TATNEFT

(TATN)
Tatneft : Figures Demonstrating Operation Results in March 2020

04/02/2020

Crude Oil Production

The enterprises of the TATNEFT Group of Companies produced 2,442 thousand tonnes of crude oil in March 2020 with the production volume from the beginning of the year amounting to 7,280 thousand tonnes, which was 52 thousand tonnes less than during the same period in 2019.

PJSC TATNEFT's production volume amounted to 2,414 thousand tonnes of crude oil in March with the Company's production from the beginning of the year amounting 7,197 thousand tonnes.

The Company's production from the licensed areas outside the Republic of Tatarstan amounted to 28.2 thousand tonnes in March and 83.5 thousand tonnes from the beginning of the year.

The production volume of the high-viscosity oil amounted to 270 thousand tonnes in March and 784.4 thousand tonnes from the beginning of the year.

New Drilling

194 new wells were built and delivered to the customers in March (124 wells in three months 2019), including drilling of 173 production wells with the exploration drilling accounting for 2 wells and 19 wells drilled to bitumen deposits with the.

Active Well Stock Drilling

6 wells were delivered in the category of sidetracks and horizontal wellbore drilling in three months of 2020.

Drilling of Wells Outside the Republic of Tatarstan

As of today, there were two wells drilled for OOO Tatneft-Samara Company in the Samara Region: production well No. 347 and exploratory well No.302, while the works are in the completion stage at the exploratory well No. 33.

Repair of Wells

The remedial well servicing and workover crews performed basic well servicing in 2,268 wells at the sites of PJSC TATNEFT in three months (744 wells in March of 2020), while the workover operations were performed at 598 wells (201wells in March).

Formation hydrocracking operations were performed 256 wells (72 wells in March).

Crude oil recovery enhancement operations were performed in 572 wells (185 wells in March).

Production Performance of JSC TANECO

The TANECO Complex of Refining and Petrochemical Plants processed 1,159.9 thousand tonnes of raw stock in In March and with the volume processed form the beginning of the year amounting to 3,148.6 thousand tonnes; the volume of petroleum feedstock processed in In March amounted to 1,118.6 thousand tonnes and 2,985.06 thousand tonnes processed since the beginning of the year.

The TANECO Oil Refining and Petrochemical Plants and Complex yielded 1,095 thousand tonnes of the feed in March stock 2020 while the yield amounted to 2,960.98 thousand tonnes of petroleum products, including motor gasoline brands production amounting to 109.9 thousand tonnes in March (311.9 thousand tonnes from the beginning of the year), and diesel fuel production in the amount of 340.4 thousand tonnes (949.6 thousand tonnes from the beginning of the year).

Forward-looking statements: This press release and materials thereby referred to contain certain statements about future events and expectations that are forward-looking in nature. Any statement in this press release or these materials that is not a statement of a historical fact is a forward-looking statement that involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which cause actual results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements to differ. PJSC TATNEFT shall assume no obligations to update the forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect the actual results, changes in assumptions or changes in factors affecting these statements.

Disclaimer

OAO Tatneft published this content on 02 April 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 April 2020 06:00:04 UTC
