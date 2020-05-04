Log in
Tatneft : Figures Demonstrating Operation Results in April 2020

05/04/2020 | 06:44am EDT

Crude Oil Production

Enterprises of the TATNEFT Group of Companies produced 1,944 thousand tonnes of crude oil in April 2020 with the production volume from the beginning of the year amounting to 9,274 thousand tonnes, which was 478 thousand tonnes less than during the same period in 2019. PJSC TATNEFT's production volume amounted to 1,966 thousand tonnes of crude oil in April with the Company's production from the beginning of the year amounting 9,164 thousand tonnes (-479 thousand tonnes versus 2019).

The Company's production from the licensed areas outside the Republic of Tatarstan amounted to 27 thousand tonnes in April and 110.6 thousand tonnes from the beginning of the year (+1.6 thousand tonnes versus total production in 2019).

The production volume of the high-viscosity oil amounted to 266 thousand tonnes in April and 1,050,9 thousand tonnes from the beginning of the year (+380.5 thousand tonnes versus the production volume in 2019).

New Drilling

225 new wells were built and delivered to the customers in April (148 wells in four months 2019), including drilling of 199 production wells with the exploration drilling accounting for 2 wells and with 24 wells drilled to bitumen deposits.

Active Well Stock Drilling

10 wells were delivered to the customers in the category of sidetracks and horizontal wellbore drilling in four months of 2020.

Drilling of Wells Outside the Republic of Tatarstan

As of today, there were two wells drilled for OOO Tatneft-Samara Company in the Samara Region: production well No. 347 and exploratory well No.302, while the works are in the completion stage at the exploratory well No. 33.

Repair of Wells

The remedial well servicing and workover crews performed basic well servicing in 2,951 wells at the sites of PJSC TATNEFT in four months (683 wells in April of 2020), while the workover operations were performed at 772 wells (115 wells in April).

Formation hydrocracking operations were performed 304 wells (48 wells in April).

Crude oil recovery enhancement operations were performed in 653 wells (81 wells in April).

Production Performance of JSC TANECO

The TANECO Complex of Refining and Petrochemical Plants processed 1,233.3 thousand tonnes of raw stock in In April and with the volume processed form the beginning of the year amounting to 4,384.15 thousand tonnes; the volume of petroleum feedstock processed in In April amounted to 1,194.6 thousand tonnes and 4,179.6 thousand tonnes processed since the beginning of the year.

The TANECO Oil Refining and Petrochemical Plants and Complex yielded 1,169.9 thousand tonnes of petroleum products in April 2020, while the yield from the beginning of the year amounted to 4,132.9 thousand tonnes, including motor gasoline brands production amounting to 95.96 thousand tonnes in April (407.8 thousand tonnes from the beginning of the year), and diesel fuel production in the amount of 315.07 thousand tonnes (1,246.3 thousand tonnes from the beginning of the year).

Forward-looking statements: This press release and materials thereby referred to contain certain statements about future events and expectations that are forward-looking in nature. Any statement in this press release or these materials that is not a statement of a historical fact is a forward-looking statement that involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which cause actual results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements to differ. PJSC TATNEFT shall assume no obligations to update the forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect the actual results, changes in assumptions or changes in factors affecting these statements.

Disclaimer

OAO Tatneft published this content on 02 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 May 2020 10:43:03 UTC
