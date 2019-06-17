Log in
Tatneft' : New Appointment at TATNEFT

06/17/2019 | 07:29am EDT

A new personnel appointment took place at PJSC TATNEFT.

Vitaly Kashafovich Gataullin, who previously held the position of Advisor to the General Director on Organizational Development of PJSC TATNEFT, was appointed Deputy General Director for Digital Development.

Changes in the organizational structure of the Company were carried out with a view to further improve the management system of the information technology unit of TATNEFT Group.

V.K. Gataullin was born in 1979 in the city of Novocheboksarsk, the Republic of Chuvashia. Higher education degree. In 2000 he graduated from the Kazan Institute of Finance and Economics named after V.V. Kuibyshev specializing in economics, in 2002 - Kazan State Finance and Economics Institute, in specializing in accounting, analysis and audit, in 2013 - Moscow Institute of Oil and Gas Business - oil and gas business.

V.K. Gataullin his began labor activity in 1999 as Chief Accountant of ZAO Soft-Trade. At various times, from 2001 to 2008, he held the positions of Chief Accountant at OOO Tekhnokom-Trade, OOO Yamashsky UTT NGDU Yamashneft, and OOO Tatneft-MehServis. In 2009, he was appointed Deputy Director for Organizational Development of the OOO TMS Group Management Company. From October 2012 - Deputy General Director for Organizational Development of OOO TagraS-Holding.
Vitaly Kashafovich joined TATNEFT in October 2014 taking the position of Advisor to the General Director for Organizational Development.

Disclaimer

OAO Tatneft published this content on 17 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 June 2019 11:28:05 UTC
