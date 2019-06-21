Tatneft' : Annual General Meeting of the PJSC TATNEFT's Shareholders Was Held

The annual general meeting of the PJSC TATNEFT's shareholders was held in Almetyevsk (Republic of Tatarstan) on June 21.

Nail U. Maganov, General Director of PJSC TATNEFT, presented to the audience a report on the results of PJSC TATNEFT's operations in 2018. He outlined in his speech the operation results in the reporting year and perspective plans.

According to the General Director of the Company, TATNEFT gained a high rate of development since the launch of the new Strategy, adopted in 2016. In 2018, the Joint-Stock Company moved to a new level of performance. The Company's capitalization exceeded US$ 24 billion (RUB 1.7 trillion in rubles) by the end of the year. The capitalization growth was about 55%. The Company's current capitalization continued growing and was currently standing at US$ 27.6 billion.

According to Nail Maganov, the Company's strategy covers the development of the resource base, crude oil and gas production, oil and gas processing, gas chemistry, energy, tyre manufacturing, machine manufacturing, and the engineering segment. The Joint-Stock Company was seeking to ensure long-term steady growth of the Company's shareholder value and a progressive dividend policy.

Currently, TATNEFT molds the Financial Strategy, based on initiatives with a high potential effect in terms of the Company's value growth. First of all, this is an increase in return on investment in the projects, optimization of the investment and loan portfolio. Comprehensive actions of the business and financial strategy will allow increasing the key values of the operational and financial efficiency, reaching a higher level of the Company's value, which will exceed the forecast of Strategy-2030.

The TATNEFT's proven hydrocarbon reserves amounted to 970.9 million tonnes.

The General Director emphasized that the Company spelled out the tasks and deployed additional R & D and pilot projects in the reporting year to upgrade the resource base and improve the production efficiency through studies of the geological structure, selecting efficient technologies for the reserves' development, and progressive introduction of the innovative technological solutions.

In 2018, the production volume reached 29.5 million tonnes. The plans for 2019 were shaped taking into account possible expected limitations of the OPEC + Agreement.

According to Nail Maganov, the share of crude oil produced through the application of tertiary and hydrodynamic enhanced oil recovery method exceeded 40%. The current crude oil recovery rate amounted to 35%, which was in line with the world average value. The plans provided for increasing the oil recovery factor through the introduction of advanced oil recovery technologies based on the structure of reserves and the principles of rational subsoil use.

The Company strengthens the optimal balance of upstream and downstream assets in order to maximize the operating efficiency and create the high added value. The TANECO Refinery Complex processed more than 60 million tonnes of crude oil during the period from 2010 to 2018. The range of products yielded included premium products as well as import-substituting products.

The volume of petroleum product sales through the retail network increased by 29% in 2018. The fourth largest network of the Company's filling stations of included 711 facilities with 109 stations located outside Russia. The implemented Strategy in this area aimed at increasing the profitability rate of growth of the retail sales through increasing the sales of petroleum products, efficient infrastructure with the development of related services and digital formats.

Speaking about the tyre business, Nail Maganov pointed out that the trademark of KAMA TYRES Company increased the output production volume by 13.2%. The Company manufactured 14.6 million tyres of 370 commodity items. The main brands of the tyre products were presented by Kama, Kama-Euro, Kama-Pro (SSC), Viatti. The Company retained about 20% of the Russian market. More than 30% of tyre products were exported.

The report included the information about starting the development of the gas and petrochemical business area in 2018. The advantages of the project include the availability of own petrochemical raw materials in the sufficient volume, convenient logistics of the main consumption markets, as well as the possibility of cooperation with enterprises of the Republic of Tatarstan.

According to Nail Maganov, the long-term sustainable business development was based on the development of human capital. The staff of TATNEFT Group accounted for about 55 thousand employees. Advanced training programs, decent wages and social guarantees formed a cohesive team of professionals who were committed to the common goal.

The General Director of TATNEFT considered that the provision of a reliable technological base and the integration of digital solutions in management and the production at all stages of planning, implementation and control were the most important basis for the dynamic development of the Company. The Company was making significant investments in its own development, testing and implementation of innovative technological solutions and equipment, interacting with leading industry research centers. The amount of more than RUB 1 billion was invested in R & D and pilot projects in 2018. The investments in the amount of RUB 1.7 billion were planned for 2019.

When implementing capital-intensive business projects, the Company adheres to a key priority: ensuring a high level of occupational safety, labor and environmental protection. The sequential operation in this area resulted in reducing the anthropogenic load on the environment to the level of the ecosystems potential rehabilitation.

The Company planted more than 9 million forest transplants since 2013 as part of implementing the Forest Replenishment Program. The Company allocated more than RUB 11 billion to ensure environmental safety in 2018.

Following the principles of high corporate responsibility, the Company made a large-scale contribution to ensuring favorable conditions and quality of life in the areas of the Company's core business. Targeted corporate programs were being implemented to support healthcare, science, education, provide for preservation of the spiritual heritage, culture and sports in the form of social partnership and social investments. The Company provided for significant amounts of tax revenues to the budget. The total amount of taxes, payments and fees paid by PJSC TATNEFT in 2018 amounted to RUB 475 billion with, RUB 58 of this amount arriving to the budget of the Republic of Tatarstan.

