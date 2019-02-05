Tatneft' : Figures Demonstrating Results of Operations in January of 2019

Crude Oil Production The enterprises of TATNEFT Croup of Companies produced 2,540 thousand tonnes of crude oil in January 2019, which was 95 thousand tonnes more than in 2018.

This volume included he production of PJSC TATNEFT in the amount of 2,511 thousand tonnes (plus 95 thousand tonnes versus the same period in 2018).

The production in the licensed areas outside the Republic of Tatarstan amounted to 28.5 thousand tonnes in January (-0,5 thousand tonnes versus the same period of 2018).

The production volume of high-viscosity oil amounted to 180 thousand tonnes (+24 thousand tonnes versus the same period of 2018).

New Drilling

40 new wells were built and delivered to customers in January (51 wells in 2018), including drilling of 18 production wells and 22 wells drilled to bitumen deposits.

Active Well Stock Drilling

9 wells were delivered as sidetracks and horizontal wellbores.

Drilling of Wells outside the Republic of Tatarstan

Well No. 22 for Tatneft-Samara Company is in the process of drilling in the Samara region.

Repair of Wells

In January 2019 the remedial well servicing and workover crews performed basic well servicing in 779 wells at the sites of PJSC TATNEFT, while work over operations were performed at 184 wells.

Formation hydrocracking operations were carried out in 61 wells.

Crude oil recovery enhancement operations were performed in 100 wells in January, including chemical methods applied in 41 wells.

Production Performance of JSC TANECO

The TANECO Complex of Refining and Petrochemical Plants processed 790.3 thousand tonnes in January with the volume of petroleum feedstock processed in January amounting to 736.3 thousand.

The Complex yielded 729.75 thousand tonnes of petroleum products in January 2019.

Forward-looking statements: This press release and materials thereby referred to contain certain statements about future events and expectations that are forward-looking in nature. Any statement in this press release or these materials that is not a statement of a historical fact is a forward-looking statement that involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may cause actual results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements to differ. PJSC TATNEFT shall assumes no obligations to update the forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect actual results, changes in assumptions or changes in factors affecting these statements.

