Tatneft' : Extraordinary General Meeting of the TATNEFT's Shareholders Approved Dividends for 6 Months of 2019

The Extraordinary General Meeting of PJSC TATNEFT's Shareholders was held in the form of absentee voting, where a decision was made to approve dividends for 6 months of 2019 in the amount of 40 rubles and 11 kopeks per share (4,011% of the share face value) (for ordinary and preference shares).

The date for determining persons entitled to receive dividends is 27 September 2019.