Speaking about the objectives for 2019, Nail Maganov stressed that their accomplishment would be provided by a high-quality investment program and appropriate resources. The planned volume of capital investments for the current year amounted to RUB 132.3 billion.

During the meeting, the shareholders present and the invitees also heard presentations offered by the TATNEFT Company's professionals.

Nurislam Syubaev, Deputy General Director for Strategic Development familiarized the meeting participants with the main directions and measures of the TATNEFT Group development strategy until 2030.

Marat Amerkhanov, Head of the High-Viscosity Oil Production Department, introduced the prospects for expanding the high-viscosity oil project.

Rustam Minnikhanov, President of the Republic of Tatarstan, pointed out in his closing speech the main achievements of the Company in the area of crude oil production and refining, stressed the high budget effectiveness of TATNEFT and the dividend attractiveness of the Company. Rustam Minnikhanov also emphasized the active participation of the Company in social programs and projects of the Republic.

Results of the Shareholders Meeting

The shareholders' meeting approved the annual report for 2018, annual financial statements, as well as the profit distribution for the financial year

The shareholders also made a decision on the dividends' payment. The dividends for 2018 shall be paid taking into account the previously paid dividends for nine months: in the amount of 8,491 percent to the share face value on for preference shares and in the amount of 8,491 percent to the share face value for ordinary shares. July 5, 2019 was fixed as the date for determining the persons entitled to receive the dividends. The deadline for payment of the dividends was determined in accordance with the applicable law.

The Board of Directors was formed. The following persons were elected to the Company's Board of Directors: Nail Ulfatovich Maganov, General Director of PJSC TATNEFT; Laszlo Gerecs, Independent Director, Managing Director of G Petroconsulting Ltd; Yuri L'vovich Levin, Independent Director, Managing Partner of BVM Capital Partners Ltd; Rene Steiner, Independent Director, Head of Private Investment Programs of FIDES Business Partner AG; Radik Raufovich Gaizatullin, Minister of Finance of the Republic of Tatarstan Renat Khaliullovich Muslimov, Consultant to President of the Republic of Tatarstan on the Development of Oil and Gas Fields; Rafail Saitovich Nurmukhametov, Head of NGDU 'Leninogorskneft'; Rinat Kasimovich Sabirov, Assistant to President of the Republic of Tatarstan; Valery Yurievich Sorokin, General Director of PJSC 'Svyazinvestneftekhim'; Nurislam Zinatulovich Syubaev, Deputy General Director for Strategic Development of PJSC TATNEFT; Shafagat Fakhrazovich Takhautdinov, Assistant to President of the Republic of Tatarstan on the Oil Industry Issues and Advisor to Chairman of the Board of Directors of PJSC TATNEFT; Rustam Khamisovich Khalimov, First Deputy General Director of PJSC TATNEFT on Crude Oil Exploration and Production; Azat Kiyamovich Khamaev, Minister of Land and Property Relations of the Republic of Tatarstan; Rais Salikhovich Khisamov, Deputy General Director - Chief Geologist of PJSC TATNEFT.

Rustam Nurgaliyevich Minnikhanov, President of the Republic of Tatarstan, was appointed as the State representative to the PJSC TATNEFT's Board of Directors.

The Audit Commission was formed in the following composition: Kseniya Gennadyevna Borzunova - Head of the Economics, Privatization and Strategic Planning Office of Minzemimuschestvo (Ministry of Land Property) of the Republic of Tatarstan; Azat Damirovich Galeyev - Deputy Head of NGDU 'Jalilneft' for Economics; Guzal Rafisovna Gilfanova, Deputy Head of the Auditing Office of PJSC TATNEFT; Salavat Galiaskarovich Zalyayev, Senior Legal Adviser of the PJSC TATNEFT's Corporate Legal Department; Venera Gibadullovna Kuzmina, used to work as an economist at the NIS of JSC TATNEFT, a veteran of labor; Liliya Rafaelovna Rahimzyanova, Head of Oil Production and Oil Refining Office of the Ministry of Trade and Industry of the Republic of Tatarstan; Nazilya Rafisovna Farkhutdinova, Deputy Director or Finance and Economics; of OOO 'TagraS-RemServis'; Ravil Anasovich Sharifullin, Head of the Control and Audit Department of PJSC TATNEFT.

Sariya Kashibulhakovna Yusupova, Office Deputy Head of the Ministry of Finance of the Republic of Tatarstan, was appointed to the Audit Commission as Representative of the State.

CJSC 'PricewaterhouseCoopers/Audit' was approved as Auditor of PJSC TATNEFT for one year's period to perform a mandatory audit of the PJSC TATNEFT's annual financial statements prepared in accordance with the Russian Accounting Rules.

Forward-looking statements: The present materials contain certain statements about future events and expectations that are forward-looking in nature. Any statement in these materials that is not a statement of a historical fact is a forward-looking statement that involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may cause actual results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements to differ. PJSC TATNEFT shall not assume any obligations to update the forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect actual results, changes in assumptions or changes in factors affecting these statements.