TATNEFT' PAO

TATNEFT' PAO

(TATN)
  Report  
SummaryNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News Summary

Tatneft' : Extraordinary General Meeting of the TATNEFT's Shareholders Approved Dividends for 6 Months of 2019

0
09/17/2019 | 08:52am EDT

The Extraordinary General Meeting of PJSC TATNEFT's Shareholders was held in the form of absentee voting, where a decision was made to approve dividends for 6 months of 2019 in the amount of 40 rubles and 11 kopeks per share (4,011% of the share face value) (for ordinary and preference shares).

The date for determining persons entitled to receive dividends is 27 September 2019.

Forward-Looking Statements and Liability Exemption:This press release and materials thereby referred to contain statements about future events and expectations that are forward-looking in nature. Any statement in these materials that is not a statement of a historical fact is a forward-looking statement that involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which can change the real results, accomplishments and achievements set out in such statements. PJSC TATNEFT shall assumes no obligations to update the forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect actual results, changes in assumptions or changes in factors affecting these statements. The amounts and percentages indicated or referenced in this press release may be given in the rounding format and, accordingly, they may differ from the actual figures and results contained in the reporting documents of the Company. PJSC TATNEFT shall not assume any obligations to adjust or reimburse any amounts that may account for the difference between those indicated in this press release and the relevant reporting documents figures, and all payments shall be made by PJSC TATNEFT exclusively in accordance with the decisions.

Disclaimer

OAO Tatneft published this content on 17 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 September 2019 12:51:07 UTC
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 14 856 M
EBIT 2019 4 394 M
Net income 2019 3 466 M
Finance 2019 1 043 M
Yield 2019 11,7%
P/E ratio 2019 7,86x
P/E ratio 2020 7,43x
EV / Sales2019 1,72x
EV / Sales2020 1,69x
Capitalization 26 543 M
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 12
Average target price 11,78  $
Last Close Price 11,87  $
Spread / Highest target 27,3%
Spread / Average Target -0,77%
Spread / Lowest Target -51,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Nail Ulfatovich Maganov Chairman-Management Board, CEO & Director
Rustam Nurgalievich Minnikhanov Chairman
Evgeny Aleksandrovich Tikhturov Head-Finance
Nail Gabdulbarievich Ibragimov Director & Chief Engineer
Alexey P. Bespalov Head-Information Technology Department
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TATNEFT' PAO26 568
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL2.63%229 779
PETROCHINA COMPANY-9.85%160 579
TOTAL3.54%136 021
PETROLEO BRASILEIRO SA PETROBRAS23.72%95 071
GAZPROM PAO (EDR)63.83%81 194
