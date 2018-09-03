Log in
TATNEFT' PAO (TATN)
Tatneft' : A Contest of Professional Skills of TATNEFT Employees Was Held in Almetyevsk

09/03/2018 | 12:07am CEST

In Almetyevsk (Republic of Tatarstan), an annual contest of professional skills was held to find the best among the young workers in key professions of TATNEFT Group and the region's oil service companies.

This year, the competition is again combined with the professional holiday - the Day of Oil and Gas Industry Workers. Also, on September 2, Almetyevsk marks the 75th anniversary of the beginning of the development of oilfields in Tatarstan and the 65th anniversary of the city itself.

The start of the contest of professional skills in the most popular oil specialties was given at the end of the solemn part of the Oilman's Day.

The competition is being held for the 48th time in a row. It was held for the first time in 1970 in NGDU Almetyevneft in oil production, workover, and pressure maintenance workshops and was timed to mark the 100th anniversary of the birth of V.I. Lenin. The newest history of professional competitions started in 2001, when the nomination 'Best Young Worker in the Specialty' was introduced. Since 2003, young employees of the Company under the age of 33 started taking part in the competition.

The professional skills contest in 2018 consisted of competitions in 11 types of working specialties of the oil business. Also, a special competition among young specialists of the main professions in oil exploration and production was added. One of the changes of this year is connected with the restriction for the winners of past years to participate in it.

As part of the festive events in Almetyevsk, there is an extensive cultural and entertainment program, including theatrical performances, art exhibitions, concerts, etc.

Disclaimer

OAO Tatneft published this content on 02 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 September 2018 22:06:04 UTC
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 14 514 M
EBIT 2018 3 834 M
Net income 2018 3 039 M
Finance 2018 1 409 M
Yield 2018 6,12%
P/E ratio 2018 8,58
P/E ratio 2019 8,52
EV / Sales 2018 1,72x
EV / Sales 2019 1,69x
Capitalization 26 437 M
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 10
Average target price 10,6 $
Spread / Average Target -9,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Nail Ulfatovich Maganov Chairman-Management Board, CEO & Director
Rustam Nurgalievich Minnikhanov Chairman
Evgeny Aleksandrovich Tikhturov Head-Finance
Nail Gabdulbarievich Ibragimov Director & Chief Engineer
Alexey P. Bespalov Head-Information Technology Department
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TATNEFT' PAO26 437
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL0.74%272 314
PETROCHINA COMPANY-0.62%206 337
TOTAL16.99%167 495
EQUINOR22.77%86 085
NK ROSNEFT' PAO--.--%68 438
