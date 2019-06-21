Log in
Tatneft' : PJSC TATNEFT's Board of Directors Meeting

06/21/2019 | 10:20am EDT

A meeting of the PJSC TATNEFT's Board of Directors was held in Almetyevsk on June 21, 2019.

R.N. Minnikhanov, President of the Republic of Tatarstan, was elected as Chairman of the Board of Directors of the TATNEFT Public Joint Stock Company.
The meeting reviewed the execution of the Company's budget for five months of 2019 and approved the budget for July and the third quarter of the current year.

The participants of the event discussed the information on the execution of the TANECO construction plan and the further implementation of the project. In 2018, the Complex launched the kerosene and diesel hydrotreatment units. In addition, a naphtha hydrotreating unit, a light naphtha isomerization unit, and a catalytic reforming unit were also commissioned. The launch of the above installations allowed starting in-house production of Euro 5 gasoline brands and increasing the share of highly liquid hydrotreated products from 42 to 64 percent in the total production volume. JSC TANECO maintains a leading position in terms of primary capacity utilization (115%) and the crude processing depth (99.05%).

A flask with straight-run gasoline produced at CDU/VDU-6, which comprehensive testing began, was demonstrated to the PJSC TATNEFT's Board of Directors meeting.
The main objectives of 2019 included ensuring the processing of raw materials in accordance with the approved plans. The plans for June of the current year provide for starting comprehensive testing of the CDU / VDU-6 unit with a vacuum pumping block for the complete residue viscosity breaking, while the plans for July provide for launching a sulfolane unit as part of the aromatics complex. The plans for December provide for commissioning of the hydrotreating unit for the heavy gasoil coking installation. The measures scheduled for 2019 will allow increasing the design capacity of the Oil Refining and Petrochemical Plants Complex to 14 million tonnes / year for oil.

The development plan for the TANECO project has been calculated until 2026 and provides for the commissioning of installations aimed at increasing the volume of oil refining and the range of products yielded.

In the framework of the meeting agenda the Board of Directors approved the membership of the committees of the PJSC TATNEFT's Board of Directors: Audit Committee; HR & Remuneration Committee; Corporate Management Committee.

The Board of Directors also reviewed a number of other issues of the Company's activities.

Disclaimer

OAO Tatneft published this content on 21 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 June 2019 14:19:02 UTC
