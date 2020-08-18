Log in
TATNEFT    TATN   RU0009033591

TATNEFT

(TATN)
Tatneft : Board of Directors recommended to the shareholders to approve interim dividends based on the results for the first half of 2020

08/18/2020 | 04:46am EDT

The Board of Directors of PJSC Tatneft by absentee voting resolved to convene an extraordinary general meeting of shareholders and recommended to the shareholders to approve interim dividends for the 6 months of 2020 in the amount of 9 rubles 94 kopecks per each ordinary and preference share (994% of the par value).

The extraordinary shareholders meeting will take place by absentee voting on 30 September 2020. The list of persons entitled to the participation in the extraordinary shareholders meeting will be drawn up as of 6 September 2020. The Board of Directors recommended to the extraordinary shareholders meeting to approve 12 October 2020 as the date on which persons entitled to receive the dividends shall be determined.

Forward-looking statements and waiver of liability: This press release contains statements about future events and expectations that are forward-looking in nature. Any statement in this press release that is not a statement of historical fact is a forward-looking statement that involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause actual results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements to differ. PJSC Tatneft assumes no obligations to update the forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect actual results, changes in assumptions or changes in factors affecting these statements. The amounts and percentages mentioned or referred to in this press release could be presented after rounding and, therefore, they might differ from the actual sums and results contained in the Company's reporting documents. PJSC Tatneft shall bear no responsibility to correct or reimburse any sums which might constitute the difference between the amounts mentioned in this press release and those in respective reporting documents, and all payments are made by PJSC Tatneft exclusively on the basis of decisions made by its authorised corporate bodies in the amounts and within the corporate proceedings set out in such decisions.

Disclaimer

OAO Tatneft published this content on 18 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 August 2020 08:45:09 UTC
