Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Moscow Micex - RTS  >  Tatneft    TATN   RU0009033591

TATNEFT

(TATN)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Tatneft : total proved reserves of crude oil and condensate at year-end 2019 amounted to 6.7 billion barrels or 940 million tonnes

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/07/2020 | 06:34am BST

Based on the audit by an independent oil and gas consulting firm Miller & Lents, Ltd. net recoverable oil and gas reserves of Tatneft in accordance with the standards of the Petroleum Resources Management System prepared by the Oil and Gas Reserves Committee of the Society of Petroleum Engineers (SPE-PRMS) as of 31 December 2019, assuming full economic life of the fields and constant prices, were:

Reserves Category Crude and Condensate Gas

(MBbls) (MMcf)

Proved Developed 3 210 953 1 185 745

Producing

Proved Developed 2 450 704 919 100

Nonproducing

Proved 1 017 758 372 471

Undeveloped

Total Proved 6 679 415 2 477 316

Probable 2 312 215 780 664

Possible 238 733 10 729

At the end of 2019 total proved reserves of crude and condensate were estimated at 940.3 million tonnes, and of gas at 70.15 billion cubic meters.

In addition to the audit of reserves, net contingent resources in the company's fields were estimated at year-end 2019:

Resources Category Crude and Condensate Gas

(MBbls) (MMcf)

Low Estimate (1С) 534 047 261 190

Best Estimate (2С) 811 365 442 539

High Estimates (3С) 1 725 775 2 145 852

Contingent resources are defined by the SPE-PRMS as those quantities of petroleum estimated, as of a given date, to be potentially recoverable from known accumulations by application of development projects not currently considered to be commercially recoverable due to one or more contingencies.

Forward-looking statements: This press release may contain or rely on statements about future events and expectations that are forward-looking in nature. Any statement that is not a statement of historical fact is a forward-looking statement that involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause actual results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements to differ. PJSC TATNEFT assumes no obligations to update the forward-looking statements to reflect actual results, changes in assumptions or changes in factors affecting these statements.

Disclaimer

OAO Tatneft published this content on 07 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 May 2020 05:33:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on TATNEFT
06:34aTATNEFT : total proved reserves of crude oil and condensate at year-end 2019 amo..
PU
05/06TATNEFT : Has Applied Crude Oil Production Automation Technologies in the Manufa..
PU
05/04TATNEFT : Figures Demonstrating Operation Results in April 2020
PU
05/02TATNEFT : Russian oil output jumped to 11.35 million bpd in April, ahead of cuts
RE
04/28ALEXANDER NOVAK : Russia's Novak says oil storage pressures prices but output pa..
RE
04/28Russia's Tatneft to move investments into oil refining, company official says
RE
04/23REPAIR, ABANDON, BURN : Russia explores options for historic oil cut
RE
04/20TATNEFT : Regular Meeting of TATNEFT's Board of Directors
PU
04/20TATNEFT : Rustam Minnikhanov Launched Two New Production Facilities at the TANEC..
AQ
04/17TATNEFT : Rustam Minnikhanov Launched Two New Production Facilities at the TANEC..
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 9 420 M
EBIT 2020 2 224 M
Net income 2020 1 528 M
Debt 2020 165 M
Yield 2020 8,63%
P/E ratio 2020 10,0x
P/E ratio 2021 6,57x
EV / Sales2020 1,74x
EV / Sales2021 1,43x
Capitalization 16 273 M
Chart TATNEFT
Duration : Period :
Tatneft Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TATNEFT
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 13
Average target price 8,88  $
Last Close Price 7,26  $
Spread / Highest target 56,5%
Spread / Average Target 22,3%
Spread / Lowest Target -20,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Nail Ulfatovich Maganov Chairman-Management Board, CEO & Director
Rustam Nurgalievich Minnikhanov Chairman
Evgeny Aleksandrovich Tikhturov Head-Finance
Alexey P. Bespalov Head-Information Technology Department
Renat Khaliullovich Muslimov Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TATNEFT-2.56%16 289
SAUDI ARABIAN OIL COMPANY-1.57%1 684 226
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL-42.98%125 043
PETROCHINA COMPANY LIMITED2.28%109 408
TOTAL S.A.-34.55%92 992
GAZPROM-1.83%57 372
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group