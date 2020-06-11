Tatneft : Scheduled Overhaul of the Refinery Processing Units Has Been Started at TANECO

The scheduled overhaul of the TANECO refinery processing units, which is part of the TATNEFT Company, will last from June 10 to July 2 and will include a set of actions that will ensure the safe, reliable operation of the process equipment of the sulfur dioxide visbreaking and vacuum distillation installations.

The works are carried in accordance with the round-the-clock network schedule with the involvement of 14 specialized organizations that have won the open tender for participation.

The applied at TANECO scheme for overhauling the process chains allows minimizing the equipment downtime, while performing the entire range of work on the installations and interconnections. The visbreaking unit produces raw materials for the installation of the sulphur oil vacuum distillation therefore they are put out at the same time. The operation of the other process units will continue in the normal technological mode and will ensure yielding of the petroleum products in accordance with the approved production plan.

The scheduled major repairs include replacing vacuum column packings, cleaning of the equipment from process deposits, ultrasonic thickness gauging of furnace coils, technical inspection of tanks, vessels and pipelines, hydraulic testing, revision of instrumentation and automation.

During the overhaul period particular attention will be paid to the compliance with sanitary and epidemiological standards for the non-proliferation of coronavirus.

Reference Information

The visbreaking unit has been designed to produce technological export-grade fuels with reduced values ​​of viscosity and pour point or stable residue cracking. Boiler fuel is used in stationary steam boilers, in industrial furnaces. Stable cracking residue is the raw material for the visbreaking cracking residue vacuum processing unit.

The unit design capacity is 2.4 million tonnes per year.

The sulfur dioxide oil vacuum distillation unit has been designed to produce light and heavy vacuum gas oil, which are used as feedstock for a hydrocracking unit and a delayed coking unit.

The unit design capacity is 2 million tonnes per year.