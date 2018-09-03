Tatneft' : A Contest of Professional Skills of TATNEFT Employees Was Held in Almetyevsk

In Almetyevsk (Republic of Tatarstan), an annual contest of professional skills was held to find the best among the young workers in key professions of TATNEFT Group and the region's oil service companies.

This year, the competition is again combined with the professional holiday - the Day of Oil and Gas Industry Workers. Also, on September 2, Almetyevsk marks the 75th anniversary of the beginning of the development of oilfields in Tatarstan and the 65th anniversary of the city itself.

The start of the contest of professional skills in the most popular oil specialties was given at the end of the solemn part of the Oilman's Day.

The competition is being held for the 48th time in a row. It was held for the first time in 1970 in NGDU Almetyevneft in oil production, workover, and pressure maintenance workshops and was timed to mark the 100th anniversary of the birth of V.I. Lenin. The newest history of professional competitions started in 2001, when the nomination 'Best Young Worker in the Specialty' was introduced. Since 2003, young employees of the Company under the age of 33 started taking part in the competition.

The professional skills contest in 2018 consisted of competitions in 11 types of working specialties of the oil business. Also, a special competition among young specialists of the main professions in oil exploration and production was added. One of the changes of this year is connected with the restriction for the winners of past years to participate in it.

As part of the festive events in Almetyevsk, there is an extensive cultural and entertainment program, including theatrical performances, art exhibitions, concerts, etc.