TATNEFT' PAO    TATN   RU0009033591

TATNEFT' PAO (TATN)
Tatneft' : Ceremony of Awarding the IIIrd TATNEFT Grants Contest Winners Was Held

12/25/2018 | 04:30pm CET

A solemn ceremony of awarding the grants of TATNEFT Company took place at the Neftche Palace of Culture in Almetyevsk (the Republic of Tatarstan) on December 25.

The event was attended by R.N. Mukhamadeyev, Deputy General Director of PJSC TATNEFT, A.R. Khairullin, Head of the Almetyevsk Municipal District, heads of municipalities of the south-eastern part of the Republic, representatives of culture and art, education and health.

Rustam Mukhamadeyev addressed the audience with a welcome speech. He thanked in his speech all the contest's participants for their active citizenship position and the proposed ideas for the benefit of the native land. The work on the improvement of the grant awarding system will be continued. The Company plans to further increase the return on the projects implemented.

In aggregate, the grant committee reviewed 283 projects in 2018 in the nominations Social Sphere, Citizenship and Patriotism, Culture and Art, Education and Science, Ecology, while 44 of them received financial support from TATNEFT Company.

Reference Information

The projects grant support system introduced at TATNEFT in 2016 is based on the principles of social responsibility, and it is part of a large-scale work on the social development of the oil region in terms of improving the efficiency and the transparency of the Company's charitable activities. The Grant Committee and its expert councils include prominent figures of culture, health, education and media representaives.

Disclaimer

OAO Tatneft published this content on 25 December 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 December 2018 15:29:07 UTC
Financials (RUB)
Sales 2018 968 B
EBIT 2018 277 B
Net income 2018 198 B
Finance 2018 99 627 M
Yield 2018 8,25%
P/E ratio 2018 7,31
P/E ratio 2019 7,73
EV / Sales 2018 1,58x
EV / Sales 2019 1,52x
Capitalization 1 633 B
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 10
Average target price 731  RUB
Spread / Average Target 3,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Nail Ulfatovich Maganov Chairman-Management Board, CEO & Director
Rustam Nurgalievich Minnikhanov Chairman
Evgeny Aleksandrovich Tikhturov Head-Finance
Nail Gabdulbarievich Ibragimov Director & Chief Engineer
Alexey P. Bespalov Head-Information Technology Department
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TATNEFT' PAO23 864
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL-9.90%235 865
PETROCHINA COMPANY-8.28%187 419
TOTAL-1.77%139 033
PETROLEO BRASILEIRO SA PETROBRAS34.41%77 112
EQUINOR4.65%70 521
