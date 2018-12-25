Tatneft' : Ceremony of Awarding the IIIrd TATNEFT Grants Contest Winners Was Held

A solemn ceremony of awarding the grants of TATNEFT Company took place at the Neftche Palace of Culture in Almetyevsk (the Republic of Tatarstan) on December 25.

The event was attended by R.N. Mukhamadeyev, Deputy General Director of PJSC TATNEFT, A.R. Khairullin, Head of the Almetyevsk Municipal District, heads of municipalities of the south-eastern part of the Republic, representatives of culture and art, education and health.

Rustam Mukhamadeyev addressed the audience with a welcome speech. He thanked in his speech all the contest's participants for their active citizenship position and the proposed ideas for the benefit of the native land. The work on the improvement of the grant awarding system will be continued. The Company plans to further increase the return on the projects implemented.

In aggregate, the grant committee reviewed 283 projects in 2018 in the nominations Social Sphere, Citizenship and Patriotism, Culture and Art, Education and Science, Ecology, while 44 of them received financial support from TATNEFT Company.

Reference Information

The projects grant support system introduced at TATNEFT in 2016 is based on the principles of social responsibility, and it is part of a large-scale work on the social development of the oil region in terms of improving the efficiency and the transparency of the Company's charitable activities. The Grant Committee and its expert councils include prominent figures of culture, health, education and media representaives.