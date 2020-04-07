Log in
TATNEFT

TATNEFT : Will Provide Fuel for the Medical Ambulance Service in the South-Eastern Part of Tatarstan

04/07/2020 | 07:43am EDT

TATNEFT will provide free fuel to the Medical Ambulance Service cars in the cities of the South-Eastern part of Tatarstan.

According to Nail Maganov, General Director of the company: 'We have made a decision to provide free gasoline and diesel for ambulances at our filling station network in the South-Eastern part of the Republic. Today we start the vehicles refueling practice in Leninogorsk, then we will extend the practice to the Almetyevsk district. This will be done to ensure that the released funds of medical institutions will be used to make additional payments to staff, purchase the necessary expendables and protective equipment. TATNEFT will help the health caring services until the end of this difficult situation'.

Earlier, TATNEFT began the production of antiseptics at the TANECO plant, and also began sewing personal protective equipment, such as masks and suits at the Company's own enterprises. The sets with the necessary supplies for doctors were transferred to medical facilities in the Southern-East part of the Republic.

Disclaimer

OAO Tatneft published this content on 07 April 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 April 2020 11:42:01 UTC
