,327 6.19 704,303 18. Authority to disapply pre-emption rights 312,781,124 97.18 9,065,963 2.82 742,581 19. Additional authority to disapply pre-emption rights for an acquisition or specified capital investment 305,233,158 94.84 16,599,967 5.16 756,542 20. Authority to purchase own shares 318,861,394 99.27 2,350,251 0.73 1,379,023 21. Authority in respect of notices for general meetings 303,840,492 94.39 18,050,603 5.61 698,574 22. Adoption of new Articles of Association 321,773,043 99.97 90,269 0.03 726,357

(1) Includes discretionary votes.

(2) A 'vote withheld' is not a vote in law and is not counted in the calculation of the proportion of votes 'For' or 'Against' a resolution.

On 23 July 2019, there were 468,379,602 ordinary shares and 2,394,000 preference shares (which have limited voting rights) in issue.

In accordance with Listing Rule 9.6.2, copies of the resolutions passed as special business at the AGM will shortly be available to view via the National Storage Mechanism at: http://www.morningstar.co.uk/uk/NSM.

Claire-Marie O'Grady

Company Secretary

25 July 2019