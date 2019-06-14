Tatneft' : Intermediate Results of the Joint Project of TATNEFT and Volkswagen Group Rus

TATNEFT Company and 'Volkswagen Brand Commercial Vehicles in Russia!' summed up the interim results of the joint project 'For the Clean Present. For Healthy Future'.

For six months, the companies were testing diesel fuel and engine oil produced by TANECO, as well as Viatti tyres manufactured by KAMA TYRES on two Volkswagen Multiven cars with diesel engines that comply with Euro-6 in terms of European the exhaust emission standard.

As part of the project, the vehicles were operated on public roads with hard asphalt concrete pavement in the Moscow Region, North-West and Volga Regions of Russia. After more than 60 thousand kilometers of run, the car fuel systems were functioning properly, and the state of the cooling and exhaust control system was also in good shape. The experts of 'Volkswagen Brand Commercial Vehicles in Russia' confirmed that TATNEFT products met modern environmental standards.

The vehicles were filled with the TANECO high-quality diesel fuel at TATNEFT filling stations. The high cetane number of 60 units allowed optimizing the process of the fuel mixture combustion, the engine warming up speed, the uniformity of the engine's operation, as well as reducing the noise and vibration levels. According to its quality indicators, the TANECO diesel fuel of Euro-5 standard corresponded to the level of Euro-6 engines. The environmental advantage of the TANECO diesel fuel was determined by the ultra-low sulfur content (less than 10 grams per tonne!). In addition, the fuel prevented premature wear of engine parts, as it did not contain corrosive additives. The inspection of the fuel filter, replaced according to the requirements of the automaker, did not reveal contaminations, malfunctions, damage and texture changes. Also, there was stable operation of the engine cooling and exhaust registered during the maintenance of cars,

The 'TANECO Premium Ultra Eco Synth' engine oil, which was taking part in the test trials, was one of the first developments of the TANECO oil brands and it was designed to lubricate highly accelerated gasoline and diesel engines of passenger cars, minibuses and trucks that met the requirements of the Euro-5 level emissions of toxic components.

18 samples of the TANECO' 'Premium Ultra Eco Synth' oil were tested when it was poured into the engine, as well as after the vehicle runs of 10, 15, and 20 thousand km. They were all studied at an independent laboratory (Moscow). The results of oil tests and the analysis of the engine operation confirmed the compliance with the requirements for operation in the most modern engines of Volkswagen Multivan.

At the beginning of the project, there were winter tyres Viatti Bosco Nordico V-523 235/ 5R17, specially designed for the growing segment of SUVs and crossovers, installed on the cars. The well-thought-out structure and increased reliability of the Viatti Bosco Nordico winter tyres made it possible with equal confidence to overcome the deep snow of country tracks and icy road surfaces.

The processionals of OOO NTC Kama performed a technical inspection of tyres after the end of the winter operation and a run of 42 thousand km. The average wear for the set was 20% of the maximum allowable tyre wear. The inspection of anti-skid spikes also demonstrated a high result with the total loss for the entire period of operation amounting to less than 3%, which fell on the front wheels (steerable drive axle). The operational condition was rated as good. The tests during the summer stage of the project will continue with the novelty of this year: Viatti Bosco H/T tyres for urban and main roads.