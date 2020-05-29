Tatneft : Rustam Minnikhanov and Nail Maganov Congratulated the TATNEFT'S Petrochemists on the Occasion of Their Professional Holiday

Enterprises of the TATNEFT's Oil Refining and Petrochemical Cluster Celebrate the Chemist Day, was the industry Professional Holiday.

This year, festive events were held in the online format with the participation of Rustam Minnikhanov, President of the Republic of Tatarstan.

Nail Maganov, Director General of TATNEFT, contacted the Republic's leadership and the Company's production entities from the site of the Nizhnekamsk SSC Tyre Factory in Nizhnekamsk.

Addressing the audience, Director General of TATNEFT pointed out that the Day of the Chemist does not lose its importance and significance, despite the unusual format of the event. Petroleum Chemistry is one of the strategic areas in industrial policy today and a growth point not only for the Company only, but also for the whole country.

Nail Maganov expressed the words of special gratitude to the veterans who had laid a solid foundation for the development of the industry, and to the modern generation of professionals who make an eligible contribution to the development of the petroleum chemistry and oil refining in Tatarstan.

TATNEFT acquired the Togliattikauchuk refinery in the Samara Region in 2019 to strengthen the petrochemicals production area and the team of the newly acquired entity also participated in the online event. The KAMA TYRES of Company's tyre business, as well as manufacturers of rubbers, composite materials, and industrial chemistry products also operate successfully.

The oil refining activity is also developing according to the strategic plans of the Company. New units of the gasoline circuit were launched, as well as the second ELOU-AVT installation at the TANECO complex, which increased the design throughput of the enterprise to 15 million tonnes per year. Hydrotreating units for heavy coking gas oil and extractive distillation with application of sulfolane were put into operation, which provided petrochemical production units with high-quality raw materials feedstock made it possible to produce new final products.

Rustam Minnikhanov, President of the Republic of Tatarstan:

'Our Republic is petroleum and petrochemicals producing, and the Day of the Chemist is a great holiday for us. The fourth petrochemical complex development program has already been launched in the Republic since 2000, and there is no doubt that it will be implemented. New, more advanced technologies can reduce harmful emissions into the atmosphere today, and make production more environmentally friendly.

We have to support our domestic manufacturers, who supply the country with domplete range the all necessary chemical and petrochemical products'.

Nail Maganov, Director General of PJSC TATNEFT:

'Petrochemistry is as an important sector for TATNEFT as crude oil production. Thanks to the professionalism of the specialists of the TANECO refining complex, the KAMA TYRES tire factories and the Togliattikauchuk enterprise, we have become an even more stable and successful Company. The work of petrochemists creates the well-being of our Company, the whole Republic and the inhabitants thereof. Thousands of the country's fellow citizens use the results of complex oil refining processes: from gasoline and tyres to building materials. Happy holiday to all the persons involved!'

Reference Information

KAMA TYRES is a modern Russian tyre business with its own technological developments and a balanced portfolio of products and services. Today, the range of tyres manufactured by KAMA TIRES includes more than 400 headings for Viatti, KAMA, KAMA PRO brands.

OOO Nizhnekamsk SSC Tyre Factory is a modern production facility using international best practices and production technologies for the solid-steel cord and combined tires. The product portfolio of the enterprise includes more than 120 headings for truck tires of the KAMA and KAMA PRO brands.